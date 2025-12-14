A viral video in China has ignited social media after it showed a woman kneeling and begging her husband to buy her a winter jacket priced at 299 yuan (about 40 US dollars). The clip, filmed in a shopping mall in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, shows the husband shouting at her before leaving, leaving his wife kneeling on the ground.

The video spread rapidly, reaching 60 million views, and sparked outrage among users who deemed the husband's behavior "cruel and humiliating." The clip also sparked a wide discussion about women's financial independence and their right to live with dignity.

At the same time, Chinese lawyers warned that the video might be fabricated, as its creators could face imprisonment for 5 to 10 days if it is proven that they incited conflict between genders through fabricated scenarios. If the incident is real, the woman has the right to file a lawsuit against her husband to claim her rights, including compensation for emotional abuse or financial control.