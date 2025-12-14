The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting of the Eleventh Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations embodies the symbolic significance of holding the forum in a land of great religious importance, coinciding with the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of the Alliance of Civilizations.

This was stated during the Secretary-General's speech at the opening of the forum, which commenced today at the King Faisal Conference Hall in Riyadh, chaired by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, with wide international participation from leaders, officials, and representatives of international organizations.



Guterres emphasized that the world is at a crossroads between division or dialogue, asserting that building bridges between cultures and religions requires political courage and is the only way to achieve sustainable peace, calling for an end to violence in conflict areas and empowering youth and women in peace processes.



For his part, the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia Miguel Ángel Moratinos emphasized the importance of enhancing communication between peoples and combating Islamophobia, highlighting the role of digital innovation and investment in youth in bringing about positive change, and the necessity of improving the conditions of women and children and enhancing their participation in public life.



In turn, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration in Spain, Yolanda Díaz, stressed that equality between women and girls and listening to all voices represent essential pillars for achieving true pluralism, reaffirming her country's commitment to supporting the principles of the Alliance of Civilizations and promoting a culture of respect and peace, especially in light of global humanitarian challenges.

In this context, former Prime Minister and former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mr. Binali Yıldırım, affirmed that the Alliance of Civilizations is not just a slogan but a necessity to confront hatred and ignorance, calling for turning dialogue into tangible action through education, responsible media, and the involvement of youth and women.