أشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأحد) بالمساعي الحميدة لتحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات من أجل خفض التصعيد، وإعادة تطبيع الأوضاع في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة إلى سابق عهدها، مثمناً دعم الأشقاء للموازنة العامة، وتعزيز الصمود، وتماسك مؤسسات الدولة، واستمرار وفائها بالتزاماتها الحتمية تجاه المواطنين.
جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه العليمي بمحافظ البنك المركزي اليمني أحمد غالب، للاطلاع على المستجدات الاقتصادية، والنقدية، والتداعيات المحتملة لقرار صندوق النقد الدولي وقف أنشطته في اليمن، على خلفية الإجراءات الأحادية للمجلس الانتقالي في المحافظات الشرقية.
وقال مصدر في مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية إن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي استمع من محافظ البنك المركزي إلى تحديث حول مستوى تنفيذ قرارات مجلس القيادة، وتوصياته الهادفة لمعالجة الاختلالات القائمة في عملية تحصيل الإيرادات العامة إلى حساب الحكومة في البنك المركزي، والمؤشرات المالية والنقدية، والجهود المطلوبة لاحتواء تداعيات قرار صندوق النقد الدولي على المكاسب المحققة في استقرار سعر العملة الوطنية، وتدفق الوقود والسلع، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات الأساسية.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن العليمي تطرق إلى انعكاسات الأزمة الراهنة على الوضع السياسي والاقتصادي، معتبراً إعلان صندوق النقد الدولي تعليق أنشطته في اليمن بمثابة جرس إنذار يؤكد أن الاستقرار السياسي شرط رئيسي لنجاح أي إصلاحات اقتصادية في البلاد.
انسحاب القوات الوافدة إلى حضرموت والمهرة
ولفت المصدر إلى أن رئيس مجلس القيادة جدد التأكيد على أن الانسحاب الفوري لكافة القوات الوافدة من خارج محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة هو الخيار الوحيد لإعادة تطبيع الأوضاع في المحافظات الشرقية، واستعادة مسار النمو، والتعافي، وتعزيز الثقة مع مجتمع المانحين.
القضية الجنوبية جزء أصيل في التسوية
وقال المصدر الرئاسي إن رئيس مجلس القيادة شدد على أن الأولوية الرئيسية يجب أن تبقى تحت أي ظرف لمعركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإسقاط الانقلاب، وبناء اقتصاد قادر على خدمة الناس، وإن كل ما عدا ذلك ليس سوى مزيد من الهدر، والاستنزاف الداخلي الذي لا يخدم إلا أعداء اليمن، وشعبه، ويضر بمصالحه الوطنية، وتطلعاته المشروعة، وقضاياه العادلة، وفي المقدمة القضية الجنوبية، التي صارت جزءاً أصيلاً في الحل الشامل، ضمن أي تسوية سياسية قادمة، كالتزام وطني، وأخلاقي جامع.
The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Alimi, praised today (Sunday) the noble efforts of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to de-escalate and restore normalcy in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah to their previous state, appreciating the support of the brothers for the general budget, enhancing resilience, the cohesion of state institutions, and their continued fulfillment of their obligations towards citizens.
This came during a phone call made by Alimi to the Governor of the Central Bank of Yemen, Ahmed Ghaleb, to get updates on the economic and monetary developments, and the potential repercussions of the International Monetary Fund's decision to suspend its activities in Yemen, following the unilateral actions of the Transitional Council in the eastern provinces.
A source in the Presidency Office stated that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council listened to the Central Bank Governor's update on the level of implementation of the Leadership Council's decisions and recommendations aimed at addressing the existing imbalances in the collection of public revenues to the government's account at the Central Bank, as well as the financial and monetary indicators, and the efforts required to contain the repercussions of the International Monetary Fund's decision on the gains achieved in stabilizing the national currency, the flow of fuel and goods, and improving the level of basic services.
The source indicated that Alimi addressed the implications of the current crisis on the political and economic situation, considering the International Monetary Fund's announcement to suspend its activities in Yemen as a wake-up call confirming that political stability is a key condition for the success of any economic reforms in the country.
Withdrawal of Incoming Forces to Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah
The source pointed out that the President of the Leadership Council reiterated that the immediate withdrawal of all incoming forces from outside the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah is the only option to restore normalcy in the eastern provinces, regain the path of growth, recovery, and enhance trust with the donor community.
The Southern Issue is an Integral Part of the Settlement
The presidential source stated that the President of the Leadership Council emphasized that the main priority must remain, under any circumstances, the battle to restore state institutions, topple the coup, and build an economy capable of serving the people. He added that everything else is merely further waste and internal depletion that serves only the enemies of Yemen and its people, harms its national interests, and undermines its legitimate aspirations and just causes, foremost among them the southern issue, which has become an integral part of the comprehensive solution within any upcoming political settlement, as a national and moral commitment.