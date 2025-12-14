حسم القضاء المصري الجدل الدائر حول أزمة التوكيل بين الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب وشقيقها محمد عبدالوهاب، بعدما صدر حكم قضائي نهائي يؤكد صحة العقد محل النزاع وينفي بشكل قاطع مزاعم التزوير أو استخدام توكيل منتهٍ.

بيان يوضح الحقيقة

محمد عبدالوهاب، شقيق الفنانة، كشف في بيان رسمي نشره عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، صادر عن محاميه مصطفى أبو العلا، حقيقة ما تم تداوله خلال الساعات الماضية بشأن اتهامه باستخدام توكيل مُلغى في أزمته مع المنتج محمد الشاعر، مؤكداً أن هذه الادعاءات لا تستند إلى أي أساس قانوني.

المحكمة تفصل في النزاع

وأوضح البيان أن المحكمة المختصة أصدرت حكماً نهائياً بثبوت صحة تاريخ العقد المؤرخ في 10 نوفمبر 2018، وسلامة التوكيل المستخدم في تحريره، بما ينفي أي شبهة تزوير أو مخالفة قانونية في إجراءات التوقيع.

حسم قانوني للجدل

وأكد الحكم القضائي أن التوكيل كان سارياً وقت إبرام العقد، ما يغلق الباب أمام الاتهامات المتداولة كافة، ويضع حداً نهائياً لما وصفه البيان بمحاولات إثارة البلبلة وتشويه الموقف القانوني لمحمد عبدالوهاب.

خلفية الأزمة

وكانت شيرين عبدالوهاب قد اتهمت شقيقها في وقت سابق بالتوقيع على العقد محل الخلاف دون تفويض قانوني سارٍ، مؤكدة أنها ليست طرفاً فيه، وأن التوقيع تم باستخدام توكيل سبق إلغاؤه، مع إخطار المنتج محمد الشاعر رسمياً بإلغاء التوكيل قبل إتمام التعاقد.

القضاء يقول كلمته الأخيرة

وبصدور هذا الحكم النهائي، تكون الجهات القضائية قد قالت كلمتها الأخيرة في القضية، مؤكدة سلامة الإجراءات القانونية، ومنهيةً حالة الجدل التي تصدرت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأيام الماضية.