حذّر الرئيس السابق للاتحادين العربي والسعودي لكرة القدم الأمير تركي بن خالد، من نقل ملكيات الأندية إلى كيانات أو أفراد دون اكتمال البنية القانونية والتنظيمية. جاء ذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X».


وقال الأمير تركي: «أتمنى ألا نكرر أخطاء بداية الاحتراف في التسعينات، حين انطلقت التجربة دون وجود بنية تحتية قانونية واضحة، وألا نعيد الخطأ نفسه مرة أخرى عند نقل ملكيات الأندية إلى كيانات أو أفراد».


وأوضح أن أهم تحدٍّ في المرحلة الحالية يتمثل في وجود حوكمة واضحة وتشريعات لازمة تحمي مصالح جميع الأطراف، مع التأكيد على أن الأهم من وجود القوانين هو تطبيقها بكل صرامة، خصوصاً ما يتعلّق بقانون اللعب المالي النظيف.


وأشار إلى أن غياب هذه القوانين، أو عدم تطبيقها بالشكل الصحيح، سيجعل مردود هذه الخطوة سلبياً جداً، لا على الرياضة فقط، بل قد يفتح مدخلاً لأمور سيئة تُستغل فيها الرياضة لأهداف بعيدة عنها.


وختم الأمير تركي بن خالد بالتأكيد على أن هذه النقلة تُعد نقلة عظيمة وجبارة، ويجب أن تُطبّق بالصورة الصحيحة لتحقيق الهدف المرجو منها، وهو مصلحة الرياضة والشباب السعودي.