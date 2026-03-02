أعلنت وزيرة الخزانة الأمريكية السابقة جانيت يلين، أن تداعيات الحرب مع إيران وتأثيراتها المحتملة على أسواق النفط ستؤدي إلى عرقلة نمو الاقتصاد وزيادة الضغوط التضخمية، مما يعقد مهمات الفيدرالي بشكل كبير.


وأوضحت «يلين»، التي ترأست الفيدرالي سابقاً، خلال مشاركتها عبر الفيديو في مؤتمر نظمته «إس آند بي جلوبال» اليوم، أن الوضع الراهن يجعل البنك المركزي أكثر تردداً في خفض أسعار الفائدة مقارنة بما كان عليه الوضع قبل هذه الأزمة.


وحذرت من أن استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز لأكثر من أيام معدودة قد يؤدي إلى بقاء الأسعار مرتفعة أو دفعها لمستويات أعلى.


سيكولوجية التضخم


وأشارت إلى أن الفيدرالي يخشى من ترسيخ سيكولوجية التضخم لدى المشاركين في السوق.


وأفادت أن قلق المسؤولين ينصب على احتمالية فقدان الثقة في الوصول لمستهدف 2%، مما قد يؤدي إلى قبول تضخم دائم عند مستويات مرتفعة.


ورغم هذه المخاطر، أبدت يلين تفاؤلاً بشأن الحالة العامة للاقتصاد الأمريكي، واصفة إياه بأنه لا يزال يتمتع بصحة جيدة.