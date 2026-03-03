صدر قرار بتعيين الدكتور هاني بن محمد شودري نائباً للأمين العام لمجلس شؤون الجامعات، في خطوة تعكس دعم منظومة التعليم الجامعي وتعزيز حوكمة قطاع التعليم العالي بالمملكة.


ويأتي التعيين امتدادًا لجهود مجلس شؤون الجامعات في تطوير السياسات والأنظمة الداعمة للجامعات، وتمكينها أكاديميًا وإداريًا وماليًا، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويرتقي بمخرجات التعليم والبحث والابتكار.