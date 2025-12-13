بعد أكثر من 50 عاماً على اختفائها، عثر فريق بحث تطوعي بقيادة اليوتيوبر التركي نديم كورو على حطام يُعتقد أنه لطائرة ركاب سقطت في بحر مرمرة عام 1975، ولا يزال مصير ركابها الـ42 مجهولاً.

وكانت الطائرة المدنية قادمة من إزمير عندما اختفت قبيل هبوطها في مطار إسطنبول، ولم يُعثر على الصندوقين الأسودين أو جثث الركاب طوال هذه السنوات.

واستخدم الفريق «درون» مائية قادرة على الغوص والتصوير لاستكشاف قاع البحر قرب منطقة «بيوك تشيكمي جه» غرب إسطنبول، حيث ظهر الحطام المعدني المنحني بشكل واضح في فيديو نُشر على يوتيوب، ما أعاد القضية المنسية إلى الواجهة.

ويعتقد كورو وفريقه أن الحطام يعود لطائرة الخطوط الجوية التركية من طراز فوكو إف 28، المسماة «بورصة»، التي سقطت مساء 30 يناير عام 1975 خلال جو عاصف. ويخطط الفريق لرحلة استكشافية جديدة للبحث عن مزيد من الحطام وربما بقايا للركاب.

ومن بين ضحايا الطائرة: كاموران أكسو والد زوجة مدرب كرة القدم التركي الشهير فاتح تريم، وشقيقة المغنية سيّال تانر. وطوال السنوات الماضية، عثر صيادو الأسماك على بعض الحطام المعدني قرب إسطنبول، لكن لم يُؤكد ارتباطه بالطائرة رسمياً حتى الآن.