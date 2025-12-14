أكد الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش أن استضافة المملكة العربية السعودية لأعمال المنتدى العالمي الحادي عشر لتحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات تجسّد رمزية انعقاد المنتدى في أرض ذات مكانة دينية كبيرة بالتزامن مع الذكرى العشرين لتأسيس تحالف الحضارات.

جاء ذلك خلال كلمة الأمين العام في افتتاح أعمال المنتدى، الذي بدأت أعماله اليوم في قاعة الملك فيصل للمؤتمرات بمدينة الرياض، برئاسة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، وبمشاركة دولية واسعة من قادة ومسؤولين وممثلي منظمات دولية.

وشدّد غوتيريش على أن العالم يواجه مفترق طرق بين الانقسام أو الحوار، مؤكداً أن بناء الجسور بين الثقافات والأديان يتطلب شجاعة سياسية، ويُعد السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق سلام مستدام، داعياً إلى إنهاء العنف في مناطق النزاع وتمكين الشباب والنساء في مسارات السلام.

من جانبه، أكد وكيل الأمين العام الممثل السامي لتحالف الحضارات التابع للأمم المتحدة المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإسلاموفوبيا ميغيل أنخيل موراتينوس أهمية تعزيز التواصل بين الشعوب ومحاربة الإسلاموفوبيا، منوهاً بدور الابتكار الرقمي والاستثمار في الشباب في إحداث التغيير الإيجابي، وضرورة تحسين أوضاع النساء والأطفال وتعزيز مشاركتهم في الحياة العامة.

وبدورها، شددت وزيرة الإدماج والضمان الاجتماعي والهجرة في إسبانيا إلما سايز ديلغادو على أن المساواة بين النساء والفتيات، والاستماع إلى جميع الأصوات يمثّلان ركائز أساسية لتحقيق التعددية الحقيقية، مؤكدة التزام بلادها بدعم مبادئ تحالف الحضارات وتعزيز ثقافة الاحترام والسلام، لاسيما في ظل التحديات الإنسانية العالمية.

وفي السياق ذاته، أكد رئيس الوزراء السابق رئيس الجمعية الوطنية الكبرى السابق لتركيا السيد بن على يلدريم أن تحالف الحضارات ليس شعاراً بل ضرورة لمواجهة الكراهية والجهل، داعياً إلى تحويل الحوار إلى عمل ملموس عبر التعليم والإعلام المسؤول ومشاركة الشباب والنساء.