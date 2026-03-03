The doctor of U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the rash appearing on the right side of his neck is not a cause for concern, noting that it is a result of using a "very common" cream for preventive skin treatment.

In an official statement distributed by the White House, White House physician Sean Conley clarified that the president is using the cream on the right side of his neck, and the treatment will continue for a week, while the redness is expected to last for a few weeks before it disappears.

Trump's health under scrutiny

It is worth mentioning that Trump, who is 79 years old, is the oldest U.S. president to take the oath of office so far, and he has always been sensitive to questions regarding his health. These statements come amid media and public interest in the president's health, especially after his repeated doubts about the fitness of his predecessor Joe Biden to hold the office.

Medical examinations reassured the public

Last year, Trump underwent two comprehensive medical examinations at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of which included cardiovascular imaging. Conley confirmed last December that the president "remains in excellent overall health," reassuring followers and putting an end to rumors of concern about his health condition.