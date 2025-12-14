فككت الأجهزة الأمنية العراقية شبكة إجرامية دولية متخصصة في تصنيع المواد المخدرة والاتجار بها بمحافظة البصرة (550 كيلومتراً جنوبي بغداد)، وفقاً لما أعلنه جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي اليوم (الأحد).
وأوضح الجهاز في بيان صحفي أنه نفذ عملية أمنية نوعية استندت إلى معلومات استخباراتية دقيقة ومتابعة ميدانية مكثفة، وشملت عدة محافظات عراقية وأسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على 17 متهماً بينهم 14 متهماً يحملون جنسيات أجنبية، يشكّلون شبكة إجرامية منظمة لتصنيع مادة «الكريستال» المخدرة والاتجار بها.
وأكد الجهاز أن المتهم الرئيسي الأول أجنبي الجنسية، قدِم من إحدى دول الجوار، وقام باستئجار منزل في محافظة البصرة وحوّله إلى معمل سري لتصنيع مادة «الكريستال» المخدرة مستغلاً خبرته في هذا المجال الإجرامي، أما المتهم الرئيسي الثاني فهو مطلوب بتهمة إدخال المخدرات والمواد الأولية إلى البلاد، وقد تم استدراجه والقبض عليه في كمين محكم نفّذه الفوج التكتيكي في محافظة البصرة.
وأشار جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي إلى أن العملية الأمنية امتدت لتشمل محافظات بغداد والبصرة والنجف والديوانية وتم تنفيذ ضربات أمنية متزامنة أدت إلى شلّ نشاط الشبكة بالكامل والقبض على التجار الرئيسيين وأسفرت عن ضبط ما يقارب 20 كيلوغراماً من مادة «الكريستال» المخدرة، وضبط جزء منها بالجرم المشهود أثناء عملية التصنيع داخل المعمل السري، إضافة إلى ضبط ثمانية لترات من المواد الكيميائية الأولية المستخدمة في تصنيع المواد المخدرة.
وأفاد الجهاز بأن التحقيقات كشفت عن أن المتهمين استخدموا أساليب مختلفة في إخفاء المواد المخدرة والمواد الأولية، وتم الإخفاء في المناطق البرية النائية وداخل الملابس واستخدام عربات نقل البضائع، بل وصل الأمر إلى استغلال المعاقين لتمرير هذه المواد الخطرة.
ولفت البيان إلى أنه جرى إحالة المتهمين والمضبوطات أصولياً إلى الجهات القضائية المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم.
The Iraqi security forces dismantled an international criminal network specialized in manufacturing and trafficking narcotic substances in Basra Governorate (550 kilometers south of Baghdad), according to a statement from the Iraqi National Security Agency today (Sunday).
The agency clarified in a press release that it carried out a qualitative security operation based on precise intelligence information and intensive field monitoring, which included several Iraqi governorates and resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects, including 14 foreign nationals, who form an organized criminal network for the production and trafficking of the narcotic substance "crystal."
The agency confirmed that the primary suspect is a foreign national who came from one of the neighboring countries, rented a house in Basra Governorate, and turned it into a secret laboratory for the production of the narcotic substance "crystal," exploiting his expertise in this criminal field. The second main suspect is wanted for smuggling drugs and raw materials into the country, and he was lured and arrested in a well-planned ambush executed by the tactical regiment in Basra Governorate.
The Iraqi National Security Agency indicated that the security operation extended to include the governorates of Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, and Diwaniyah, and simultaneous security strikes were carried out that led to the complete paralysis of the network's activities and the arrest of the main traffickers, resulting in the seizure of approximately 20 kilograms of the narcotic substance "crystal," with part of it caught in the act during the manufacturing process inside the secret laboratory, in addition to the seizure of eight liters of the chemical raw materials used in the production of narcotic substances.
The agency reported that investigations revealed that the suspects used various methods to conceal the narcotic substances and raw materials, hiding them in remote rural areas, within clothing, and using cargo transport vehicles, even going so far as to exploit the disabled to smuggle these dangerous materials.
The statement noted that the suspects and the seized materials were duly referred to the competent judicial authorities to take legal action against them.