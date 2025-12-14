فيما اعتقلت الشرطة الأسترالية، اليوم (الأحد)، شخصين على خلفية إطلاق نار خلال احتفال يهودي عند شاطئ بوندي الشهير في العاصمة سيدني، أفادت أنباء متداولة بسقوط نحو 10 قتلى، وعشرات المصابين. وأعلن زعيم المعارضة الأسترالية أن الخسائر البشرية كبيرة.
ودعت شرطة ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز بمنشور على إكس «الموجودين في مكان الواقعة إلى الاحتماء». وأفاد الإسعاف الأسترالي بنقل 8 أشخاص إلى المستشفى إثر حادثة إطلاق النار.
وذكرت صحيفة «سيدني مورنينغ هيرالد» أن هناك تقارير عن إطلاق أعيرة نارية عدة على الشاطئ الشهير، مشيرة إلى وقوع إصابات عديدة.
وأفاد شهود لصحيفة «سيدني مورنينغ هيرالد» بسماع ما يصل إلى 50 طلقة نارية ورؤية أشخاص ملقين على الأرض بالقرب من كامبل باريد.
وقالت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» الإسرائيلية إن شاطئ بوندي كان يحتضن فعالية بمناسبة «عيد حانوكا» اليهودي، مشيرة إلى أن نحو 2,000 شخص كانوا بالاحتفال الذي تم استهدافه.
من جانبه، قال متحدث باسم رئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيزي «نحن على دراية بوجود وضع أمني لا يزال جارياً في بوندي.. ونحث الناس في محيط المنطقة على متابعة المعلومات الصادرة عن شرطة نيو ساوث ويلز».
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة على إكس أشخاصاً في شاطئ بوندي يتفرقون على وقع دوي إطلاق نار وصفارات إنذار الشرطة.
وأفادت الشرطة الأسترالية باعتقال شخصين على خلفية إطلاق النار خلال احتفالات بعيد «هانوكا» اليهودي، وفق وسائل إعلام غربية.
While Australian police arrested two people today (Sunday) in connection with a shooting during a Jewish celebration at the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney, reports circulating indicate that around 10 people have been killed, with dozens injured. The Australian opposition leader announced that the human toll is significant.
The New South Wales Police urged those in the area through a post on X to "shelter in place." Australian ambulance services reported that 8 people were transported to the hospital following the shooting incident.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that there are reports of multiple gunshots fired at the famous beach, indicating that many injuries have occurred.
Witnesses told the Sydney Morning Herald that they heard up to 50 gunshots and saw people lying on the ground near Campbell Parade.
The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth stated that Bondi Beach was hosting an event for the Jewish "Hanukkah" celebration, noting that around 2,000 people were at the targeted celebration.
For his part, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "We are aware of an ongoing security situation in Bondi... and we urge people in the surrounding area to follow information issued by New South Wales Police."
Videos circulating on X showed people at Bondi Beach scattering amid the sound of gunfire and police sirens.
The Australian police reported the arrest of two individuals in connection with the shooting during the Jewish "Hanukkah" celebrations, according to Western media.