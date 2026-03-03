أكد طبيب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الطفح الجلدي الذي ظهر على الجانب الأيمن من رقبته ليس مدعاة للقلق، مشيراً إلى أنه ناتج عن استخدام «كريم شائع جدًا» للعلاج الجلدي الوقائي.
في بيان رسمي وزعه البيت الأبيض، أوضح طبيب البيت الأبيض شون باربابيلا أن الرئيس يستخدم الكريم على الجانب الأيمن من رقبته، وأن العلاج سيستمر لمدة أسبوع، بينما الاحمرار من المتوقع أن يستمر لبضعة أسابيع قبل أن يزول.
صحة ترمب تحت المجهر
يُذكر أن ترمب، البالغ من العمر 79 عامًا، هو أكبر رئيس أمريكي يؤدي اليمين الدستورية حتى الآن، وكان دائمًا حساسًا تجاه الأسئلة المتعلقة بصحته. وتأتي هذه التصريحات في سياق اهتمام الإعلام والجمهور بصحة الرئيس، خصوصا بعد التشكيك المتكرر من قبله في أهلية سلفه جو بايدن لتولي المنصب.
فحوصات طبية طمأنت الجمهور
خضع ترمب العام الماضي لفحصين طبيين شاملين في مركز والتر ريد الطبي العسكري الوطني، شمل أحدهما تصوير القلب والأوعية الدموية. وأكد باربابيلا في ديسمبر الماضي أن الرئيس «لا يزال يتمتع بصحة عامة ممتازة»، ما يطمئن المتابعين ويضع الحد لشائعات القلق حول حالته الصحية.
The doctor of U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the rash appearing on the right side of his neck is not a cause for concern, noting that it is a result of using a "very common" cream for preventive skin treatment.
In an official statement distributed by the White House, White House physician Sean Conley clarified that the president is using the cream on the right side of his neck, and the treatment will continue for a week, while the redness is expected to last for a few weeks before it disappears.
Trump's health under scrutiny
It is worth mentioning that Trump, who is 79 years old, is the oldest U.S. president to take the oath of office so far, and he has always been sensitive to questions regarding his health. These statements come amid media and public interest in the president's health, especially after his repeated doubts about the fitness of his predecessor Joe Biden to hold the office.
Medical examinations reassured the public
Last year, Trump underwent two comprehensive medical examinations at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of which included cardiovascular imaging. Conley confirmed last December that the president "remains in excellent overall health," reassuring followers and putting an end to rumors of concern about his health condition.