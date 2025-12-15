غاب الزعيم عادل إمام عن حضور جنازة شقيقته الصغرى إيمان إمام، وذلك لظروفه الصحية.

وشُيع جثمان إيمان إمام من مسجد الشرطة بالشيخ زايد، بحضور ابنها عمر مصطفى متولي، وشقيقها المنتج عصام إمام، والفنان محمد إمام، والمخرج رامي إمام. وحرص على الحضور أحمد السعدني، وأوس أوس، ومحمد عبد الرحمن، وغيرهم من النجوم.

موعد العزاء

وقررت أسرة الراحلة استقبال العزاء اعتباراً من الأربعاء القادم بعد صلاة المغرب مباشرة في مسجد الشرطة بالشيخ زايد.

ونعت نقابة المهن التمثيلية برئاسة الدكتور أشرف زكي الراحلة إيمان إمام، شقيقة الفنان الكبير عادل إمام، وأرملة الفنان الراحل مصطفى متولي، ووالدة الفنان عمر مصطفى متولي، التي وافتها المنية مساء اليوم، في خبر ألقى بظلاله الحزينة على الوسط الفني ومحبي عائلة إمام.

وتقدمت نقابة المهن التمثيلية بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى الفنان الكبير عادل إمام، وعصام إمام، وجميع أفراد الأسرة الكريمة، كما قدمت تعازيها للفنان عمر مصطفى متولي، وأشقائه، سائلة المولى عز وجل أن يلهمهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمنحهم قوة الاحتمال في هذا المصاب الأليم.

ونعى الفنان تامر عبدالمنعم الراحلة إيمان إمام، معرباً عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته لأسرة الراحلة.

وكتب عبدالمنعم: «خالص عزائي للنجم الكبير عادل إمام، وللمنتج عصام إمام، ولكل آل إمام، وللفنان عمر مصطفى متولي».