كشفت السلطات الأسترالية معلومات جديدة عن منفذي الهجوم الدامي في مدينة سيدني أمس (الأحد)، الذي راح ضحيته 16 شخصاً.

العثور عى 6 بنادق


وأعلنت أن الأب البالغ من العمر 50 عاماً، والذي قتل خلال الاشتباك مع الشرطة على جسر مطل على شاطئ بوندي الشهير الذي شهد الهجوم المروع، يدعى ساجد أكرم.


وأضافت في بيان لها، اليوم(الإثنين)، أن ساجد باكستاني دخل أستراليا بتأشيرة طالب، مضيفة أن ابنه نافيد (ناظم) البالغ من العمر 24 عاماً مواطن أسترالي المولد.


وأوضحت الشرطة أنه حصل على رخصة سلاح، وعثر في منزله على 6 بنادق مرخصة، وقد تمت مصادرتها خلال تفتيش منزله.


وكشفت أن نافيد لا يزال يرقد في المستشفى وحالته حرجة، إثر إصابته بعيارات نارية خلال اشتباكه مع عناصر الأمن.

وقالت الشرطة إن المهاجمين هما أب وابنه، وأُلقي القبض على نافيد أكرم (24 عاماً) في موقع الحادثة، ونُقل إلى أحد مستشفيات سيدني وهو في حالة حرجة. وذكرت صحيفة "سيدني مورنينج هيرالد" لأول مرة أنوالده اسمه ساجد أكرم، لقي حتفه برصاص الشرطة.

من موقع الهجوم في سيدني.

تأشيرة لحاملي الإقامة الدائمة

وأوضح وزير الشؤون الداخلية الأسترالي توني بيرك، إن ساجد أكرم وصل إلى أستراليا عام 1998 بتأشيرة طالب، ثم جرى تحويلها إلى تأشيرة شريك في عام 2001،لافتا إلى أنه يقيم منذ ذلك الحين بتأشيرة عودة للمقيمين الدائمين، وهي تأشيرة تُمنح لحاملي الإقامة الدائمة للسفر والعودة إلى البلاد.


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن هيئة الاستخبارات الداخلية الأسترالية (ASIO) أشارت إلى أن الشاب العشريني خضع للتحقيق قبل ست سنوات بسبب علاقته بخلية إرهابية تابعة لتنظيم داعش مقرها سيدني، بحسب ما نقلت هيئة الإذاعة الأسترالية (ABC).


وذكرت أن المحققين من فريق مكافحة الإرهاب المشترك (JCTT)، وهو وحدة تضم وكالات حكومية وفيدرالية، يعتقدون أن المسلحين بايعا تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي، إذ وُجدت رايتان لداعش في سيارتهما عند شاطئ بوندي، وفقًا لمسؤولين كبار تحدثوا بشرط عدم الكشف عن هويتهم.

قوانين وطنية أكثر صرامة


يذكر أن رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيز وصف الحادثة بالمروعة، مؤكداً اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات من أجل حماية اليهود في البلاد، بعدما استهدف الهجوم الإرهابي «عشرات الأشخاص الذين كانوا يحتفلون بعيد هانوكا اليهودي على شاطئ بوندي.


واقترح ألبانيز اليوم فرض قوانين وطنية أكثر صرامة بشأن الأسلحة النارية، تشمل الحد من عدد الأسلحة التي يمكن للمالك المرخص الحصول عليها. وقال: «ظروف الناس يمكن أن تتغير. يمكن أن يتطرف الناس على مدى فترة من الزمن. لا ينبغي أن تكون التراخيص دائمة».