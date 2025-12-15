بعد استكمال الجيش اللبناني مهماته الميدانية جنوب الليطاني وتكريس انتشاره على امتداد المنطقة الحدودية، نظّمت جولة ميدانية اليوم (الاثنين) لوفد من السفراء والملحقين العسكريين العرب والأجانب في منطقة صور.


خُصصت الجولة لعرض الإجراءات المتخذة على الأرض، في وقت تتواصل فيه الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية ويتقاطع المسار الميداني مع مفاوضات سياسية دقيقة. السفير السعودي يطلع على انتشار الجيش في جنوب الليطاني

السفير السعودي يطلع على انتشار الجيش في جنوب الليطاني


وشارك في الجولة قائد الجيش اللبناني العماد رودولف هيكل، واستُهل البرنامج بزيارة إلى ثكنة صور، وكان في استقبال الوفد قائد قطاع جنوب الليطاني العميد الركن نيكولا تابت. وخلال لقاء عُقد في الثكنة، قدّم العميد تابت شرحاً مفصّلاً حول تنفيذ عمليات الجيش وآلية انتشاره في المنطقة.


وعقب اللقاء، انتقل الوفد إلى القطاع الغربي في صور، واطّلع على عدد من مراكز الجيش اللبناني التي تمركز فيها عند الحافة الأمامية على الحدود مع إسرائيل، في إطار الخطة الأمنية المعتمدة جنوب الليطاني. السفير السعودي في جنوب الليطاني

السفير السعودي في جنوب الليطاني


وينتظر أن يشكل اجتماع باريس في 18 ديسمبر الجاري محطة محورية في معالجة ملف السلاح جنوب الليطاني وتثبيت حصرية قوة الدولة، إذ من المقرّر أن يضمّ ممثلين عن فرنسا والولايات المتحدة والمملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب قائد الجيش اللبناني. الجيش في جنوب الليطاني

الجيش في جنوب الليطاني


ويُتوقع أن يناقش المجتمعون تقدّم الجيش في تنفيذ خطّة حصر السلاح وتوسيع انتشار مؤسّسة الجيش، إضافة إلى استعراض حاجة الجيش للدعم اللوجستي والتجهيزي اللازم لتعزيز قدراته في هذه المرحلة الأساسية من المسار. وتأتي هذه الخطوة في سياق جهود دولية لربط تنفيذ التفاهمات مع دعم عملي ملموس للجيش اللبناني.