صعدت أسعار النفط لليوم الثالث على التوالي اليوم مع تصاعد المخاوف من انقطاع إمدادات الشرق الأوسط بسبب تفاقم الصراع الأمريكي الإسرائيلي مع إيران، والتهديدات باستهداف الملاحة البحرية عبر مضيق هرمز.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3.3% إلى 80.39 دولار للبرميل، وفي الجلسة الماضية، ارتفع الخام إلى 82.37 دولار، وهو أعلى مستوى له منذ يناير 2025، لكنه قلص تلك المكاسب عند التسوية مرتفعا 6.7%.


أعلى مستوى


وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 2.8% إلى 73.23 دولار للبرميل. وقبل يوم، ارتفع الخام الأمزيكي في البداية إلى أعلى مستوى له منذ يونيو 2025 قبل تراجعه عند التسوية ليصعد 6.3%.