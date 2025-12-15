في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى دعم استقرارها وتعزيز أمنها في مواجهة أي تهديدات مستقبلية، أعلن القادة الأوروبيون، اليوم (الإثنين) التوصل إلى توافق مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن تقديم ضمانات أمنية لأوكرانيا.


وأكد القادمة الأوروبيون في البيان الختامي الصادر عقب اجتماع برلين، أن الضمانات المتفق عليها تشمل تعهداً قانونياً ملزماً باتخاذ تدابير تهدف إلى استعادة السلام والأمن في حال وقوع أي هجوم مسلح مستقبلي على أوكرانيا، موضحين أن هذه التدابير قد تشمل استخدام القوة المسلحة عند الضرورة.


آلية مراقبة لوقف إطلاق النار


وأشار البيان إلى أن الجانبين الأوروبي والأمريكي اتفقا على إنشاء آلية لمراقبة وقف إطلاق النار بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، تهدف إلى توفير إنذار مبكر بشأن أي هجوم محتمل، ورصد الخروقات وتحديدها، إضافة إلى تنسيق الردود المناسبة عليها، بما يسهم في منع التصعيد وضمان الالتزام بالاتفاقات الأمنية.


وكان مسؤول أمريكي قد قال إن المحادثات بشأن خطة السلام في أوكرانيا توصلت إلى توافق حول عدد من القضايا الحاسمة، مبيناً أن المفاوضين أعدوا مسوّدة من 3 صفحات تتناول القضايا الأساسية بتوافق وإجماع في الرأي على نحو 90% من هذه القضايا.


وأشار إلى أن مسوّدة الاتفاق تتضمن توفير ضمانات قوية للغاية على غرار المادة الخامسة من معاهدة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، موضحاً أن «بعض الأمور لا تزال تحتاج إلى نقاش، لكننا تطرقنا إلى جميع عناصر خطة النقاط العشرين، وشهدنا نقاشات إيجابية جداً حولها».


محادثات إيجابية ومثمرة


وشدد المسؤول على ضرورة أن تكون هناك آليات قوية جداً لفضّ النزاعات ومنع التصعيد، «لمحاولة الحيلولة دون تحوّل الأحداث الصغيرة إلى أزمات كبيرة، إلى جانب مراقبة مكثفة ودقيقة، وتم الآن تعريف كل ذلك بشكل واضح ومتكامل، وبطريقة أعربت جميع الأطراف عن رضاها الكبير عنها»، مبيناً أن «الضمانات لن تبقى مطروحة على الطاولة إلى الأبد، فهي مطروحة الآن، في حال التوصل إلى خاتمة إيجابية»، منبهاً أن «ترمب يركز بشدة على الوصول إلى نهاية لهذا النزاع لوقف تحرّك روسيا غرباً».


ووصف المسؤول المحادثات بـ«الإيجابية للغاية في معظم الجوانب»، موضحاً أن الأوروبيين عبروا عن تقديرهم الكبير لاستعداد الرئيس دونالد ترمب للانخراط بعمق في هذا الملف وتقديم مثل هذه الضمانات.


واستضافت العاصمة الألمانية برلين اليومين الماضيين، محادثات بين وفود من الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا وعدد من المسؤولين الأوروبيين لمناقشة أحدث نسخة من خطة السلام الأوروبية الأوكرانية المكونة من 20 بنداً لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا.