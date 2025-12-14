حسم القضاء المصري الجدل الدائر حول أزمة التوكيل بين الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب وشقيقها محمد عبدالوهاب، بعدما صدر حكم قضائي نهائي يؤكد صحة العقد محل النزاع وينفي بشكل قاطع مزاعم التزوير أو استخدام توكيل منتهٍ.
بيان يوضح الحقيقة
محمد عبدالوهاب، شقيق الفنانة، كشف في بيان رسمي نشره عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، صادر عن محاميه مصطفى أبو العلا، حقيقة ما تم تداوله خلال الساعات الماضية بشأن اتهامه باستخدام توكيل مُلغى في أزمته مع المنتج محمد الشاعر، مؤكداً أن هذه الادعاءات لا تستند إلى أي أساس قانوني.
المحكمة تفصل في النزاع
وأوضح البيان أن المحكمة المختصة أصدرت حكماً نهائياً بثبوت صحة تاريخ العقد المؤرخ في 10 نوفمبر 2018، وسلامة التوكيل المستخدم في تحريره، بما ينفي أي شبهة تزوير أو مخالفة قانونية في إجراءات التوقيع.
حسم قانوني للجدل
وأكد الحكم القضائي أن التوكيل كان سارياً وقت إبرام العقد، ما يغلق الباب أمام الاتهامات المتداولة كافة، ويضع حداً نهائياً لما وصفه البيان بمحاولات إثارة البلبلة وتشويه الموقف القانوني لمحمد عبدالوهاب.
خلفية الأزمة
وكانت شيرين عبدالوهاب قد اتهمت شقيقها في وقت سابق بالتوقيع على العقد محل الخلاف دون تفويض قانوني سارٍ، مؤكدة أنها ليست طرفاً فيه، وأن التوقيع تم باستخدام توكيل سبق إلغاؤه، مع إخطار المنتج محمد الشاعر رسمياً بإلغاء التوكيل قبل إتمام التعاقد.
القضاء يقول كلمته الأخيرة
وبصدور هذا الحكم النهائي، تكون الجهات القضائية قد قالت كلمتها الأخيرة في القضية، مؤكدة سلامة الإجراءات القانونية، ومنهيةً حالة الجدل التي تصدرت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأيام الماضية.
The Egyptian judiciary has settled the ongoing debate regarding the power of attorney issue between artist Sherine Abdel Wahab and her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, after a final court ruling confirmed the validity of the contract in dispute and categorically denied allegations of forgery or the use of an expired power of attorney.
Statement Clarifying the Truth
Mohamed Abdel Wahab, the artist's brother, revealed in an official statement published through his account on "Facebook," issued by his lawyer Mustafa Abu Al-Ala, the truth behind the rumors circulating in recent hours regarding accusations of using a canceled power of attorney in his dispute with producer Mohamed Al-Shaar, affirming that these claims have no legal basis.
The Court Resolves the Dispute
The statement clarified that the competent court issued a final ruling confirming the validity of the contract dated November 10, 2018, and the legitimacy of the power of attorney used in its drafting, thereby negating any suspicion of forgery or legal violations in the signing procedures.
Legal Resolution of the Controversy
The court ruling confirmed that the power of attorney was valid at the time the contract was concluded, effectively closing the door on all circulating accusations and putting a definitive end to what the statement described as attempts to create confusion and distort Mohamed Abdel Wahab's legal position.
Background of the Crisis
Sherine Abdel Wahab had previously accused her brother of signing the disputed contract without a valid legal authorization, asserting that she was not a party to it and that the signature was made using a power of attorney that had been previously canceled, with official notification to producer Mohamed Al-Shaar regarding the cancellation before the contract was finalized.
The Judiciary Says Its Final Word
With the issuance of this final ruling, the judicial authorities have made their final statement in the case, confirming the legality of the procedures and ending the controversy that had dominated social media in recent days.