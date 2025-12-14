A member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi, visited Saudi Arabia on the 23rd of Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to December 14, 2025, as part of efforts to enhance Saudi-Chinese relations, in response to a gracious invitation from Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.



During the visit, an agreement was signed on "mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports."



Comprehensive Strategic Partnership



The two ministers held a discussion session, during which they reviewed the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries, praising the level of relations in all fields, including economic, commercial, investment, and energy sectors. They noted that this visit coincides with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which has witnessed significant development and alignment of visions that benefit the two friendly peoples.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and Wang Yi held the fifth meeting of the political committee stemming from the high-level Saudi-Chinese joint committee. During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields were discussed.



Vital Interests



The two sides emphasized their commitment to exchanging support on issues related to the vital interests of both countries and their support for everything that achieves security, stability, development, and prosperity in the two friendly countries, in line with the aspirations of the leaderships of both nations.



The Saudi side reiterated its position on adhering to the One China Policy, affirming that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing all of China, and that Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory.



The Chinese side expressed its support for the development and enhancement of Saudi-Iranian relations and appreciated the Kingdom's leadership role and its efforts to achieve regional and international security and stability.



Expo 2030



The Chinese side praised the economic developments taking place in the Kingdom within the framework of Vision 2030 and commended the outcomes of the (Riyadh Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development) hosted by the Kingdom in December 2022. The Saudi side expressed its support for the People's Republic of China to host the "Second Chinese-Arab Summit" and the "Second Gulf-Chinese Summit" in 2026.



In this context, the Chinese side expressed its readiness to participate in the 2030 World Expo hosted by the Kingdom, and views were exchanged regarding regional and international issues of mutual interest.



Both sides expressed their readiness to enhance communication and coordination regarding these issues, and affirmed their support for efforts aimed at finding a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue, establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution principle, international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.