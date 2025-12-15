كشفت السلطات الأسترالية معلومات جديدة عن منفذي الهجوم الدامي في مدينة سيدني أمس (الأحد)، الذي راح ضحيته 16 شخصاً.
العثور عى 6 بنادق
وأعلنت أن الأب البالغ من العمر 50 عاماً، والذي قتل خلال الاشتباك مع الشرطة على جسر مطل على شاطئ بوندي الشهير الذي شهد الهجوم المروع، يدعى ساجد أكرم.
وأضافت في بيان لها، اليوم(الإثنين)، أن ساجد باكستاني دخل أستراليا بتأشيرة طالب، مضيفة أن ابنه نافيد (ناظم) البالغ من العمر 24 عاماً مواطن أسترالي المولد.
وأوضحت الشرطة أنه حصل على رخصة سلاح، وعثر في منزله على 6 بنادق مرخصة، وقد تمت مصادرتها خلال تفتيش منزله.
وكشفت أن نافيد لا يزال يرقد في المستشفى وحالته حرجة، إثر إصابته بعيارات نارية خلال اشتباكه مع عناصر الأمن.
وقالت الشرطة إن المهاجمين هما أب وابنه، وأُلقي القبض على نافيد أكرم (24 عاماً) في موقع الحادثة، ونُقل إلى أحد مستشفيات سيدني وهو في حالة حرجة. وذكرت صحيفة "سيدني مورنينج هيرالد" لأول مرة أنوالده اسمه ساجد أكرم، لقي حتفه برصاص الشرطة.
من موقع الهجوم في سيدني.
تأشيرة لحاملي الإقامة الدائمة
وأوضح وزير الشؤون الداخلية الأسترالي توني بيرك، إن ساجد أكرم وصل إلى أستراليا عام 1998 بتأشيرة طالب، ثم جرى تحويلها إلى تأشيرة شريك في عام 2001،لافتا إلى أنه يقيم منذ ذلك الحين بتأشيرة عودة للمقيمين الدائمين، وهي تأشيرة تُمنح لحاملي الإقامة الدائمة للسفر والعودة إلى البلاد.
وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن هيئة الاستخبارات الداخلية الأسترالية (ASIO) أشارت إلى أن الشاب العشريني خضع للتحقيق قبل ست سنوات بسبب علاقته بخلية إرهابية تابعة لتنظيم داعش مقرها سيدني، بحسب ما نقلت هيئة الإذاعة الأسترالية (ABC).
وذكرت أن المحققين من فريق مكافحة الإرهاب المشترك (JCTT)، وهو وحدة تضم وكالات حكومية وفيدرالية، يعتقدون أن المسلحين بايعا تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي، إذ وُجدت رايتان لداعش في سيارتهما عند شاطئ بوندي، وفقًا لمسؤولين كبار تحدثوا بشرط عدم الكشف عن هويتهم.
قوانين وطنية أكثر صرامة
يذكر أن رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيز وصف الحادثة بالمروعة، مؤكداً اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات من أجل حماية اليهود في البلاد، بعدما استهدف الهجوم الإرهابي «عشرات الأشخاص الذين كانوا يحتفلون بعيد هانوكا اليهودي على شاطئ بوندي.
واقترح ألبانيز اليوم فرض قوانين وطنية أكثر صرامة بشأن الأسلحة النارية، تشمل الحد من عدد الأسلحة التي يمكن للمالك المرخص الحصول عليها. وقال: «ظروف الناس يمكن أن تتغير. يمكن أن يتطرف الناس على مدى فترة من الزمن. لا ينبغي أن تكون التراخيص دائمة».
The Australian authorities revealed new information about the perpetrators of the deadly attack in Sydney yesterday (Sunday), which resulted in the death of 16 people.
Discovery of 6 Rifles
They announced that the father, aged 50, who was killed during the confrontation with police on the bridge overlooking the famous Bondi Beach where the horrific attack took place, is named Sajid Akram.
They added in a statement today (Monday) that Sajid is a Pakistani who entered Australia on a student visa, noting that his son Naveed (Nazim), aged 24, is a citizen born in Australia.
The police clarified that he obtained a gun license, and 6 licensed rifles were found in his home, which were confiscated during the search of his residence.
They revealed that Naveed is still in the hospital and in critical condition after being shot during his confrontation with security forces.
The police stated that the attackers are a father and son, and Naveed Akram (24) was arrested at the scene of the incident and taken to a hospital in Sydney in critical condition. The "Sydney Morning Herald" first reported that his father's name is Sajid Akram, who was killed by police gunfire.
Visa for Permanent Residents
Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke explained that Sajid Akram arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, which was later converted to a partner visa in 2001, noting that he has since been residing on a return visa for permanent residents, which is a visa granted to permanent residents for travel and return to the country.
Informed sources reported that the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) indicated that the young man in his twenties had been investigated six years ago due to his connection with a terrorist cell affiliated with ISIS based in Sydney, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
It was mentioned that investigators from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), a unit comprising government and federal agencies, believe that the gunmen pledged allegiance to the terrorist organization "ISIS," as two ISIS flags were found in their vehicle at Bondi Beach, according to senior officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Tighter National Gun Laws
It is worth noting that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as horrific, affirming that all measures are being taken to protect Jews in the country, after the terrorist attack targeted "dozens of people who were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach."
Albanese proposed today the imposition of stricter national laws regarding firearms, including limiting the number of weapons that a licensed owner can possess. He said, "People's circumstances can change. People can become radicalized over time. Licenses should not be permanent."