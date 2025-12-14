The Egyptian artist Basma is entering the Ramadan drama season of 2026 by participating in the second part of the series "Al-Nass," starring the artist Ahmed Amin, following the remarkable success of the first part during last Ramadan season.

A New Character and an Anticipated Surprise

Basma confirmed in a press statement that her role in the new part holds a surprise for the audience, noting that she is betting on the uniqueness of the character and its details, hoping it will impress viewers and critics, and add a distinctive milestone to her artistic career.

Denial of Rumors Regarding Contracts

Basma clarified the recent controversy regarding her participation in more than one drama work during Ramadan 2026, explaining that she has not signed any other artistic contracts yet, and that "Al-Nass" is the only officially contracted work.

Last Artistic Appearance

Basma's last dramatic work was the series "Zulm Al-Masatbah," which aired last Ramadan, featuring Riham Abdel Ghafour, Fathi Abdel Wahab, Iyad Nassar, Ahmed Azmy, Mohamed Ali Rizk, and Ahmed Abdel Hamid, written by Ahmed Fawzi Saleh and directed by Mohamed Ali.

Cinematic Activity and Jury Committees

On the cinematic front, Basma recently participated as a jury member in the international competition at the 46th Cairo International Film Festival, in a new step that reflects the diversity of her artistic presence both on and off the screen.