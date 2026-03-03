As the war entered its third day, Iran escalated its blatant attacks on Gulf countries, amid the United States and Israel bombing hundreds of targets inside Iran. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the security situation in Saudi Arabia is reassuring, and daily life is proceeding normally in all regions, in light of the events and regional developments occurring in the area.



In a statement yesterday (Monday), it reported that security sectors are operating around the clock within an integrated security and service system, enhancing the security of the homeland and the safety of everyone living on its soil.



The ministry emphasized that the security of the Kingdom, its visitors, and residents is its top priority, urging against the circulation of rumors or unknown clips, and that information should be sourced from official channels.



For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of 5 hostile drones near Prince Sultan Air Base, and the interception of two drones that attempted to target the Ras Tanura refinery.



The ministry's spokesperson, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that no injuries were recorded, noting that a limited fire broke out due to falling debris, which was quickly controlled.



The Saudi Ministry of Energy clarified that the damage to the Ras Tanura refinery was limited, and the shutdown of some operational units was a precautionary measure, without affecting the supply of oil and its derivatives to local markets, confirming that supply chains are secure and essential goods are available.



As the war against Iran expands following the announcement by the United States and Israel of waves of strikes targeting hundreds of sites within Iranian territory, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed yesterday that "the big strike on Iran has not started yet." He stressed that he would not hesitate to "send ground troops to Iran." Trump expressed his astonishment at the "Iranian strikes on Arab countries," stating, "We were shocked by the gathering of a large number of Iranian leaders in one place."



Tehran announced its readiness for a long war. Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani stated yesterday that his country "will not negotiate with the United States." He denied in a post on "X" reports that Iranian officials sought to initiate talks with President Donald Trump's administration.



Iranian blatant attacks on several Gulf countries continued, as its missiles targeted an oil tanker flying the Marshall Islands flag off the coast of Muscat, resulting in one death.



While a joint Gulf-Jordanian-American statement emphasized that targeting civilians represents a serious escalation threatening regional stability, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that "Iran is exposed now," stressing that "Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons."



In a press conference yesterday, it was announced that "the war on Iran is not aimed at regime change, but the regime has already changed." He stated that "Iran's missiles are no longer a threat," clarifying that "America sets the terms of war with Iran."



In a hint at the short duration of the war, Hegseth remarked that "this is not Iraq, and it is not a never-ending war." U.S. President Donald Trump expressed "great disappointment" with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who refused to allow the United States to use Diego Garcia Air Base to launch strikes on Iran, according to a report by the British newspaper "Telegraph" yesterday.



The U.S. Central Command and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense confirmed in simultaneous statements that Kuwaiti air defenses accidentally shot down 3 American fighter jets, with all crew members surviving, and a joint investigation was opened to determine the exact causes.