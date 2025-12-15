As part of efforts to support its stability and enhance its security in the face of any future threats, European leaders announced today (Monday) that they have reached an agreement with the United States regarding the provision of security guarantees for Ukraine.



The European leaders confirmed in the final statement issued after the Berlin meeting that the agreed-upon guarantees include a legally binding commitment to take measures aimed at restoring peace and security in the event of any future armed attack on Ukraine, clarifying that these measures may include the use of armed force when necessary.



A Monitoring Mechanism for Ceasefire



The statement indicated that both the European and American sides agreed to establish a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire, led by the United States, aimed at providing early warning of any potential attack, monitoring and identifying violations, in addition to coordinating appropriate responses to them, contributing to preventing escalation and ensuring adherence to security agreements.



An American official stated that discussions regarding the peace plan for Ukraine have reached a consensus on several critical issues, noting that negotiators have prepared a 3-page draft addressing the core issues with approximately 90% agreement and consensus on these matters.



He pointed out that the draft agreement includes providing very strong guarantees similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), explaining that "some matters still need discussion, but we have touched on all elements of the twenty-point plan, and we have witnessed very positive discussions about it."



Positive and Fruitful Talks



The official emphasized the necessity of having very strong mechanisms for conflict resolution and preventing escalation, "to try to prevent small events from turning into major crises, along with intensive and precise monitoring, and all of this has now been clearly and comprehensively defined, in a way that all parties expressed great satisfaction with," indicating that "the guarantees will not remain on the table forever; they are now on the table, in the event of reaching a positive conclusion," warning that "Trump is focusing heavily on reaching an end to this conflict to stop Russia's westward movement."



The official described the talks as "extremely positive in most aspects," explaining that the Europeans expressed their great appreciation for President Donald Trump's willingness to engage deeply in this issue and provide such guarantees.



The German capital, Berlin, hosted in the past two days talks between delegations from the United States and Ukraine, along with several European officials, to discuss the latest version of the European-Ukrainian peace plan consisting of 20 points to end the war in Ukraine.