صعدت أسعار النفط لليوم الثالث على التوالي اليوم مع تصاعد المخاوف من انقطاع إمدادات الشرق الأوسط بسبب تفاقم الصراع الأمريكي الإسرائيلي مع إيران، والتهديدات باستهداف الملاحة البحرية عبر مضيق هرمز.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3.3% إلى 80.39 دولار للبرميل، وفي الجلسة الماضية، ارتفع الخام إلى 82.37 دولار، وهو أعلى مستوى له منذ يناير 2025، لكنه قلص تلك المكاسب عند التسوية مرتفعا 6.7%.
أعلى مستوى
وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 2.8% إلى 73.23 دولار للبرميل. وقبل يوم، ارتفع الخام الأمزيكي في البداية إلى أعلى مستوى له منذ يونيو 2025 قبل تراجعه عند التسوية ليصعد 6.3%.
Oil prices rose for the third consecutive day today as concerns grew over potential disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies due to the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, and threats to maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures increased by 3.3% to $80.39 per barrel. In the previous session, the crude reached $82.37, the highest level since January 2025, but trimmed those gains at settlement, rising by 6.7%.
Highest Level
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 2.8% to $73.23 per barrel. The day before, U.S. crude initially climbed to its highest level since June 2025 before retreating at settlement to rise by 6.3%.