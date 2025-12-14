أشعل فيديو متداول في الصين مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد أن ظهرت فيه امرأة جاثية على ركبتيها وتتوسل زوجها كي يشتري لها سترة شتوية بسعر 299 يوان (نحو 40 دولاراً أمريكياً). المقطع الذي صُوّر في مركز تسوق بمدينة شياوغان بمقاطعة هوبي يُظهر الزوج وهو يصرخ في وجهها قبل أن يغادر تاركاً زوجته تجثو على الأرض.

انتشر الفيديو بسرعة كبيرة، وبلغت المشاهدات 60 مليون مشاهدة، وأثار غضب المستخدمين الذين اعتبروا تصرف الزوج «قاسياً ومهيناً». كما أطلق المقطع نقاشاً واسعاً حول استقلالية المرأة المالية وحقها في العيش بكرامة.

في الوقت نفسه، حذر محامون صينيون من احتمال أن يكون الفيديو مفبركاً، إذ يمكن أن يُواجه صانعوه عقوبة السجن بين 5 و10 أيام إذا ثبت قيامهم بإثارة الصراع بين الجنسين عبر سيناريوهات مختلقة. أما إذا كانت الواقعة حقيقية، فتملك المرأة الحق في رفع دعوى قضائية ضد زوجها للمطالبة بحقوقها، بما في ذلك التعويض عن الإساءة النفسية أو السيطرة المالية.