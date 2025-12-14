نفذ التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، بالتعاون مع المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني بالسعودية، اليوم، برنامجاً تدريبياً متخصصاً بعنوان «إدارة حالات الطوارئ والكوارث»، وذلك ضمن برامجه التدريبية في المجال العسكري، الهادفة إلى رفع كفاءة الضباط وتعزيز قدراتهم في التعامل مع الأزمات والظروف الاستثنائية.
ويُقام البرنامج على مدى 19 يوماً، بمشاركة 24 ضابطاً من 11 دولة من الدول الأعضاء، ويستضيفه معهد الدفاع المدني بمدينة الرياض، مستهدفاً تطوير الجوانب المعرفية والعملية في إدارة الطوارئ والكوارث.
ويركز البرنامج على تزويد المتدربين بالمعارف العلمية والمهارات الفنية اللازمة للتخطيط لحالات الطوارئ، وإعداد وتنفيذ خطط الاستجابة، والتعامل مع تداعيات الكوارث، والتنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة.
محاور تدريبية
ويتضمن البرنامج محاور تدريبية تشمل مفاهيم الطوارئ والكوارث، وإدارة المخاطر، وتحليل التهديدات، وآليات القيادة واتخاذ القرار في الظروف الحرجة، بما يعزز جاهزية الكوادر العسكرية لمواجهة التحديات الطارئة بكفاءة واحترافية.
ويأتي هذا البرنامج ضمن جهود التحالف الإسلامي المستمرة لبناء قدرات الدول الأعضاء بالتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، وتعزيز استعدادها للتعامل مع الأزمات، بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار ومواجهة التهديدات بمختلف أشكالها.
The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Saudi Arabia, today launched a specialized training program titled "Emergency and Disaster Management," as part of its military training initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of officers and strengthening their capabilities in dealing with crises and exceptional circumstances.
The program is held over 19 days, with the participation of 24 officers from 11 member countries, hosted by the Civil Defense Institute in Riyadh, targeting the development of cognitive and practical aspects of emergency and disaster management.
The program focuses on equipping trainees with the scientific knowledge and technical skills necessary for emergency planning, preparing and implementing response plans, dealing with the consequences of disasters, and coordinating among relevant entities.
Training Topics
The program includes training topics that cover concepts of emergencies and disasters, risk management, threat analysis, and mechanisms of leadership and decision-making in critical conditions, thereby enhancing the readiness of military personnel to face urgent challenges with efficiency and professionalism.
This program is part of the ongoing efforts of the Islamic Alliance to build the capacities of member states in collaboration with relevant entities, and to enhance their preparedness to deal with crises, contributing to supporting security and stability and addressing threats in all their forms.