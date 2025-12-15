ثمّن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي عالياً الجهود التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية من أجل التهدئة في حضرموت والمهرة، مؤكداً أن استقرار المحافظات الشرقية وإعادة تطبيع أوضاعها إلى ما كانت عليه مطلب حيوي لأمن اليمن واستقراره، وامتداد طبيعي أيضاً لأمن المنطقة وإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.


الالتزام بمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية


وأكد العليمي خلال استقباله اليوم (الاثنين) سفير الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ستيفن فاجن ضرورة الالتزام بالمرجعيات الحاكمة للمرحلة الانتقالية، ونهج الشراكة القائمة بين مختلف المكونات السياسية في إطار تحالف الحكومة الشرعية، محذراً من تداعيات فرض أي إجراءات أحادية خارج المرجعيات المتفق عليها، وفي المقدمة إعلان نقل السلطة، واتفاق الرياض، التي من شأنها التأثير على وحدة القرار الأمني والعسكري، واستقلالية الحكومة، وما يمكن أن تخلقه من ثغرات لصالح جماعة الحوثي، والتنظيمات الإرهابية المتخادمة معها.


وناقش العليمي مع السفير الأمريكي الإجراءات الأحادية من جانب المجلس الانتقالي في المحافظات الشرقية، والمساعي الحميدة لتحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، من أجل خفض التصعيد، وإعادة تطبيع الأوضاع في المحافظتين إلى سابق عهدها.


وتطرق اللقاء إلى العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها على مختلف المستويات، إضافة إلى مستجدات الأوضاع المحلية، بما في ذلك التطورات الأخيرة في المحافظات الشرقية، والدعم الأمريكي المطلوب لجهود الإصلاحات الحكومية، فضلاً عن التنسيق القائم في مجال مكافحة الإرهاب وردع جماعة الحوثي والتنظيمات الإرهابية المتخادمة معها.


الدعم الأمريكي لليمن


وأعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عن تقديره وإخوانه أعضاء المجلس، والحكومة للمواقف الأمريكية الحازمة إلى جانب الدولة اليمنية، بما في ذلك قرار الولايات المتحدة تصنيف جماعة الحوثي منظمة إرهابية أجنبية، والتصدي لشبكات تهريب السلاح، والدعم السياسي في مجلس الأمن، فضلاً عن المساندة المقدرة لجهود الإصلاحات الاقتصادية.


وأكد العليمي أهمية استمرار هذا الدور الأمريكي الفاعل إلى جانب اليمن، وشعبه وقيادته السياسية، وتحقيق تطلعاته في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، والأمن والاستقرار، والسلام.


بدوره، أكد سفير الولايات المتحدة ستيفن فاجن موقف بلاده الثابت والداعم لوحدة اليمن واستقراره وسلامة أراضيه، معلناً حرص واشنطن على وحدة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة، والتزامها القوي بالشراكة في جهود مكافحة الإرهاب، والتخفيف من معاناة الشعب اليمني، ودعم تطلعاته على المستويات كافة.