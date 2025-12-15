لفتت الفاشونيستا مرمر الأنظار في إطلالتها الأخيرة التي اعتمدت فيها اللون الأحمر بالكامل، مقدّمة قراءة عصرية جريئة لأسلوب المونوكروم الذي يواصل حضوره القوي في عالم الموضة. اختيارها للون الواحد من الرأس حتى القدم عكس ثقة عالية ووعياً بصرياً لافتاً، إذ نجحت في تنسيق درجات الأحمر وتنويع الخامات بطريقة منحت الإطلالة عمقاً وأناقة بعيداً عن الرتابة.

الإطلالة جاءت متماسكة ومتوازنة، إذ بدا واضحاً اهتمام مرمر بالتفاصيل الدقيقة التي حافظت على فخامة اللوك رغم قوة اللون. الأحمر، المعروف بجرأته وحضوره الطاغي.