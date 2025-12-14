The Iraqi security forces dismantled an international criminal network specialized in manufacturing and trafficking narcotic substances in Basra Governorate (550 kilometers south of Baghdad), according to a statement from the Iraqi National Security Agency today (Sunday).



The agency clarified in a press release that it carried out a qualitative security operation based on precise intelligence information and intensive field monitoring, which included several Iraqi governorates and resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects, including 14 foreign nationals, who form an organized criminal network for the production and trafficking of the narcotic substance "crystal."



The agency confirmed that the primary suspect is a foreign national who came from one of the neighboring countries, rented a house in Basra Governorate, and turned it into a secret laboratory for the production of the narcotic substance "crystal," exploiting his expertise in this criminal field. The second main suspect is wanted for smuggling drugs and raw materials into the country, and he was lured and arrested in a well-planned ambush executed by the tactical regiment in Basra Governorate.



The Iraqi National Security Agency indicated that the security operation extended to include the governorates of Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, and Diwaniyah, and simultaneous security strikes were carried out that led to the complete paralysis of the network's activities and the arrest of the main traffickers, resulting in the seizure of approximately 20 kilograms of the narcotic substance "crystal," with part of it caught in the act during the manufacturing process inside the secret laboratory, in addition to the seizure of eight liters of the chemical raw materials used in the production of narcotic substances.



The agency reported that investigations revealed that the suspects used various methods to conceal the narcotic substances and raw materials, hiding them in remote rural areas, within clothing, and using cargo transport vehicles, even going so far as to exploit the disabled to smuggle these dangerous materials.



The statement noted that the suspects and the seized materials were duly referred to the competent judicial authorities to take legal action against them.