Social media recently circulated news about the return of artist Rashid Al-Majed to performing live concerts through a private event hosted by the Opera House in Cairo next Wednesday.

The concert will be without an audience and will be limited to invited guests only.

Perhaps

Director Ahmed Al-Dughaji shared a story on his Instagram today featuring a photo of him with Rashid Al-Majed, and he simply wrote one word as a caption for the photo: "Perhaps." This is one of Rashid Al-Majed's songs.

He also posted a picture of himself with Rashid in Cairo a few days ago, writing: "I am the white one if others are colored." This is also from Rashid's songs.

Meanwhile, the Rotana Live account shared a video of Rashid from one of his concerts a few days ago, with Rotana providing a short comment: "Perhaps," which is one of Rashid's songs. Followers interacted and asked whether it is true that Rashid is holding a concert in the upcoming period or not.

The account also shared photos of artist Rashid Al-Majed from one of his previous concerts, writing: "The artist Rashid Al-Majed's musical performance on stage, who knows where this night was?"

Additionally, the account posted clips of Rashid alongside Salem Al-Hindi, with a simple caption: "Winter Rashid Al-Majed, what is the official winter song in the voice of Rashid Al-Majed?"

Since I Met You

Rashid Al-Majed recently released a new song titled "Since I Met You," composed by Said, with lyrics by Mishari Mubarak Al-Hudaibi, and arranged by Abdullah bin Yaqout Al-Nuaimi. However, he has not participated in any artistic concerts since February 2023, when he took part in the "Voice of the Earth" night held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh in honor of the late Talal Madah.