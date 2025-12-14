فككت الأجهزة الأمنية العراقية شبكة إجرامية دولية متخصصة في تصنيع المواد المخدرة والاتجار بها بمحافظة البصرة (550 كيلومتراً جنوبي بغداد)، وفقاً لما أعلنه جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي اليوم (الأحد).


وأوضح الجهاز في بيان صحفي أنه نفذ عملية أمنية نوعية استندت إلى معلومات استخباراتية دقيقة ومتابعة ميدانية مكثفة، وشملت عدة محافظات عراقية وأسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على 17 متهماً بينهم 14 متهماً يحملون جنسيات أجنبية، يشكّلون شبكة إجرامية منظمة لتصنيع مادة «الكريستال» المخدرة والاتجار بها.


وأكد الجهاز أن المتهم الرئيسي الأول أجنبي الجنسية، قدِم من إحدى دول الجوار، وقام باستئجار منزل في محافظة البصرة وحوّله إلى معمل سري لتصنيع مادة «الكريستال» المخدرة مستغلاً خبرته في هذا المجال الإجرامي، أما المتهم الرئيسي الثاني فهو مطلوب بتهمة إدخال المخدرات والمواد الأولية إلى البلاد، وقد تم استدراجه والقبض عليه في كمين محكم نفّذه الفوج التكتيكي في محافظة البصرة.


وأشار جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي إلى أن العملية الأمنية امتدت لتشمل محافظات بغداد والبصرة والنجف والديوانية وتم تنفيذ ضربات أمنية متزامنة أدت إلى شلّ نشاط الشبكة بالكامل والقبض على التجار الرئيسيين وأسفرت عن ضبط ما يقارب 20 كيلوغراماً من مادة «الكريستال» المخدرة، وضبط جزء منها بالجرم المشهود أثناء عملية التصنيع داخل المعمل السري، إضافة إلى ضبط ثمانية لترات من المواد الكيميائية الأولية المستخدمة في تصنيع المواد المخدرة.


وأفاد الجهاز بأن التحقيقات كشفت عن أن المتهمين استخدموا أساليب مختلفة في إخفاء المواد المخدرة والمواد الأولية، وتم الإخفاء في المناطق البرية النائية وداخل الملابس واستخدام عربات نقل البضائع، بل وصل الأمر إلى استغلال المعاقين لتمرير هذه المواد الخطرة.


ولفت البيان إلى أنه جرى إحالة المتهمين والمضبوطات أصولياً إلى الجهات القضائية المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم.