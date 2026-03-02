Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the repercussions of the war with Iran and its potential impacts on oil markets will hinder economic growth and increase inflationary pressures, significantly complicating the Federal Reserve's tasks.



Yellen, who previously chaired the Federal Reserve, explained during her video participation in a conference organized by S&P Global today that the current situation makes the central bank more hesitant to lower interest rates compared to the situation before this crisis.



She warned that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz for more than a few days could lead to sustained high prices or push them to even higher levels.



The Psychology of Inflation



She indicated that the Federal Reserve is concerned about the entrenchment of inflation psychology among market participants.



She stated that officials are worried about the possibility of losing confidence in achieving the 2% target, which could lead to acceptance of persistent inflation at high levels.



Despite these risks, Yellen expressed optimism about the overall state of the U.S. economy, describing it as still being in good health.