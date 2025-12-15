The leader Adel Imam was absent from the funeral of his younger sister Iman Imam due to his health conditions.

The body of Iman Imam was buried from the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed, attended by her son Omar Mustafa Metwally, her brother, producer Essam Imam, artist Mohamed Imam, and director Rami Imam. Ahmed El Sadrani, Awas Awas, Mohamed Abdel Rahman, and other stars also made sure to attend.

Condolence Timing

The family of the deceased has decided to receive condolences starting from next Wednesday immediately after the Maghrib prayer at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed.

The Actors' Syndicate, headed by Dr. Ashraf Zaki, mourned the late Iman Imam, sister of the great artist Adel Imam, widow of the late artist Mustafa Metwally, and mother of artist Omar Mustafa Metwally, who passed away this evening, a news that cast a sad shadow over the artistic community and the fans of the Imam family.

The Actors' Syndicate extended its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the great artist Adel Imam, Essam Imam, and all the honorable family members, as well as offering condolences to artist Omar Mustafa Metwally and his siblings, praying to Almighty God to grant them patience and solace, and to give them the strength to endure this painful loss.

Artist Tamer Abdel Moneim mourned the late Iman Imam, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Abdel Moneim wrote: "My heartfelt condolences to the great star Adel Imam, to producer Essam Imam, to all the Imam family, and to artist Omar Mustafa Metwally."