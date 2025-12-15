The Central Bank of Syria has denied the validity of what is being circulated through some social media regarding the launch of any new digital currency or others, whether linked to the Syrian pound or any other currencies.



The Central Bank confirmed that any activity or announcement related to the issuance of a new currency or monetary and financial instruments in Syria can only be issued by it exclusively and officially through its approved channels, emphasizing the need for accuracy and not succumbing to rumors or unreliable news.



The bank called on citizens and media outlets to rely only on the official statements issued by it regarding monetary and financial matters in Syria, according to the Syrian News Agency "SANA".



The bank had previously confirmed in a statement that it continues to implement the currency exchange plan in cooperation with the relevant authorities, stressing that it is the only entity responsible for disseminating information related to it, and that no final date has been set for the launch of the new currency, and what is being circulated through unofficial platforms has no basis in truth.