The Jordanian Public Security Directorate has urged citizens residing in the vicinity of the American Embassy in Amman to take precautions and safety measures upon hearing sirens, according to the Jordan News Agency "Petra".



The Directorate emphasized the importance of staying indoors until any threat has passed (hearing a continuous siren), and advised closing windows and staying away from them. It also called on vehicle drivers to stop their vehicles immediately and head to the nearest building to take shelter near the stairs until the threat has ended.



The Directorate stated that "these precautionary safety measures are taken to ensure public safety and do not warrant panic among citizens, and we advise everyone to adhere to them".



The American Embassy in Jordan had issued a new security warning indicating that there are signs of a potential continued monitoring of missiles, drones, or projectiles in Jordanian airspace in the coming days, confirming that the security environment remains complex and subject to rapid changes.



The American Embassy stressed to its citizens the importance of maintaining the highest levels of awareness of their surroundings and being prepared to deal with any emergency developments.



It confirmed that in the event of any incident or hearing explosions or sirens, individuals should immediately take shelter under a solid roof inside buildings, remain in enclosed spaces, and avoid approaching windows or exposed areas, while refraining from exposing themselves to any debris that may fall as a result of aerial objects.