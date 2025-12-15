The approval has been issued to amend several provisions of the Land Registration System to make access to real estate registry data available to all, with the exception of data pertaining to owners of real rights, in accordance with what is determined by the system and the regulations, and data concerning properties that the relevant authorities designate as confidential.

The decision to amend Article (6) is as follows: “Access to real estate registry data shall be available to all, with the exception of data pertaining to owners of real rights, in accordance with what is determined by the system and the regulations, and data concerning properties that the relevant authorities designate as confidential.”

It was also decided to amend Article (9) to read as follows: “The competent authority shall prepare lists of properties registered in the land registry based on the property registration deeds issued under the provisions of the system, and publish them through the appropriate means determined by the regulations, provided that these lists contain the property registration deed data: (property number, location, area, and planning data).

Procedures and Provisions

The decision stipulated amending Article (11) to become: “In the event of a lawsuit being filed concerning the initial land registration as provided in Article (10) of the system, it shall be noted in the real estate registry and the lists of properties registered in the land registry, and the content of the final judgment issued regarding the lawsuit shall be recorded in the registry.”

The regulations shall define the procedures and provisions for noting in the real estate registry and in the lists of properties registered in the land registry.

The initial land registration shall acquire absolute validity within a period not exceeding one year from the date of publishing the lists of properties registered in the land registry, in accordance with what is determined by the competent authority in the announcement decision for the real estate area. The affected party from the initial land registration, after it has acquired absolute validity, has the right to resort to the competent court and request compensation from the responsible party without the right to request the cancellation of the initial land registration or modification of its data or the rights contained therein.