The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi highly valued the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for calming the situation in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, affirming that the stability of the eastern governorates and the normalization of their conditions to what they were is a vital demand for the security and stability of Yemen, and also a natural extension for the security of the region and global energy supplies.



Al-Alimi emphasized during his meeting today (Monday) with the U.S. Ambassador Stephen Fagin the necessity of adhering to the governing references of the transitional phase and the existing partnership among various political components within the framework of the legitimate government coalition, warning of the repercussions of imposing any unilateral measures outside the agreed-upon references, foremost among them the declaration of the transfer of power and the Riyadh Agreement, which could affect the unity of security and military decisions, the independence of the government, and what gaps it could create in favor of the Houthis and the terrorist organizations allied with them.



Al-Alimi discussed with the U.S. ambassador the unilateral measures taken by the Transitional Council in the eastern governorates, and the good efforts of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to reduce escalation and restore the situation in the two governorates to its previous state.



The meeting also touched on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them at various levels, in addition to the latest developments in local conditions, including the recent developments in the eastern governorates, the required U.S. support for government reform efforts, as well as the ongoing coordination in the field of combating terrorism and deterring the Houthis and the terrorist organizations allied with them.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council expressed his appreciation, along with his fellow council members and the government, for the firm U.S. positions alongside the Yemeni state, including the U.S. decision to designate the Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organization, addressing arms smuggling networks, political support in the Security Council, as well as the valued support for economic reform efforts.



Al-Alimi emphasized the importance of continuing this active U.S. role alongside Yemen, its people, and its political leadership, and achieving its aspirations in restoring state institutions, security and stability, and peace.



For his part, U.S. Ambassador Stephen Fagin affirmed his country's steadfast and supportive position for the unity of Yemen, its stability, and the integrity of its territories, announcing Washington's commitment to the unity of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government, its strong commitment to partnership in counter-terrorism efforts, alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people, and supporting their aspirations at all levels.