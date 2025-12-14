استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في الرياض اليوم (الأحد)، وزير خارجية الصين وانغ يي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تطويرها بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للبلدين، بالإضافة إلى بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الصين عبدالرحمن الحربي.

فيما حضر من الجانب الصيني مدير عام غرب آسيا وشمال أفريقيا بوزارة الخارجية تشن وتشن، وسفير الصين لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا.