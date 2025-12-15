بعد استكمال الجيش اللبناني مهماته الميدانية جنوب الليطاني وتكريس انتشاره على امتداد المنطقة الحدودية، نظّمت جولة ميدانية اليوم (الاثنين) لوفد من السفراء والملحقين العسكريين العرب والأجانب في منطقة صور.
خُصصت الجولة لعرض الإجراءات المتخذة على الأرض، في وقت تتواصل فيه الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية ويتقاطع المسار الميداني مع مفاوضات سياسية دقيقة.
السفير السعودي يطلع على انتشار الجيش في جنوب الليطاني
وشارك في الجولة قائد الجيش اللبناني العماد رودولف هيكل، واستُهل البرنامج بزيارة إلى ثكنة صور، وكان في استقبال الوفد قائد قطاع جنوب الليطاني العميد الركن نيكولا تابت. وخلال لقاء عُقد في الثكنة، قدّم العميد تابت شرحاً مفصّلاً حول تنفيذ عمليات الجيش وآلية انتشاره في المنطقة.
وعقب اللقاء، انتقل الوفد إلى القطاع الغربي في صور، واطّلع على عدد من مراكز الجيش اللبناني التي تمركز فيها عند الحافة الأمامية على الحدود مع إسرائيل، في إطار الخطة الأمنية المعتمدة جنوب الليطاني.
السفير السعودي في جنوب الليطاني
وينتظر أن يشكل اجتماع باريس في 18 ديسمبر الجاري محطة محورية في معالجة ملف السلاح جنوب الليطاني وتثبيت حصرية قوة الدولة، إذ من المقرّر أن يضمّ ممثلين عن فرنسا والولايات المتحدة والمملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب قائد الجيش اللبناني.
الجيش في جنوب الليطاني
ويُتوقع أن يناقش المجتمعون تقدّم الجيش في تنفيذ خطّة حصر السلاح وتوسيع انتشار مؤسّسة الجيش، إضافة إلى استعراض حاجة الجيش للدعم اللوجستي والتجهيزي اللازم لتعزيز قدراته في هذه المرحلة الأساسية من المسار. وتأتي هذه الخطوة في سياق جهود دولية لربط تنفيذ التفاهمات مع دعم عملي ملموس للجيش اللبناني.
After the Lebanese army completed its field missions south of the Litani and established its presence along the border area, a field tour was organized today (Monday) for a delegation of Arab and foreign ambassadors and military attachés in the Tyre area.
The tour was dedicated to showcasing the measures taken on the ground, at a time when Israeli assaults continue and the field situation intersects with delicate political negotiations.
السفير السعودي يطلع على انتشار الجيش في جنوب الليطاني
The tour was attended by the Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Rudolf Haikal, and the program began with a visit to the Tyre barracks, where the delegation was welcomed by the Commander of the Southern Litani Sector, Brigadier General Nicola Tabet. During a meeting held at the barracks, Brigadier General Tabet provided a detailed explanation of the army's operations and the mechanism of its deployment in the area.
Following the meeting, the delegation moved to the western sector in Tyre, where they were briefed on several Lebanese army positions stationed at the front line along the border with Israel, as part of the security plan adopted south of the Litani.
السفير السعودي في جنوب الليطاني
The Paris meeting scheduled for December 18 is expected to be a pivotal moment in addressing the issue of arms south of the Litani and reinforcing the exclusivity of state power, as it is set to include representatives from France, the United States, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, alongside the Commander of the Lebanese Army.
الجيش في جنوب الليطاني
The attendees are expected to discuss the army's progress in implementing the arms restriction plan and expanding the army's presence, in addition to reviewing the army's need for logistical and equipment support necessary to enhance its capabilities during this critical phase of the process. This step comes as part of international efforts to link the implementation of agreements with tangible support for the Lebanese army.