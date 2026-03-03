طالبت مديرية الأمن العام الأردنية، المواطنين القاطنين في محيط السفارة الأمريكية في عمّان بأخذ الاحتياطات وإجراءات السلامة الوقائية عند سماع صفّارات الإنذار، وفقاً ولوكالة الانباء الأردنية «بترا».


وأكدت المديرية للأمن الأردني ضرورة البقاء في المنازل لحين زوال أي تهديد (سماع الصّفّارة الواحدة غير المتقطّعة)، و⁠إغلاق النوافذ والابتعاد عنها، داعية سائقي المركبات إلى إيقاف المركبات على الفور والتوجه لأقرب مبنى والاحتماء بالقرب من السلالم لحين انتهاء التهديد.


وأكدت المديرية أن «هذه الإجراءات الوقائية الاحتياطية تأتي حرصاً على السلامة العامة ولا تستدعي الهلع بين المواطنين، وننصح الجميع التقيد بها».


وكانت السفارة الأمريكية فى الأردن قد أصدرت تحذيراً أمنياً جديداً قالت إن هناك مؤشرات على احتمال استمرار رصد صواريخ أو طائرات مسيرة أو قذائف فى الأجواء الأردنية خلال الأيام القادمة، مؤكدة أن البيئة الأمنية ما تزال معقدة وقابلة للتغير بشكل سريع.


وشددت السفارة الأمريكية على مواطنيها بالحفاظ على أقصى درجات الوعي بمحيطهم، والاستعداد للتعامل مع أي تطورات طارئة.


وأكدت أنه في حال وقوع أي حادث أو سماع دوي انفجارات أو صفارات إنذار، ينبغي الاحتماء فورًا تحت سقف ثابت داخل المباني، والبقاء في أماكن مغلقة، وتجنب الاقتراب من النوافذ أو الأماكن المكشوفة، مع الامتناع عن التعرض لأي حطام قد يتساقط نتيجة الأجسام الجوية.