أعلنت وزيرة الخزانة الأمريكية السابقة جانيت يلين، أن تداعيات الحرب مع إيران وتأثيراتها المحتملة على أسواق النفط ستؤدي إلى عرقلة نمو الاقتصاد وزيادة الضغوط التضخمية، مما يعقد مهمات الفيدرالي بشكل كبير.
وأوضحت «يلين»، التي ترأست الفيدرالي سابقاً، خلال مشاركتها عبر الفيديو في مؤتمر نظمته «إس آند بي جلوبال» اليوم، أن الوضع الراهن يجعل البنك المركزي أكثر تردداً في خفض أسعار الفائدة مقارنة بما كان عليه الوضع قبل هذه الأزمة.
وحذرت من أن استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز لأكثر من أيام معدودة قد يؤدي إلى بقاء الأسعار مرتفعة أو دفعها لمستويات أعلى.
سيكولوجية التضخم
وأشارت إلى أن الفيدرالي يخشى من ترسيخ سيكولوجية التضخم لدى المشاركين في السوق.
وأفادت أن قلق المسؤولين ينصب على احتمالية فقدان الثقة في الوصول لمستهدف 2%، مما قد يؤدي إلى قبول تضخم دائم عند مستويات مرتفعة.
ورغم هذه المخاطر، أبدت يلين تفاؤلاً بشأن الحالة العامة للاقتصاد الأمريكي، واصفة إياه بأنه لا يزال يتمتع بصحة جيدة.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the repercussions of the war with Iran and its potential impacts on oil markets will hinder economic growth and increase inflationary pressures, significantly complicating the Federal Reserve's tasks.
Yellen, who previously chaired the Federal Reserve, explained during her video participation in a conference organized by S&P Global today that the current situation makes the central bank more hesitant to lower interest rates compared to the situation before this crisis.
She warned that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz for more than a few days could lead to sustained high prices or push them to even higher levels.
The Psychology of Inflation
She indicated that the Federal Reserve is concerned about the entrenchment of inflation psychology among market participants.
She stated that officials are worried about the possibility of losing confidence in achieving the 2% target, which could lead to acceptance of persistent inflation at high levels.
Despite these risks, Yellen expressed optimism about the overall state of the U.S. economy, describing it as still being in good health.