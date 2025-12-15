أعلنت عائلة الممثلة الأسترالية الشهيرة راشيل كارباني رحيلها «بشكل مفاجئ لكنه سلمي»، عن عمر ناهز 45 عاماً، بعد معركة طويلة مع مرض مزمن، التي عُرفت بمشاركاتها البارزة في الدراما التلفزيونية الأسترالية.

وأعلنت عائلتها وفاتها في بيان رسمي نشرته أختها المغنية جورجيا على إنستغرام، نيابة عن والديها توني وغايل كارباني، قالت فيه: «ببالغ الحزن يعلن توني وغايل كارباني عن رحيل ابنتهما الجميلة، الممثلة الأسترالية المحبوبة راشيل كارباني، بشكل مفاجئ لكنه سلمي بعد صراع طويل مع مرض مزمن»، وأضافت أن الجنازة ستكون خاصة بحضور العائلة والأصدقاء المقربين فقط يوم 19 ديسمبر.

واشتهرت راشيل كارباني مواليد 24 أغسطس 1980 بدورها البارز ك«جودي فاونتن» في المسلسل الدرامي الأسترالي الشهير McLeod's Daughters «بنات ماكلاود»، الذي بث من 2001 إلى 2009، حيث شاركت في نحو 180 حلقة وأصبحت واحدة من أبرز نجوم الدراما الريفية الأسترالية.


اشتهرت في «بنات ماكلاود».. وفاة نجمة الشاشة الأسترالية راشيل كارباني

وحصدت راشيل كارباني عن هذا الدور ترشيحين لجوائز لوغي في 2007، أحدهما لجائزة الغولدن لوغي كأفضل شخصية تلفزيونية.

وبدأت كارباني مسيرتها الفنية في أستراليا، ثم انتقلت إلى هوليوود حيث شاركت في مسلسلات أمريكية مثل Against the Wall وNCIS: Los Angeles، وأفلام مثل If There Be Thorns.

وعادت أخيراً إلى الشاشة الأسترالية بدور متكرر ك«كلوديا ساليني» في مسلسل Home and Away عام 2024، كما تحدثت علناً عن معاناتها مع الإندومتريوزيس (بطانة الرحم المهاجرة) غير المشخص لسنوات طويلة، وخضعت لعمليات جراحية في السنوات الأخيرة.

اشتهرت في «بنات ماكلاود».. وفاة نجمة الشاشة الأسترالية راشيل كارباني


وعلى صعيد السينما، شاركت كارباني في عدة أفلام، أبرزها Excellent Mr Dundee وAlison Ashley، وكانت قد كشفت في عام 2021 تعرضها لوعكة صحية خطيرة استدعت دخولها المستشفى، بعد معاناتها من آلام حادة في البطن.

وأثارت وفاتها موجة من الحزن والتكريمات من زملائها وجمهورها، حيث قالت زميلتها في McLeod's Daughters، الممثلة بريدي كارتر (التي لعبت دور أختها على الشاشة): «هذا أصعب منشور... بحب واحترام ل«راش» الجميلة، وبأعمق الحزن والتعاطف مع عائلة كارباني... ارقدي بسلام يا فتاتنا الجميلة، 'الصغيرة' في عائلتنا».