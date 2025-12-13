بعد أكثر من 50 عاماً على اختفائها، عثر فريق بحث تطوعي بقيادة اليوتيوبر التركي نديم كورو على حطام يُعتقد أنه لطائرة ركاب سقطت في بحر مرمرة عام 1975، ولا يزال مصير ركابها الـ42 مجهولاً.
وكانت الطائرة المدنية قادمة من إزمير عندما اختفت قبيل هبوطها في مطار إسطنبول، ولم يُعثر على الصندوقين الأسودين أو جثث الركاب طوال هذه السنوات.
واستخدم الفريق «درون» مائية قادرة على الغوص والتصوير لاستكشاف قاع البحر قرب منطقة «بيوك تشيكمي جه» غرب إسطنبول، حيث ظهر الحطام المعدني المنحني بشكل واضح في فيديو نُشر على يوتيوب، ما أعاد القضية المنسية إلى الواجهة.
ويعتقد كورو وفريقه أن الحطام يعود لطائرة الخطوط الجوية التركية من طراز فوكو إف 28، المسماة «بورصة»، التي سقطت مساء 30 يناير عام 1975 خلال جو عاصف. ويخطط الفريق لرحلة استكشافية جديدة للبحث عن مزيد من الحطام وربما بقايا للركاب.
ومن بين ضحايا الطائرة: كاموران أكسو والد زوجة مدرب كرة القدم التركي الشهير فاتح تريم، وشقيقة المغنية سيّال تانر. وطوال السنوات الماضية، عثر صيادو الأسماك على بعض الحطام المعدني قرب إسطنبول، لكن لم يُؤكد ارتباطه بالطائرة رسمياً حتى الآن.
More than 50 years after its disappearance, a volunteer research team led by Turkish YouTuber Nedim Koru has discovered wreckage believed to belong to a passenger plane that crashed in the Sea of Marmara in 1975, and the fate of its 42 passengers remains unknown.
The civilian aircraft was coming from Izmir when it disappeared just before landing at Istanbul Airport, and neither the black boxes nor the bodies of the passengers have been found over all these years.
The team used a water drone capable of diving and filming to explore the seabed near the "Büyükçekmece" area west of Istanbul, where the curved metallic wreckage clearly appeared in a video posted on YouTube, bringing the forgotten case back to the forefront.
Koru and his team believe the wreckage belongs to a Turkish Airlines Fokker F28 aircraft named "Bursa," which crashed on the evening of January 30, 1975, during stormy weather. The team plans a new exploratory trip to search for more wreckage and possibly remains of the passengers.
Among the victims of the plane were Kamuran Aksu, the father-in-law of famous Turkish football coach Fatih Terim, and the sister of singer Sıla Taner. Over the past years, fishermen have found some metallic wreckage near Istanbul, but its connection to the plane has not been officially confirmed yet.