أكد طبيب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الطفح الجلدي الذي ظهر على الجانب الأيمن من رقبته ليس مدعاة للقلق، مشيراً إلى أنه ناتج عن استخدام «كريم شائع جدًا» للعلاج الجلدي الوقائي.

في بيان رسمي وزعه البيت الأبيض، أوضح طبيب البيت الأبيض شون باربابيلا أن الرئيس يستخدم الكريم على الجانب الأيمن من رقبته، وأن العلاج سيستمر لمدة أسبوع، بينما الاحمرار من المتوقع أن يستمر لبضعة أسابيع قبل أن يزول.

صحة ترمب تحت المجهر

يُذكر أن ترمب، البالغ من العمر 79 عامًا، هو أكبر رئيس أمريكي يؤدي اليمين الدستورية حتى الآن، وكان دائمًا حساسًا تجاه الأسئلة المتعلقة بصحته. وتأتي هذه التصريحات في سياق اهتمام الإعلام والجمهور بصحة الرئيس، خصوصا بعد التشكيك المتكرر من قبله في أهلية سلفه جو بايدن لتولي المنصب.

فحوصات طبية طمأنت الجمهور

خضع ترمب العام الماضي لفحصين طبيين شاملين في مركز والتر ريد الطبي العسكري الوطني، شمل أحدهما تصوير القلب والأوعية الدموية. وأكد باربابيلا في ديسمبر الماضي أن الرئيس «لا يزال يتمتع بصحة عامة ممتازة»، ما يطمئن المتابعين ويضع الحد لشائعات القلق حول حالته الصحية.