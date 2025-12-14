The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Alimi, praised today (Sunday) the noble efforts of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to de-escalate and restore normalcy in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah to their previous state, appreciating the support of the brothers for the general budget, enhancing resilience, the cohesion of state institutions, and their continued fulfillment of their obligations towards citizens.



This came during a phone call made by Alimi to the Governor of the Central Bank of Yemen, Ahmed Ghaleb, to get updates on the economic and monetary developments, and the potential repercussions of the International Monetary Fund's decision to suspend its activities in Yemen, following the unilateral actions of the Transitional Council in the eastern provinces.



A source in the Presidency Office stated that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council listened to the Central Bank Governor's update on the level of implementation of the Leadership Council's decisions and recommendations aimed at addressing the existing imbalances in the collection of public revenues to the government's account at the Central Bank, as well as the financial and monetary indicators, and the efforts required to contain the repercussions of the International Monetary Fund's decision on the gains achieved in stabilizing the national currency, the flow of fuel and goods, and improving the level of basic services.



The source indicated that Alimi addressed the implications of the current crisis on the political and economic situation, considering the International Monetary Fund's announcement to suspend its activities in Yemen as a wake-up call confirming that political stability is a key condition for the success of any economic reforms in the country.



Withdrawal of Incoming Forces to Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah



The source pointed out that the President of the Leadership Council reiterated that the immediate withdrawal of all incoming forces from outside the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah is the only option to restore normalcy in the eastern provinces, regain the path of growth, recovery, and enhance trust with the donor community.



The Southern Issue is an Integral Part of the Settlement



The presidential source stated that the President of the Leadership Council emphasized that the main priority must remain, under any circumstances, the battle to restore state institutions, topple the coup, and build an economy capable of serving the people. He added that everything else is merely further waste and internal depletion that serves only the enemies of Yemen and its people, harms its national interests, and undermines its legitimate aspirations and just causes, foremost among them the southern issue, which has become an integral part of the comprehensive solution within any upcoming political settlement, as a national and moral commitment.