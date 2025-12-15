اشتهرت في «بنات ماكلاود».. وفاة نجمة الشاشة الأسترالية راشيل كارباني

The family of the famous Australian actress Rachel Carpani announced her passing "suddenly but peacefully" at the age of 45, after a long battle with a chronic illness, for which she was known for her prominent roles in Australian television drama.

Her family announced her death in an official statement posted by her sister, singer Georgia, on Instagram, on behalf of their parents, Tony and Gail Carpani, stating: "With great sadness, Tony and Gail Carpani announce the passing of their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachel Carpani, suddenly but peacefully after a long struggle with a chronic illness." She added that the funeral will be private, attended only by family and close friends on December 19.

Rachel Carpani, born on August 24, 1980, was famous for her prominent role as "Jodi Fountain" in the popular Australian drama series McLeod's Daughters, which aired from 2001 to 2009, where she appeared in nearly 180 episodes and became one of the leading stars of Australian rural drama.



For this role, Rachel Carpani received two Logie Award nominations in 2007, one of which was for the Gold Logie for Best Television Personality.

Carpani began her artistic career in Australia before moving to Hollywood, where she appeared in American series such as Against the Wall and NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as films like If There Be Thorns.

She recently returned to the Australian screen in a recurring role as "Claudia Salini" in the series Home and Away in 2024, and she publicly spoke about her long undiagnosed struggle with endometriosis, undergoing surgeries in recent years.



In terms of cinema, Carpani participated in several films, most notably Excellent Mr. Dundee and Alison Ashley. She revealed in 2021 that she had suffered a serious health crisis that required hospitalization after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Her death sparked a wave of sadness and tributes from her colleagues and fans, with her McLeod's Daughters co-star, actress Bridie Carter (who played her sister on screen), saying: "This is the hardest post... with love and respect for our beautiful 'Rach', and with deepest sorrow and sympathy for the Carpani family... rest in peace, our beautiful girl, the 'little' one in our family."