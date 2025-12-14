The former president of the Arab and Saudi football federations, Prince Turki bin Khalid, warned against transferring club ownership to entities or individuals without completing the legal and organizational framework. This was stated through his official account on the social media platform "X".



Prince Turki said: "I hope we do not repeat the mistakes of the beginning of professionalism in the nineties, when the experiment started without a clear legal infrastructure, and that we do not make the same mistake again when transferring club ownership to entities or individuals."



He explained that the biggest challenge at this stage is the existence of clear governance and necessary legislation that protects the interests of all parties, emphasizing that the most important thing is not just having laws but enforcing them rigorously, especially concerning the financial fair play law.



He pointed out that the absence of these laws, or their incorrect application, will make the outcome of this step very negative, not just for sports, but it could also open the door to bad practices where sports are exploited for goals far removed from them.



Prince Turki bin Khalid concluded by affirming that this transition is a great and significant one, and it must be implemented correctly to achieve its intended goal, which is the benefit of Saudi sports and youth.