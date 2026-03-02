Recent nutritional studies have reignited the debate over the effects of heat on olive oil, confirming that its use in cooking, including frying and baking, does not necessarily lead to a loss of its nutritional value as commonly believed, according to research published in the journal Food Chemistry, which specializes in food chemistry and the analysis of food compounds under heat exposure.

Laboratory analyses concluded that extra virgin olive oil has a unique composition of monounsaturated fats, in addition to phenolic compounds and antioxidants that contribute to its relative stability at typical household temperatures. The results showed that exposing the oil to moderate heat within the range of daily cooking does not lead to a rapid breakdown of its beneficial components compared to some other vegetable oils rich in polyunsaturated fats.

The researchers noted that the smoke point of olive oil makes it suitable for a wide range of household uses, including quick frying and baking, emphasizing that harmful degradation often occurs when high temperatures are exceeded for prolonged periods, which applies to most types of oils and not specifically to olive oil.

Some experiments also showed that the transfer of its antioxidant compounds to vegetables during cooking may enhance the nutritional value of the meal, rather than diminish it. However, scientists stressed the importance of avoiding the reuse of oil multiple times, as cumulative oxidation may affect quality and food safety.