The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced today (Sunday) its serious commitment to continue investigations to hold those involved in the Palmyra attack accountable, clarifying that the continuation of assaults reflects the importance of Syria's international engagement in combating terrorism.



The Syrian Interior Ministry emphasized that combating "ISIS" is a top priority for maintaining security, indicating that its units carried out a decisive and qualitative security operation in the city of Palmyra following the attack, in full coordination with the General Intelligence Directorate and the international coalition forces, based on accurate intelligence information.



Arrest of 5 Suspects



It noted that the operation resulted in the arrest of 5 suspected individuals, who were immediately subjected to investigation, affirming that targeting state institutions will not go unanswered, and that the security agencies possess full readiness and high capability to strike with an iron fist against anyone who threatens the country's security and stability, and to pursue terrorist organizations wherever they may be found.



Meanwhile, the U.S. envoy to Syria, Tom Brack, confirmed today that the attack which resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and a translator does not nullify Washington's strategy but rather reinforces it in the face of the terrorist organization "ISIS."



The Threat of "ISIS" Endangers the World



Brack wrote on his account on "X": This attack confirms the ongoing threat of "ISIS," not only to Syria but to the entire world, including the territorial integrity and security of the United States, pointing out that his country's strategy consists of empowering its capable Syrian partners, with limited American operational support, to pursue "ISIS" networks, deny them safe havens, and prevent their return.



He stated: This approach keeps the battle local, reduces U.S. exposure, and avoids another large-scale American war in the Middle East, adding: The recent attack does not nullify that strategy; rather, it reinforces it.



He pointed out that terrorists are launching their attacks precisely because they are under continuous pressure from Syrian partners working with American support, including the Syrian army led by President al-Shar'.



He noted that as investigations continue and new facts emerge, this reality remains, indicating that by confronting and defeating "ISIS" on Syrian territory, the limited military presence, in cooperation with local forces, contributes to protecting America from much greater threats.



He highlighted that preventing the return of "ISIS" in Syria cuts off potential terrorist flows across Europe to the shores of America.



He indicated that his country will strengthen its strong partnership within the international coalition against "ISIS," including committed support from countries allied with the new Syrian government, and efforts to neutralize the "ISIS" organization wherever it hides.