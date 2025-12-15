كشفت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، مسودة اللائحة المنظمة لممارسة نشاط نقل الحجاج.
وأشارت إلى أنه لا يجوز لمقدم الخدمة ممارسة نشاط نقل الحجاج داخل النطاق الجغرافي إلا بعد الحصول على تصريح صادر عن المركز، وعلى مقدم الخدمة تقديم طلب إبداء الرغبة للمشاركة في نقل الحجاج، متضمناً أعداد الحافلات والمتطلبات التي يحددها المركز لإثبات جاهزية المشاركة. وأشارت اللائحة إلى عدم الإخلال بأي عقوبات أشد تقررها الأنظمة واللوائح ذات العلاقة، ويعاقب كل من يخالف أحكام اللائحة بواحدة أو أكثر من العقوبات الآتية، غرامة مالية لا تقل عن 150 ريالاً ولا تزيد على 100,000 ريال، حرمان مقدم الخدمة من المشاركة في موسم الحج لمدة موسم واحد وبما لا يزيد على 3 مواسم، وإلغاء تصريح ممارسة النشاط نهائياً، وذلك بحسب جسامة المخالفة.
استقبال طلبات نقل الحجاج
وبينت اللائحة، أنه لا يجوز لمقدم الخدمة ممارسة نشاط نقل الحجاج داخل النطاق الجغرافي إلا بعد الحصول على تصريح صادر عن المركز، وعلى مقدم الخدمة تقديم طلب إبداء الرغبة للمشاركة في نقل الحجاج، متضمناً أعداد الحافلات والمتطلبات التي يحددها المركز لإثبات جاهزية المشاركة.
ويبدأ استقبال هذه الطلبات في الأول من جمادى الآخرة من كل عام، ويستمر لمدة 60 يوماً.
ويتم تقديم الطلب إلكترونياً لدى الجهة التي يحددها المركز.
كما يلتزم مقدم الخدمة باستيفاء البيانات والوثائق اللازمة للمشاركة في نقل الحجاج، وإيداعها لدى المركز في موعد لا يتجاوز الـ15 من شوال من كل عام. وللمركز - عند الاقتضاء - تمديد هذه المدة حتى نهاية شوال.
فنيون مؤهلون لصيانة الحافلات
وأوضحت اللائحة، أنه يلتزم مقدم الخدمة بتأمين وسيلة نقل بديلة فور تعطل وسيلة النقل المستخدمة أثناء العمل، وذلك خلال مدة لا تتجاوز ساعة واحدة داخل المدن وضواحيها، وساعتين خارجها. وفي حال عدم قيامه بذلك، فتتولى الجهة المعنية تأمين وسيلة نقل بديلة مطابقة للشروط والمواصفات المعتمدة من المركز، ويتحمل مقدم الخدمة النفقات المترتبة على ذلك.
وأضافت: يلتزم مقدم الخدمة بتوفير العدد الكافي من الفنيين المؤهلين لصيانة الحافلات، بما يضمن كفاءة تشغيلها طوال موسم نقل الحجاج، وفق المتطلبات التي يحددها المركز.
The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites has revealed the draft regulation governing the transportation of pilgrims.
It was noted that service providers are not allowed to operate pilgrim transportation within the geographical area without obtaining a permit issued by the center. The service provider must submit a request to express their desire to participate in the transportation of pilgrims, including the number of buses and the requirements specified by the center to prove readiness for participation. The regulation also indicated that it does not affect any harsher penalties determined by related laws and regulations, and anyone who violates the provisions of the regulation will be punished with one or more of the following penalties: a financial fine of no less than 150 riyals and no more than 100,000 riyals, depriving the service provider from participating in the Hajj season for one season and not exceeding three seasons, and revoking the permit to operate the activity permanently, depending on the severity of the violation.
Receiving Applications for Pilgrim Transportation
The regulation clarified that service providers are not allowed to operate pilgrim transportation within the geographical area without obtaining a permit issued by the center. The service provider must submit a request to express their desire to participate in the transportation of pilgrims, including the number of buses and the requirements specified by the center to prove readiness for participation.
These applications will be received starting from the first of Jumada Al-Thani of each year and will continue for a period of 60 days.
The application must be submitted electronically to the entity specified by the center.
The service provider is also required to complete the necessary data and documents for participation in the transportation of pilgrims and submit them to the center no later than the 15th of Shawwal of each year. The center may, if necessary, extend this period until the end of Shawwal.
Qualified Technicians for Bus Maintenance
The regulation stated that the service provider is obligated to secure an alternative means of transportation immediately upon the breakdown of the transportation used during work, within a period not exceeding one hour inside cities and their suburbs, and two hours outside. If the service provider fails to do so, the concerned authority will secure an alternative means of transportation that meets the conditions and specifications approved by the center, and the service provider will bear the associated costs.
It added: The service provider is required to provide a sufficient number of qualified technicians for bus maintenance, ensuring their efficient operation throughout the pilgrim transportation season, according to the requirements specified by the center.