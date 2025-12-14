أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها للهجوم الذي تعرض له مقر الأمم المتحدة في مدينة كادوقلي في السودان.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: المملكة تشدد على ضرورة الوقف الفوري للحرب، والحفاظ على وحدة السودان ومؤسساته، وضرورة توفير الحماية للمدنيين وتنفيذ ما تم التوقيع عليه في إعلان جدة (الالتزام بحماية المدنيين في السودان) بتاريخ 11 مايو 2023.