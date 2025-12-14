قام عضو المكتب السياسي للجنة المركزية للحزب الشيوعي الصيني وزير الخارجية لجمهورية الصين الشعبية وانغ يي، بزيارة إلى السعودية، بتاريخ 23 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق 14 ديسمبر 2025، في إطار تعزيز العلاقات السعودية الصينية، وتلبية لدعوة كريمة من وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله.


وجرى خلال الزيارة التوقيع على اتفاقية «الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة والخدمة».


شراكة إستراتيجية شاملة


وعقد الوزيران جلسة مباحثات، استعرضا خلالها علاقة الشراكة الإستراتيجية الشاملة بين البلدين الصديقين، وأشادا بمستوى العلاقات في جميع المجالات بما فيها الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية والطاقة، ونوّها بتزامن هذه الزيارة مع الذكرى الـ35 لإقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين، التي شهدت تطوراً كبيراً وتطابقاً في الرؤى بما يعود بالمنفعة المشتركة على الشعبين الصديقين.


وعقد الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووانغ يي، اجتماع الدورة الخامسة للجنة السياسية المنبثقة عن اللجنة السعودية الصينية المشتركة رفيعة المستوى. وتم خلال الاجتماع بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في جميع المجالات.


مصالح حيوية


وأكد الجانبان حرصهما على تبادل الدعم في القضايا المتعلقة بالمصالح الحيوية للبلدين، ودعمهما لكل ما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية والازدهار في البلدين الصديقين بما يلبي تطلعات قيادتي البلدين.


وجدد الجانب السعودي موقفه من الالتزام بسياسة الصين الواحدة، وأن حكومة جمهورية الصين الشعبية هي الحكومة الشرعية الوحيدة التي تمثل الصين ككل، وأن تايوان جزء لا يتجزأ من الأراضي الصينية.


وعبر الجانب الصيني عن دعمه لتطوير وتعزيز العلاقات السعودية الإيرانية، وثمّن الدور القيادي للمملكة وما تبذله من جهود لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين والدوليين.


معرض إكسبو 2030


وأشاد الجانب الصيني بالتطورات الاقتصادية التي تشهدها المملكة في إطار رؤية 2030، وثمذن نتائج (قمة الرياض العربية الصينية للتعاون والتنمية) التي استضافتها المملكة في ديسمبر 2022، وأعرب الجانب السعودي عن دعمه لاستضافة جمهورية الصين الشعبية «القمة الصينية العربية الثانية»، و«القمة الخليجية الصينية الثانية» في 2026.


وفي هذا السياق، أعرب الجانب الصيني عن استعداده للمشاركة في معرض إكسبو الدولي 2030 الذي تستضيفه المملكة، وتم تبادل وجهات النظر حيال القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.


وعبر الجانبان عن استعدادهما لتعزيز التواصل والتنسيق حيالها، وأكدا دعمهما للجهود الرامية إلى إيجاد حل شامل وعادل للقضية الفلسطينية، وتجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على حدود 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقاً لمبدأ حل الدولتين، وقرارات الشرعية الدولية، ومبادرة السلام العربية.