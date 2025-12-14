Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Riyadh today (Sunday).

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the aspects of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop them to serve the common interests of both nations, in addition to discussing developments in regional and international situations of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi.

From the Chinese side, the Director-General for West Asia and North Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chen Weiqing and the Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Zhang Wei were present.