Oil prices rose for the third consecutive day today as concerns grew over potential disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies due to the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, and threats to maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude futures increased by 3.3% to $80.39 per barrel. In the previous session, the crude reached $82.37, the highest level since January 2025, but trimmed those gains at settlement, rising by 6.7%.



Highest Level



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 2.8% to $73.23 per barrel. The day before, U.S. crude initially climbed to its highest level since June 2025 before retreating at settlement to rise by 6.3%.