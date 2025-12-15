The Australian authorities revealed new information about the perpetrators of the deadly attack in Sydney yesterday (Sunday), which resulted in the death of 16 people.

Discovery of 6 Rifles



They announced that the father, aged 50, who was killed during the confrontation with police on the bridge overlooking the famous Bondi Beach where the horrific attack took place, is named Sajid Akram.



They added in a statement today (Monday) that Sajid is a Pakistani who entered Australia on a student visa, noting that his son Naveed (Nazim), aged 24, is a citizen born in Australia.



The police clarified that he obtained a gun license, and 6 licensed rifles were found in his home, which were confiscated during the search of his residence.



They revealed that Naveed is still in the hospital and in critical condition after being shot during his confrontation with security forces.

من موقع الهجوم في سيدني.

Visa for Permanent Residents

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke explained that Sajid Akram arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, which was later converted to a partner visa in 2001, noting that he has since been residing on a return visa for permanent residents, which is a visa granted to permanent residents for travel and return to the country.



Informed sources reported that the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) indicated that the young man in his twenties had been investigated six years ago due to his connection with a terrorist cell affiliated with ISIS based in Sydney, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).



It was mentioned that investigators from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), a unit comprising government and federal agencies, believe that the gunmen pledged allegiance to the terrorist organization "ISIS," as two ISIS flags were found in their vehicle at Bondi Beach, according to senior officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Tighter National Gun Laws



It is worth noting that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as horrific, affirming that all measures are being taken to protect Jews in the country, after the terrorist attack targeted "dozens of people who were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach."



Albanese proposed today the imposition of stricter national laws regarding firearms, including limiting the number of weapons that a licensed owner can possess. He said, "People's circumstances can change. People can become radicalized over time. Licenses should not be permanent."