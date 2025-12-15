الأظافر المنقطة… صيحة جمالية بين الجرأة والنعومة

The trend of polka dot nails is one of the striking styles that has made a strong comeback in the beauty scene, inspired by the spirit of the sixties with a modern twist that gives the look a playful and unconventional character. This style relies on the simplicity of the idea versus the strength of the impact, as dots can be executed in different sizes and colors, making it flexible and adaptable to various tastes, from soft daily looks to bold styles for special occasions.

It can be said that polka dot nails suit most tastes and nail shapes, but their success primarily depends on good selection and execution. Small dots in calm or similar colors are an ideal choice for those who prefer an elegant and simple look, and they also fit well in work environments and classic appearances. In contrast, large or contrasting colored dots may not suit those looking for a conservative appearance, but they highlight beauty on bold personalities and lovers of renewal.