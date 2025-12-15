نفى مصرف سورية المركزي صحة ما يتم تداوله عبر بعض وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن إطلاق أي عملة رقمية جديدة أو غيرها، سواء كانت مرتبطة بالليرة السورية أو بأي عملات أخرى.


وأكد المصرف المركزي أن أي نشاط أو إعلان يتعلق بإصدار عملة جديدة أو أدوات نقدية ومالية في سورية لا يمكن أن يصدر إلا عنه حصراً وبشكل رسمي عبر قنواته المعتمدة، مشدداً على ضرورة توخي الدقة وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات أو الأخبار غير الموثوقة.


ودعا المصرف المواطنين ووسائل الإعلام إلى الاعتماد فقط على البيانات الرسمية الصادرة عنه في ما يخص الشأن النقدي والمالي في سورية، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا».


وكان المصرف أكد في بيان سابق أنه مستمر في تنفيذ خطة تبديل العملة بالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية، مشدداً على أنه الجهة الوحيدة المسؤولة عن نشر المعلومات المتعلقة بها، وأنه لم يتم تحديد أي تاريخ نهائي لطرح العملة الجديدة، وما يتداول عبر منصات غير رسمية لا أساس له من الصحة.