Under the patronage of the Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prince of Tabuk, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, participated in a Ramadan Iftar banquet with a number of orphans in the region, held at one of the hotels in Tabuk.



The Deputy Prince congratulated the orphans on the blessed month of Ramadan, highlighting the care and attention the leadership gives to its orphaned children, and its commitment to providing for their needs and looking after their affairs, expressing his happiness in sharing the Iftar with them.