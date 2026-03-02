برعاية أمير تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، شارك نائب أمير تبوك الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، عددًا من الأيتام بالمنطقة مأدبة الإفطار الرمضانية، في أحد فنادق تبوك.


وهنأ نائب أمير المنطقة الأيتام بشهر رمضان المبارك، منوهًا بما توليه القيادة من عناية ورعاية لأبنائها الأيتام، وحرصها على توفير احتياجاتهم والاهتمام بشؤونهم، معربًا عن سعادته بمشاركتهم الإفطار.