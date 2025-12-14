تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً أنباء عن عودة الفنان راشد الماجد لإحياء الحفلات الفنية من خلال حفلة خاصة تستضيفها دار الأوبرا في القاهرة الأربعاء القادم.

وستكون الحفلة دون حضور جماهيري، وستقتصر على المدعوين بدعوات خاصة.

لربما

وشارك المخرج أحمد الدوغجي عبر ستوري الإنستغرام الخاص به اليوم صورة له مع راشد الماجد، واكتفى بكتابة كلمة واحدة كتعليق على الصورة: «لربما». وهي إحدى أغاني الفنان راشد الماجد.

كما نشر صورة جمعته مع راشد بالقاهرة قبل أيام، وكتب: «أنا الأبيض إذا غيري تلون». وهي كذلك من أغاني راشد.

فيما نشر حساب روتانا لايف قبل أيام فيديو لراشد من إحدى حفلاته، واكتفت روتانا بتعليق قصير: «لربما»، وهي إحدى أغاني راشد، وتفاعل المتابعون وسألوا هل صحيح ما يتردد عن إقامة راشد حفلة في الفترة القادمة أم لا؟

كما شارك الحساب صوراً للفنان راشد الماجد من إحدى حفلاته السابقة وكتب: «طرب الفنان راشد الماجد على المسرح، مين يعرف هالليلة وين كانت؟».

وكذلك نشر الحساب لقطات لراشد برفقة سالم الهندي، واكتفى بتعليق: «الشتاء راشد الماجد، إيش الأغنية الرسمية للشتاء بصوت ‫راشد الماجد؟».

من عرفتك

وطرح راشد الماجد أخيراً أغنية جديدة بعنوان «من عرفتك»، من ألحان: سايد، كلمات: مشاري مبارك الحديبي، توزيع: عبد الله بن ياقوت النعيمي، لكنه لم يشارك في أي حفلات فنية منذ فبراير 2023، الذي شهد مشاركته في ليلة صوت الأرض المقامة على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا في الرياض تكريماً للراحل طلال مداح.