Scientists have discovered human footprints in the Middle East in the Nafud Desert of Saudi Arabia (north of the Kingdom).

The British newspaper "The Mirror" reported that the well-preserved footprint found in an ancient clay pit confirms the presence of humans in that area since before the Ice Age. The scientists stated that they discovered 7 human footprints that are at least 11,500 years old, along with countless remains of animals from prehistoric times.

They added that the area, which was a lake in ancient times, has allowed scientists to uncover a treasure trove of fossils since its first discovery in 2017. They believe that this place has been inhabited for over 100,000 years. With no evidence found to confirm hunting activities there, the scientists suggested that humans may have passed by the lake to drink water and continue their journeys. They also added that they believe the human footprints there have remained preserved for thousands of years due to the infrequent visits by people.