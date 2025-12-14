تخوض الفنانة المصرية بسمة موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مشاركتها في الجزء الثاني من مسلسل «النص»، بطولة الفنان أحمد أمين، بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققه الجزء الأول خلال الموسم الرمضاني الماضي.

شخصية جديدة ومفاجأة مرتقبة

وأكدت بسمة، في بيان صحفي، أن دورها في الجزء الجديد يحمل مفاجأة للجمهور، مشيرة إلى أنها تراهن على اختلاف الشخصية وتفاصيلها، متمنية أن تنال إعجاب المشاهدين والنقاد، وتضيف محطة مميزة إلى مسيرتها الفنية.

نفي الشائعات حول التعاقدات

وحسمت بسمة الجدل المثار أخيراً حول مشاركتها في أكثر من عمل درامي خلال رمضان 2026، موضحة أنها لم توقّع حتى الآن أي عقود فنية أخرى، وأن مسلسل «النص» هو العمل الوحيد المتعاقد عليه رسمياً.

آخر ظهور فني

وكان آخر أعمال بسمة الدرامية مسلسل «ظلم المصطبة»، الذي عُرض في رمضان الماضي، وشارك في بطولته ريهام عبدالغفور، فتحي عبدالوهاب، إياد نصار، أحمد عزمي، محمد علي رزق، أحمد عبدالحميد، وهو من تأليف أحمد فوزي صالح وإخراج محمد علي.

نشاط سينمائي ولجان تحكيم

وعلى الصعيد السينمائي، شاركت بسمة أخيراً كعضو لجنة تحكيم المسابقة الدولية في مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي بدورته الـ46، في خطوة جديدة تعكس تنوع حضورها الفني داخل وخارج الشاشة.