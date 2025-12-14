حذّر الرئيس السابق للاتحادين العربي والسعودي لكرة القدم الأمير تركي بن خالد، من نقل ملكيات الأندية إلى كيانات أو أفراد دون اكتمال البنية القانونية والتنظيمية. جاء ذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X».
وقال الأمير تركي: «أتمنى ألا نكرر أخطاء بداية الاحتراف في التسعينات، حين انطلقت التجربة دون وجود بنية تحتية قانونية واضحة، وألا نعيد الخطأ نفسه مرة أخرى عند نقل ملكيات الأندية إلى كيانات أو أفراد».
وأوضح أن أهم تحدٍّ في المرحلة الحالية يتمثل في وجود حوكمة واضحة وتشريعات لازمة تحمي مصالح جميع الأطراف، مع التأكيد على أن الأهم من وجود القوانين هو تطبيقها بكل صرامة، خصوصاً ما يتعلّق بقانون اللعب المالي النظيف.
وأشار إلى أن غياب هذه القوانين، أو عدم تطبيقها بالشكل الصحيح، سيجعل مردود هذه الخطوة سلبياً جداً، لا على الرياضة فقط، بل قد يفتح مدخلاً لأمور سيئة تُستغل فيها الرياضة لأهداف بعيدة عنها.
وختم الأمير تركي بن خالد بالتأكيد على أن هذه النقلة تُعد نقلة عظيمة وجبارة، ويجب أن تُطبّق بالصورة الصحيحة لتحقيق الهدف المرجو منها، وهو مصلحة الرياضة والشباب السعودي.
The former president of the Arab and Saudi football federations, Prince Turki bin Khalid, warned against transferring club ownership to entities or individuals without completing the legal and organizational framework. This was stated through his official account on the social media platform "X".
Prince Turki said: "I hope we do not repeat the mistakes of the beginning of professionalism in the nineties, when the experiment started without a clear legal infrastructure, and that we do not make the same mistake again when transferring club ownership to entities or individuals."
He explained that the biggest challenge at this stage is the existence of clear governance and necessary legislation that protects the interests of all parties, emphasizing that the most important thing is not just having laws but enforcing them rigorously, especially concerning the financial fair play law.
He pointed out that the absence of these laws, or their incorrect application, will make the outcome of this step very negative, not just for sports, but it could also open the door to bad practices where sports are exploited for goals far removed from them.
Prince Turki bin Khalid concluded by affirming that this transition is a great and significant one, and it must be implemented correctly to achieve its intended goal, which is the benefit of Saudi sports and youth.