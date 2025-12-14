تخوض الفنانة المصرية بسمة موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مشاركتها في الجزء الثاني من مسلسل «النص»، بطولة الفنان أحمد أمين، بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققه الجزء الأول خلال الموسم الرمضاني الماضي.
شخصية جديدة ومفاجأة مرتقبة
وأكدت بسمة، في بيان صحفي، أن دورها في الجزء الجديد يحمل مفاجأة للجمهور، مشيرة إلى أنها تراهن على اختلاف الشخصية وتفاصيلها، متمنية أن تنال إعجاب المشاهدين والنقاد، وتضيف محطة مميزة إلى مسيرتها الفنية.
نفي الشائعات حول التعاقدات
وحسمت بسمة الجدل المثار أخيراً حول مشاركتها في أكثر من عمل درامي خلال رمضان 2026، موضحة أنها لم توقّع حتى الآن أي عقود فنية أخرى، وأن مسلسل «النص» هو العمل الوحيد المتعاقد عليه رسمياً.
آخر ظهور فني
وكان آخر أعمال بسمة الدرامية مسلسل «ظلم المصطبة»، الذي عُرض في رمضان الماضي، وشارك في بطولته ريهام عبدالغفور، فتحي عبدالوهاب، إياد نصار، أحمد عزمي، محمد علي رزق، أحمد عبدالحميد، وهو من تأليف أحمد فوزي صالح وإخراج محمد علي.
نشاط سينمائي ولجان تحكيم
وعلى الصعيد السينمائي، شاركت بسمة أخيراً كعضو لجنة تحكيم المسابقة الدولية في مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي بدورته الـ46، في خطوة جديدة تعكس تنوع حضورها الفني داخل وخارج الشاشة.
The Egyptian artist Basma is entering the Ramadan drama season of 2026 by participating in the second part of the series "Al-Nass," starring the artist Ahmed Amin, following the remarkable success of the first part during last Ramadan season.
A New Character and an Anticipated Surprise
Basma confirmed in a press statement that her role in the new part holds a surprise for the audience, noting that she is betting on the uniqueness of the character and its details, hoping it will impress viewers and critics, and add a distinctive milestone to her artistic career.
Denial of Rumors Regarding Contracts
Basma clarified the recent controversy regarding her participation in more than one drama work during Ramadan 2026, explaining that she has not signed any other artistic contracts yet, and that "Al-Nass" is the only officially contracted work.
Last Artistic Appearance
Basma's last dramatic work was the series "Zulm Al-Masatbah," which aired last Ramadan, featuring Riham Abdel Ghafour, Fathi Abdel Wahab, Iyad Nassar, Ahmed Azmy, Mohamed Ali Rizk, and Ahmed Abdel Hamid, written by Ahmed Fawzi Saleh and directed by Mohamed Ali.
Cinematic Activity and Jury Committees
On the cinematic front, Basma recently participated as a jury member in the international competition at the 46th Cairo International Film Festival, in a new step that reflects the diversity of her artistic presence both on and off the screen.