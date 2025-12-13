More than 50 years after its disappearance, a volunteer research team led by Turkish YouTuber Nedim Koru has discovered wreckage believed to belong to a passenger plane that crashed in the Sea of Marmara in 1975, and the fate of its 42 passengers remains unknown.

The civilian aircraft was coming from Izmir when it disappeared just before landing at Istanbul Airport, and neither the black boxes nor the bodies of the passengers have been found over all these years.

The team used a water drone capable of diving and filming to explore the seabed near the "Büyükçekmece" area west of Istanbul, where the curved metallic wreckage clearly appeared in a video posted on YouTube, bringing the forgotten case back to the forefront.

Koru and his team believe the wreckage belongs to a Turkish Airlines Fokker F28 aircraft named "Bursa," which crashed on the evening of January 30, 1975, during stormy weather. The team plans a new exploratory trip to search for more wreckage and possibly remains of the passengers.

Among the victims of the plane were Kamuran Aksu, the father-in-law of famous Turkish football coach Fatih Terim, and the sister of singer Sıla Taner. Over the past years, fishermen have found some metallic wreckage near Istanbul, but its connection to the plane has not been officially confirmed yet.