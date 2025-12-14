أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، اليوم (الأحد)، التزامها الجاد بمواصلة التحقيقات لمحاسبة المتورطين بهجوم تدمر، موضحة أن استمرار الاعتداءات يعكس أهمية انخراط سورية دولياً في مكافحة الإرهاب.


وشددت الداخلية السورية على أن مكافحة «داعش» أولوية قصوى لضبط الأمن، مبينة أن وحداتها نفّذت عملية أمنية نوعية وحاسمة في مدينة تدمر عقب الهجوم بالتنسيق الكامل مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة وقوات التحالف الدولي، واستناداً إلى معلومات استخبارية دقيقة.


القبض على 5 مشتبهين


وأشارت إلى أن العملية أسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على 5 أشخاص مشتبه بهم، وإخضاعهم للتحقيق مباشرة، مؤكدة أن استهداف مؤسسات الدولة لن يمر دون رد، وأن الأجهزة الأمنية تمتلك الجاهزية الكاملة والقدرة العالية على الضرب بيدٍ من حديد كل من يهدد أمن البلاد واستقرارها، وملاحقة التنظيمات الإرهابية أينما وُجدت.


في غضون ذلك، أكد المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية توم براك اليوم أن الهجوم الذي أسفر عن مقتل جنديين أمريكيين ومترجم لا يبطل إستراتيجية واشنطن بل يعززها في مواجهة تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي.


خطر «داعش» يهدد العالم


وكتب براك على حسابه في «X»: هذا الهجوم يؤكد استمرار خطر «داعش»، ليس فقط على سورية، بل على العالم أجمع، بما في ذلك سلامة أراضي الولايات المتحدة وأمنها، مشيراً إلى أن إستراتيجية بلاده تتمثل في تمكين شركائها السوريين الأكفاء، بدعم عملياتي أمريكي محدود، من ملاحقة شبكات «داعش»، وحرمانها من الملاذ الآمن، ومنع عودتها.


وقال براك: هذا النهج يُبقي المعركة محلية، ويُقلل من انكشاف الولايات المتحدة، ويتجنب حرباً أمريكية واسعة النطاق أخرى في الشرق الأوسط، مضيفاً: لا يُبطل الهجوم الأخير تلك الإستراتيجية، بل يُعززها.


وأشار إلى أن الإرهابيين يشنّون هجماتهم تحديداً لأنهم يتعرضون لضغوط متواصلة من شركاء سوريين يعملون بدعم أمريكي، بما في ذلك الجيش السوري بقيادة الرئيس الشرع.


ولفت إلى أنه مع استمرار التحقيقات وظهور حقائق جديدة، يبقى هذا الواقع قائماً، مبيناً أنه من خلال مواجهة «داعش» وهزيمتها على الأراضي السورية، يساهم الوجود العسكري المحدود، بالتعاون مع القوات المحلية، في حماية أمريكا من تهديدات أكبر بكثير.


ولفت إلى أن منع عودة «داعش» في سورية يقطع تدفقات إرهابية محتملة عبر أوروبا وصولاً إلى شواطئ أمريكا.


وأشار إلى أن بلاده ستعزز شراكتها القوية ضمن التحالف الدولي لمكافحة «داعش»، بما في ذلك الدعم الملتزم من الدول المتحالفة مع الحكومة السورية الجديدة، والجهود المبذولة لتحييد تنظيم «داعش» أينما اختبأ.