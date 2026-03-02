أعادت دراسات غذائية حديثة النقاش حول مدى تأثر زيت الزيتون بالحرارة، مؤكدة أن استخدامه في الطهي، بما في ذلك القلي والخبز، لا يؤدي بالضرورة إلى فقدان قيمته الغذائية كما يُشاع، وفق أبحاث منشورة في دورية Food Chemistry المتخصصة في كيمياء الأغذية وتحليل المركبات الغذائية تحت تأثير الحرارة.

وخلصت التحليلات المخبرية إلى أن زيت الزيتون البكر الممتاز يتمتع بتركيبة فريدة من الدهون الأحادية غير المشبعة، إضافة إلى مركبات فينولية ومضادات أكسدة تساهم في استقراره النسبي عند درجات الحرارة المنزلية المعتادة. وأظهرت النتائج أن تعريض الزيت لحرارة معتدلة ضمن نطاق الطهي اليومي لا يؤدي إلى تحلل سريع لمكوناته المفيدة مقارنة ببعض الزيوت النباتية الأخرى الغنية بالدهون المتعددة غير المشبعة.

الباحثون أشاروا إلى أن نقطة تدخين زيت الزيتون تجعله مناسباً لعدد واسع من الاستخدامات المنزلية، بما في ذلك التحمير السريع والخبز، مؤكدين أن التحلل الضار يحدث غالباً عند تجاوز درجات حرارة مرتفعة لفترات طويلة، وهو ما ينطبق على معظم أنواع الزيوت وليس زيت الزيتون تحديداً.

كما أظهرت بعض التجارب أن انتقال مركباته المضادة للأكسدة إلى الخضروات أثناء الطهي قد يعزز القيمة الغذائية للوجبة، بدل أن يقللها. ومع ذلك، شدد العلماء على ضرورة تجنّب إعادة استخدام الزيت مرات متعددة، لأن الأكسدة التراكمية قد تؤثر في الجودة والسلامة الغذائية.