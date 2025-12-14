اكتشف العلماء أثر أقدام بشرية في الشرق الأوسط في صحراء النفود السعودية (شمال المملكة).

وكتبت صحيفة «ذا ميرور» البريطانية، أن الأثر الذي عُثر عليه محفوظاً بشكل جيد في حفرة طينية قديمة يؤكد وجود الإنسان في تلك المنطقة منذ ما قبل العصر الجليدي. وقال العلماء، إنهم اكتشفوا وجود 7 آثار لأقدام بشرية لا يقل عمرها عن 11,500 سنة، وعددٍ لا يحصى من بقايا حيوانات منذ عصر ما قبل التاريخ.

وأضافوا، أن تلك المنطقة التي كانت بحيرة في العصور الغابرة، أتاحت للعلماء اكتشاف كنز من المتحجرات منذ اكتشافها للمرة الأولى في عام 2017. ويرون، أن هذا المكان كان منطقة عامرة بالسكان منذ أكثر من 100 ألف سنة. ومع عدم العثور على آثار تؤكد وجود نشاط صيد الحيوانات هناك، رجح العلماء، أن البشر كانوا يمرون بتلك البحيرة ليشربوا الماء، ويواصلوا رحلاتهم. وأضافوا، أنهم يعتقدون أن آثار الأقدام البشرية هناك حافظت على بقائها على مدى آلاف السنوات لعدم كثرة تردد الناس عليها.