The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Saudi Arabia, today launched a specialized training program titled "Emergency and Disaster Management," as part of its military training initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of officers and strengthening their capabilities in dealing with crises and exceptional circumstances.



The program is held over 19 days, with the participation of 24 officers from 11 member countries, hosted by the Civil Defense Institute in Riyadh, targeting the development of cognitive and practical aspects of emergency and disaster management.



The program focuses on equipping trainees with the scientific knowledge and technical skills necessary for emergency planning, preparing and implementing response plans, dealing with the consequences of disasters, and coordinating among relevant entities.

Training Topics



The program includes training topics that cover concepts of emergencies and disasters, risk management, threat analysis, and mechanisms of leadership and decision-making in critical conditions, thereby enhancing the readiness of military personnel to face urgent challenges with efficiency and professionalism.



This program is part of the ongoing efforts of the Islamic Alliance to build the capacities of member states in collaboration with relevant entities, and to enhance their preparedness to deal with crises, contributing to supporting security and stability and addressing threats in all their forms.