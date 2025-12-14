The Egyptian judiciary has settled the ongoing debate regarding the power of attorney issue between artist Sherine Abdel Wahab and her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, after a final court ruling confirmed the validity of the contract in dispute and categorically denied allegations of forgery or the use of an expired power of attorney.

Statement Clarifying the Truth

Mohamed Abdel Wahab, the artist's brother, revealed in an official statement published through his account on "Facebook," issued by his lawyer Mustafa Abu Al-Ala, the truth behind the rumors circulating in recent hours regarding accusations of using a canceled power of attorney in his dispute with producer Mohamed Al-Shaar, affirming that these claims have no legal basis.

The Court Resolves the Dispute

The statement clarified that the competent court issued a final ruling confirming the validity of the contract dated November 10, 2018, and the legitimacy of the power of attorney used in its drafting, thereby negating any suspicion of forgery or legal violations in the signing procedures.

Legal Resolution of the Controversy

The court ruling confirmed that the power of attorney was valid at the time the contract was concluded, effectively closing the door on all circulating accusations and putting a definitive end to what the statement described as attempts to create confusion and distort Mohamed Abdel Wahab's legal position.

Background of the Crisis

Sherine Abdel Wahab had previously accused her brother of signing the disputed contract without a valid legal authorization, asserting that she was not a party to it and that the signature was made using a power of attorney that had been previously canceled, with official notification to producer Mohamed Al-Shaar regarding the cancellation before the contract was finalized.

The Judiciary Says Its Final Word

With the issuance of this final ruling, the judicial authorities have made their final statement in the case, confirming the legality of the procedures and ending the controversy that had dominated social media in recent days.