أشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأحد) بالمساعي الحميدة لتحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات من أجل خفض التصعيد، وإعادة تطبيع الأوضاع في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة إلى سابق عهدها، مثمناً دعم الأشقاء للموازنة العامة، وتعزيز الصمود، وتماسك مؤسسات الدولة، واستمرار وفائها بالتزاماتها الحتمية تجاه المواطنين.


جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه العليمي بمحافظ البنك المركزي اليمني أحمد غالب، للاطلاع على المستجدات الاقتصادية، والنقدية، والتداعيات المحتملة لقرار صندوق النقد الدولي وقف أنشطته في اليمن، على خلفية الإجراءات الأحادية للمجلس الانتقالي في المحافظات الشرقية.


وقال مصدر في مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية إن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي استمع من محافظ البنك المركزي إلى تحديث حول مستوى تنفيذ قرارات مجلس القيادة، وتوصياته الهادفة لمعالجة الاختلالات القائمة في عملية تحصيل الإيرادات العامة إلى حساب الحكومة في البنك المركزي، والمؤشرات المالية والنقدية، والجهود المطلوبة لاحتواء تداعيات قرار صندوق النقد الدولي على المكاسب المحققة في استقرار سعر العملة الوطنية، وتدفق الوقود والسلع، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات الأساسية.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن العليمي تطرق إلى انعكاسات الأزمة الراهنة على الوضع السياسي والاقتصادي، معتبراً إعلان صندوق النقد الدولي تعليق أنشطته في اليمن بمثابة جرس إنذار يؤكد أن الاستقرار السياسي شرط رئيسي لنجاح أي إصلاحات اقتصادية في البلاد.


انسحاب القوات الوافدة إلى حضرموت والمهرة


ولفت المصدر إلى أن رئيس مجلس القيادة جدد التأكيد على أن الانسحاب الفوري لكافة القوات الوافدة من خارج محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة هو الخيار الوحيد لإعادة تطبيع الأوضاع في المحافظات الشرقية، واستعادة مسار النمو، والتعافي، وتعزيز الثقة مع مجتمع المانحين.


القضية الجنوبية جزء أصيل في التسوية


وقال المصدر الرئاسي إن رئيس مجلس القيادة شدد على أن الأولوية الرئيسية يجب أن تبقى تحت أي ظرف لمعركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإسقاط الانقلاب، وبناء اقتصاد قادر على خدمة الناس، وإن كل ما عدا ذلك ليس سوى مزيد من الهدر، والاستنزاف الداخلي الذي لا يخدم إلا أعداء اليمن، وشعبه، ويضر بمصالحه الوطنية، وتطلعاته المشروعة، وقضاياه العادلة، وفي المقدمة القضية الجنوبية، التي صارت جزءاً أصيلاً في الحل الشامل، ضمن أي تسوية سياسية قادمة، كالتزام وطني، وأخلاقي جامع.