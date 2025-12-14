فيما اعتقلت الشرطة الأسترالية، اليوم (الأحد)، شخصين على خلفية إطلاق نار خلال احتفال يهودي عند شاطئ بوندي الشهير في العاصمة سيدني، أفادت أنباء متداولة بسقوط نحو 10 قتلى، وعشرات المصابين. وأعلن زعيم المعارضة الأسترالية أن الخسائر البشرية كبيرة.


ودعت شرطة ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز بمنشور على إكس «الموجودين في مكان الواقعة إلى الاحتماء». وأفاد الإسعاف الأسترالي بنقل 8 أشخاص إلى المستشفى إثر حادثة إطلاق النار.


وذكرت صحيفة «سيدني مورنينغ هيرالد» أن هناك تقارير عن إطلاق أعيرة نارية عدة على الشاطئ الشهير، مشيرة إلى وقوع إصابات عديدة.


وأفاد شهود لصحيفة «سيدني مورنينغ هيرالد» بسماع ما يصل إلى 50 طلقة نارية ورؤية أشخاص ملقين على الأرض بالقرب من كامبل باريد.


وقالت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» الإسرائيلية إن شاطئ بوندي كان يحتضن فعالية بمناسبة «عيد حانوكا» اليهودي، مشيرة إلى أن نحو 2,000 شخص كانوا بالاحتفال الذي تم استهدافه.


من جانبه، قال متحدث باسم رئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيزي «نحن على دراية بوجود وضع أمني لا يزال جارياً في بوندي.. ونحث الناس في محيط المنطقة على متابعة المعلومات الصادرة عن شرطة نيو ساوث ويلز».


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة على إكس أشخاصاً في شاطئ بوندي يتفرقون على وقع دوي إطلاق نار وصفارات إنذار الشرطة.


وأفادت الشرطة الأسترالية باعتقال شخصين على خلفية إطلاق النار خلال احتفالات بعيد «هانوكا» اليهودي، وفق وسائل إعلام غربية.