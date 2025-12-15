After the Lebanese army completed its field missions south of the Litani and established its presence along the border area, a field tour was organized today (Monday) for a delegation of Arab and foreign ambassadors and military attachés in the Tyre area.



The tour was dedicated to showcasing the measures taken on the ground, at a time when Israeli assaults continue and the field situation intersects with delicate political negotiations.

السفير السعودي يطلع على انتشار الجيش في جنوب الليطاني



The tour was attended by the Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Rudolf Haikal, and the program began with a visit to the Tyre barracks, where the delegation was welcomed by the Commander of the Southern Litani Sector, Brigadier General Nicola Tabet. During a meeting held at the barracks, Brigadier General Tabet provided a detailed explanation of the army's operations and the mechanism of its deployment in the area.



Following the meeting, the delegation moved to the western sector in Tyre, where they were briefed on several Lebanese army positions stationed at the front line along the border with Israel, as part of the security plan adopted south of the Litani.

السفير السعودي في جنوب الليطاني



The Paris meeting scheduled for December 18 is expected to be a pivotal moment in addressing the issue of arms south of the Litani and reinforcing the exclusivity of state power, as it is set to include representatives from France, the United States, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, alongside the Commander of the Lebanese Army.

الجيش في جنوب الليطاني



The attendees are expected to discuss the army's progress in implementing the arms restriction plan and expanding the army's presence, in addition to reviewing the army's need for logistical and equipment support necessary to enhance its capabilities during this critical phase of the process. This step comes as part of international efforts to link the implementation of agreements with tangible support for the Lebanese army.