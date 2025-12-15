يُعد ترند الأظافر المنقطة من الصيحات اللافتة التي عادت بقوة إلى ساحة الجمال، مستوحاة من روح الستينيات مع لمسة عصرية تمنح الإطلالة طابعاً مرحاً وغير تقليدي. هذا الأسلوب يعتمد على بساطة الفكرة مقابل قوة التأثير، حيث يمكن تنفيذ النقاط بأحجام وألوان مختلفة، ما يجعله مرناً وقابلاً للتكيّف مع أذواق متعددة، من الإطلالات الناعمة اليومية إلى الستايلات الجريئة للمناسبات.

الأظافر المنقطة… صيحة جمالية بين الجرأة والنعومة

يمكن القول إن الأظافر المنقطة تناسب معظم الأذواق وأشكال الأظافر، لكن نجاحها يعتمد بشكل أساسي على حسن الاختيار والتنفيذ. النقاط الصغيرة بألوان هادئة أو متقاربة تُعد خياراً مثالياً لمن تفضّل مظهراً أنيقاً وبسيطاً، كما أنها تلائم بيئات العمل والإطلالات الكلاسيكية. في المقابل، النقاط الكبيرة أو المتباينة بالألوان قد لا تناسب من تبحث عن مظهر محافظ، لكنها تبرز جمالها على الشخصيات الجريئة ومحبات التجديد.