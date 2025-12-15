لفتت الفنانة ديانا كرزون الأنظار في جلسة تصوير مميزة كشفت من خلالها عن مرحلة جديدة في إطلالاتها، حيث ظهرت بشكل مختلف ولافت نتيجة فقدانها للوزن، ما انعكس بوضوح على حضورها وثقتها أمام الكاميرا. الإطلالة جاءت مدروسة تجمع بين الجرأة والعصرية، إذ اختارت تنورة جلدية باللون الأحمر منحت اللوك طابعاً قوياً وحيوياً، ونسّقتها مع قميص أبيض بسيط أضفى توازناً أنيقاً وخفف من حدّة اللون.
وأكملت ديانا الإطلالة بجاكيت دينم أضاف لمسة شبابية غير متكلّفة، ليخلق تبايناً ذكياً بين الخامات الكلاسيكية والعصرية. تسريحة الشعر المرفوع جاءت موفقة في إبراز ملامح وجهها، فيما أضفت السكارف الحريرية لمسة أنثوية ناعمة أعادت التوازن للإطلالة ومنحتها بعداً جمالياً أنيقاً.