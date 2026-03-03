A decision has been issued to appoint Dr. Hani bin Mohammed Shoudri as the Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of University Affairs, in a move that reflects support for the university education system and enhances the governance of the higher education sector in the Kingdom.



The appointment comes as an extension of the efforts of the Council of University Affairs in developing policies and systems that support universities, empowering them academically, administratively, and financially, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and elevating the outcomes of education, research, and innovation.