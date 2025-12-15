The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites has revealed the draft regulation governing the transportation of pilgrims.

It was noted that service providers are not allowed to operate pilgrim transportation within the geographical area without obtaining a permit issued by the center. The service provider must submit a request to express their desire to participate in the transportation of pilgrims, including the number of buses and the requirements specified by the center to prove readiness for participation. The regulation also indicated that it does not affect any harsher penalties determined by related laws and regulations, and anyone who violates the provisions of the regulation will be punished with one or more of the following penalties: a financial fine of no less than 150 riyals and no more than 100,000 riyals, depriving the service provider from participating in the Hajj season for one season and not exceeding three seasons, and revoking the permit to operate the activity permanently, depending on the severity of the violation.

Receiving Applications for Pilgrim Transportation

The regulation clarified that service providers are not allowed to operate pilgrim transportation within the geographical area without obtaining a permit issued by the center. The service provider must submit a request to express their desire to participate in the transportation of pilgrims, including the number of buses and the requirements specified by the center to prove readiness for participation.

These applications will be received starting from the first of Jumada Al-Thani of each year and will continue for a period of 60 days.

The application must be submitted electronically to the entity specified by the center. ​

The service provider is also required to complete the necessary data and documents for participation in the transportation of pilgrims and submit them to the center no later than the 15th of Shawwal of each year. The center may, if necessary, extend this period until the end of Shawwal.

Qualified Technicians for Bus Maintenance

The regulation stated that the service provider is obligated to secure an alternative means of transportation immediately upon the breakdown of the transportation used during work, within a period not exceeding one hour inside cities and their suburbs, and two hours outside. If the service provider fails to do so, the concerned authority will secure an alternative means of transportation that meets the conditions and specifications approved by the center, and the service provider will bear the associated costs.

It added: The service provider is required to provide a sufficient number of qualified technicians for bus maintenance, ensuring their efficient operation throughout the pilgrim transportation season, according to the requirements specified by the center.