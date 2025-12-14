While Australian police arrested two people today (Sunday) in connection with a shooting during a Jewish celebration at the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney, reports circulating indicate that around 10 people have been killed, with dozens injured. The Australian opposition leader announced that the human toll is significant.



The New South Wales Police urged those in the area through a post on X to "shelter in place." Australian ambulance services reported that 8 people were transported to the hospital following the shooting incident.



The Sydney Morning Herald reported that there are reports of multiple gunshots fired at the famous beach, indicating that many injuries have occurred.



Witnesses told the Sydney Morning Herald that they heard up to 50 gunshots and saw people lying on the ground near Campbell Parade.



The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth stated that Bondi Beach was hosting an event for the Jewish "Hanukkah" celebration, noting that around 2,000 people were at the targeted celebration.



For his part, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "We are aware of an ongoing security situation in Bondi... and we urge people in the surrounding area to follow information issued by New South Wales Police."



Videos circulating on X showed people at Bondi Beach scattering amid the sound of gunfire and police sirens.



The Australian police reported the arrest of two individuals in connection with the shooting during the Jewish "Hanukkah" celebrations, according to Western media.