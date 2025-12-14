أشعل فيديو متداول في الصين مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد أن ظهرت فيه امرأة جاثية على ركبتيها وتتوسل زوجها كي يشتري لها سترة شتوية بسعر 299 يوان (نحو 40 دولاراً أمريكياً). المقطع الذي صُوّر في مركز تسوق بمدينة شياوغان بمقاطعة هوبي يُظهر الزوج وهو يصرخ في وجهها قبل أن يغادر تاركاً زوجته تجثو على الأرض.
انتشر الفيديو بسرعة كبيرة، وبلغت المشاهدات 60 مليون مشاهدة، وأثار غضب المستخدمين الذين اعتبروا تصرف الزوج «قاسياً ومهيناً». كما أطلق المقطع نقاشاً واسعاً حول استقلالية المرأة المالية وحقها في العيش بكرامة.
في الوقت نفسه، حذر محامون صينيون من احتمال أن يكون الفيديو مفبركاً، إذ يمكن أن يُواجه صانعوه عقوبة السجن بين 5 و10 أيام إذا ثبت قيامهم بإثارة الصراع بين الجنسين عبر سيناريوهات مختلقة. أما إذا كانت الواقعة حقيقية، فتملك المرأة الحق في رفع دعوى قضائية ضد زوجها للمطالبة بحقوقها، بما في ذلك التعويض عن الإساءة النفسية أو السيطرة المالية.
A viral video in China has ignited social media after it showed a woman kneeling and begging her husband to buy her a winter jacket priced at 299 yuan (about 40 US dollars). The clip, filmed in a shopping mall in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, shows the husband shouting at her before leaving, leaving his wife kneeling on the ground.
The video spread rapidly, reaching 60 million views, and sparked outrage among users who deemed the husband's behavior "cruel and humiliating." The clip also sparked a wide discussion about women's financial independence and their right to live with dignity.
At the same time, Chinese lawyers warned that the video might be fabricated, as its creators could face imprisonment for 5 to 10 days if it is proven that they incited conflict between genders through fabricated scenarios. If the incident is real, the woman has the right to file a lawsuit against her husband to claim her rights, including compensation for emotional abuse or financial control.