The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the attack on the United Nations headquarters in the city of Kadugli, Sudan.

The ministry stated in a statement: The Kingdom emphasizes the necessity of an immediate cessation of hostilities, the preservation of Sudan's unity and its institutions, and the need to provide protection for civilians and to implement what was signed in the Jeddah Declaration (commitment to protecting civilians in Sudan) on May 11, 2023.