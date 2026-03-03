فيما دخلت الحرب يومها الثالث، صعَّدت إيران اعتداءاتها السافرة على الدول الخليجية، وسط قصف الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل مئات الأهداف في الداخل الإيراني. وأكّدت وزارة الداخلية أن الأوضاع الأمنية في السعودية مطمئنة، والحياة اليومية تسير بصورة طبيعية في كل المناطق، في ضوء ما تشهده المنطقة من أحداث وتطورات إقليمية.


وأفادت في بيان، أمس (الإثنين)، بأن القطاعات الأمنية تعمل على مدار الساعة ضمن منظومة أمنية وخدمية متكاملة، بما يعزز أمن الوطن وسلامة كل من يعيش على أرضه.


وشددت الوزارة على أن أمن المملكة وزوارها والمقيمين على أراضيها على رأس أولوياتها، داعية إلى عدم تداول الشائعات أو المقاطع المجهولة، وأن يكون استقاء المعلومات من خلال مصادرها الرسمية.


من جانبها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع السعودية اعتراض وتدمير 5 مسيّرات معادية قرب قاعدة الأمير سلطان الجوية، واعتراض مسيّرتين حاولتا استهداف مصفاة رأس تنورة.


وأعلن المتحدث باسم الوزارة اللواء تركي المالكي عدم تسجيل أي إصابات، لافتاً إلى اندلاع حريق محدود نتيجة سقوط شظايا تمت السيطرة عليه سريعاً.


فيما أوضحت وزارة الطاقة السعودية أن الأضرار التي لحقت بمصفاة رأس تنورة كانت محدودة، وأن إيقاف بعض الوحدات التشغيلية جاء إجراءً احترازياً، دون تأثير على إمدادات البترول ومشتقاته للأسواق المحلية، مؤكدة أن سلاسل الإمداد مؤمنة والسلع الأساسية متوفرة.


وفيما تتسع رقعة الحرب على إيران بعد إعلان الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تنفيذ موجات من الضربات استهدفت مئات الأهداف داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس أن «الضربة الكبرى على إيران لم تبدأ بعد». وشدد على أنه لن يتردد في «إرسال قوات برية إلى إيران». وأعرب ترمب عن شعوره بالدهشة من جراء «الضربات الإيرانية على الدول العربية». وقال: «صُدمنا من اجتماع عدد كبير من قادة إيران في مكان واحد».


وأعلنت طهران استعدادها لحرب طويلة. وقال أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني أمس إن بلاده «لن تتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة». ونفى في منشور على «إكس» التقارير التي تفيد بأن مسؤولين إيرانيين سعوا إلى بدء محادثات مع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


وتواصلت الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على عدة دول خليجية، إذ استهدفت صواريخها ناقلة نفط ترفع علم جزر مارشال قبالة سواحل مسقط، ما أدى إلى مقتل شخص.


وبينما شدد بيان خليجي–أردني–أمريكي مشترك على أن استهداف المدنيين يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد الاستقرار الإقليمي، أكد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث أن «إيران أصبحت مكشوفة الآن»، مشدداً على أنه «لا يمكن لإيران أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً».


وأعلن في مؤتمر صحفي أمس أن «الحرب على إيران لم تستهدف تغيير النظام، لكن النظام قد تغير بالفعل». وقال إن «صواريخ إيران لم تعد تهديداً»، موضحاً أن «أمريكا هي من تضع شروط الحرب مع إيران».


وفي تلميح إلى قصر فترة الحرب، علق هيغسيث بأن «هذه ليست العراق، وليست حرباً بلا نهاية». وأعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن «خيبة أمل كبيرة» من رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، الذي رفض السماح للولايات المتحدة باستخدام قاعدة دييغو غارسيا الجوية لشن ضربات على إيران، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «تليغراف» البريطانية أمس.


وأكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية ووزارة الدفاع الكويتية، في بيانين متزامنين، أن الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية أسقطت 3 طائرات أمريكية مقاتلة عن طريق الخطأ، مع نجاة جميع أفراد الأطقم، وفتح تحقيق مشترك للوقوف على الأسباب الدقيقة.