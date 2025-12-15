The Ministry of Education announced the results for male and female applicants for educational positions under the "Opportunities" program, which has replaced the external transfer movement for transferring between educational administrations in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom. This was done through the personal accounts of teachers in the "Faris" electronic system.



It is worth noting that the ministry has set several conditions and regulations for the Opportunities program upon its approval. These include that applications must be submitted through the approved system, that applications must be made within the time frame specified in the announcement, and that the applicant must not be in a probationary period. Additionally, the applicant must meet the qualifications and specific conditions for the opportunity they are applying for, according to its type or specialization, and the applicant must not have benefited from any previous opportunity unless five years have passed since the date of the previous opportunity's commencement decision.

Location of the Opportunity



The ministry added that the location of the opportunity being applied for must not be in the sector to which the applicant belongs at the time of application, and that the location of the opportunity must not be outside the scope of the General Education Administration if the applicant is one of the contracted teachers there (regulatory contracts). The applicant must have a performance record for the previous two academic years, and at the time of the specified commencement date for the announced opportunity, the applicant must not be: a scholarship student, or on a mission for study, or on a mission for teaching while on academic leave, or on exceptional leave, or seconded to any other entity, or suspended from teaching.



