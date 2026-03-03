فيما دخلت الحرب يومها الثالث، صعَّدت إيران اعتداءاتها السافرة على الدول الخليجية، وسط قصف الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل مئات الأهداف في الداخل الإيراني. وأكّدت وزارة الداخلية أن الأوضاع الأمنية في السعودية مطمئنة، والحياة اليومية تسير بصورة طبيعية في كل المناطق، في ضوء ما تشهده المنطقة من أحداث وتطورات إقليمية.
وأفادت في بيان، أمس (الإثنين)، بأن القطاعات الأمنية تعمل على مدار الساعة ضمن منظومة أمنية وخدمية متكاملة، بما يعزز أمن الوطن وسلامة كل من يعيش على أرضه.
وشددت الوزارة على أن أمن المملكة وزوارها والمقيمين على أراضيها على رأس أولوياتها، داعية إلى عدم تداول الشائعات أو المقاطع المجهولة، وأن يكون استقاء المعلومات من خلال مصادرها الرسمية.
من جانبها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع السعودية اعتراض وتدمير 5 مسيّرات معادية قرب قاعدة الأمير سلطان الجوية، واعتراض مسيّرتين حاولتا استهداف مصفاة رأس تنورة.
وأعلن المتحدث باسم الوزارة اللواء تركي المالكي عدم تسجيل أي إصابات، لافتاً إلى اندلاع حريق محدود نتيجة سقوط شظايا تمت السيطرة عليه سريعاً.
فيما أوضحت وزارة الطاقة السعودية أن الأضرار التي لحقت بمصفاة رأس تنورة كانت محدودة، وأن إيقاف بعض الوحدات التشغيلية جاء إجراءً احترازياً، دون تأثير على إمدادات البترول ومشتقاته للأسواق المحلية، مؤكدة أن سلاسل الإمداد مؤمنة والسلع الأساسية متوفرة.
وفيما تتسع رقعة الحرب على إيران بعد إعلان الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تنفيذ موجات من الضربات استهدفت مئات الأهداف داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس أن «الضربة الكبرى على إيران لم تبدأ بعد». وشدد على أنه لن يتردد في «إرسال قوات برية إلى إيران». وأعرب ترمب عن شعوره بالدهشة من جراء «الضربات الإيرانية على الدول العربية». وقال: «صُدمنا من اجتماع عدد كبير من قادة إيران في مكان واحد».
وأعلنت طهران استعدادها لحرب طويلة. وقال أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني أمس إن بلاده «لن تتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة». ونفى في منشور على «إكس» التقارير التي تفيد بأن مسؤولين إيرانيين سعوا إلى بدء محادثات مع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب.
وتواصلت الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على عدة دول خليجية، إذ استهدفت صواريخها ناقلة نفط ترفع علم جزر مارشال قبالة سواحل مسقط، ما أدى إلى مقتل شخص.
وبينما شدد بيان خليجي–أردني–أمريكي مشترك على أن استهداف المدنيين يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد الاستقرار الإقليمي، أكد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث أن «إيران أصبحت مكشوفة الآن»، مشدداً على أنه «لا يمكن لإيران أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً».
وأعلن في مؤتمر صحفي أمس أن «الحرب على إيران لم تستهدف تغيير النظام، لكن النظام قد تغير بالفعل». وقال إن «صواريخ إيران لم تعد تهديداً»، موضحاً أن «أمريكا هي من تضع شروط الحرب مع إيران».
وفي تلميح إلى قصر فترة الحرب، علق هيغسيث بأن «هذه ليست العراق، وليست حرباً بلا نهاية». وأعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن «خيبة أمل كبيرة» من رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، الذي رفض السماح للولايات المتحدة باستخدام قاعدة دييغو غارسيا الجوية لشن ضربات على إيران، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «تليغراف» البريطانية أمس.
وأكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية ووزارة الدفاع الكويتية، في بيانين متزامنين، أن الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية أسقطت 3 طائرات أمريكية مقاتلة عن طريق الخطأ، مع نجاة جميع أفراد الأطقم، وفتح تحقيق مشترك للوقوف على الأسباب الدقيقة.
As the war entered its third day, Iran escalated its blatant attacks on Gulf countries, amid the United States and Israel bombing hundreds of targets inside Iran. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the security situation in Saudi Arabia is reassuring, and daily life is proceeding normally in all regions, in light of the events and regional developments occurring in the area.
In a statement yesterday (Monday), it reported that security sectors are operating around the clock within an integrated security and service system, enhancing the security of the homeland and the safety of everyone living on its soil.
The ministry emphasized that the security of the Kingdom, its visitors, and residents is its top priority, urging against the circulation of rumors or unknown clips, and that information should be sourced from official channels.
For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of 5 hostile drones near Prince Sultan Air Base, and the interception of two drones that attempted to target the Ras Tanura refinery.
The ministry's spokesperson, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that no injuries were recorded, noting that a limited fire broke out due to falling debris, which was quickly controlled.
The Saudi Ministry of Energy clarified that the damage to the Ras Tanura refinery was limited, and the shutdown of some operational units was a precautionary measure, without affecting the supply of oil and its derivatives to local markets, confirming that supply chains are secure and essential goods are available.
As the war against Iran expands following the announcement by the United States and Israel of waves of strikes targeting hundreds of sites within Iranian territory, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed yesterday that "the big strike on Iran has not started yet." He stressed that he would not hesitate to "send ground troops to Iran." Trump expressed his astonishment at the "Iranian strikes on Arab countries," stating, "We were shocked by the gathering of a large number of Iranian leaders in one place."
Tehran announced its readiness for a long war. Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani stated yesterday that his country "will not negotiate with the United States." He denied in a post on "X" reports that Iranian officials sought to initiate talks with President Donald Trump's administration.
Iranian blatant attacks on several Gulf countries continued, as its missiles targeted an oil tanker flying the Marshall Islands flag off the coast of Muscat, resulting in one death.
While a joint Gulf-Jordanian-American statement emphasized that targeting civilians represents a serious escalation threatening regional stability, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that "Iran is exposed now," stressing that "Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons."
In a press conference yesterday, it was announced that "the war on Iran is not aimed at regime change, but the regime has already changed." He stated that "Iran's missiles are no longer a threat," clarifying that "America sets the terms of war with Iran."
In a hint at the short duration of the war, Hegseth remarked that "this is not Iraq, and it is not a never-ending war." U.S. President Donald Trump expressed "great disappointment" with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who refused to allow the United States to use Diego Garcia Air Base to launch strikes on Iran, according to a report by the British newspaper "Telegraph" yesterday.
The U.S. Central Command and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense confirmed in simultaneous statements that Kuwaiti air defenses accidentally shot down 3 American fighter jets, with all crew members surviving, and a joint investigation was opened to determine the exact causes.