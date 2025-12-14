نفذ التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، بالتعاون مع المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني بالسعودية، اليوم، برنامجاً تدريبياً متخصصاً بعنوان «إدارة حالات الطوارئ والكوارث»، وذلك ضمن برامجه التدريبية في المجال العسكري، الهادفة إلى رفع كفاءة الضباط وتعزيز قدراتهم في التعامل مع الأزمات والظروف الاستثنائية.


ويُقام البرنامج على مدى 19 يوماً، بمشاركة 24 ضابطاً من 11 دولة من الدول الأعضاء، ويستضيفه معهد الدفاع المدني بمدينة الرياض، مستهدفاً تطوير الجوانب المعرفية والعملية في إدارة الطوارئ والكوارث.


ويركز البرنامج على تزويد المتدربين بالمعارف العلمية والمهارات الفنية اللازمة للتخطيط لحالات الطوارئ، وإعداد وتنفيذ خطط الاستجابة، والتعامل مع تداعيات الكوارث، والتنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة.

محاور تدريبية


ويتضمن البرنامج محاور تدريبية تشمل مفاهيم الطوارئ والكوارث، وإدارة المخاطر، وتحليل التهديدات، وآليات القيادة واتخاذ القرار في الظروف الحرجة، بما يعزز جاهزية الكوادر العسكرية لمواجهة التحديات الطارئة بكفاءة واحترافية.


ويأتي هذا البرنامج ضمن جهود التحالف الإسلامي المستمرة لبناء قدرات الدول الأعضاء بالتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، وتعزيز استعدادها للتعامل مع الأزمات، بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار ومواجهة التهديدات بمختلف أشكالها.