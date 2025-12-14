The international coalition forces led by the United States launched an arrest campaign today (Sunday) in the city of Tadmur in the Homs countryside in the Syrian desert, following the attack that targeted American and Syrian forces, resulting in casualties and injuries.



The Syrian news channel reported that an operation began against ISIS terrorist cells in the areas of Furqlus, Qaryatayn, and the desert in the Homs countryside, clarifying that the operation targets the terrorist elements involved in inciting chaos and violence.



Syrian television had reported that sources stated an operation launched yesterday led to the arrest by coalition forces, with the support of Syrian security forces, of at least three individuals in the city of Tadmur.



The Syrian television indicated that the operation lasted about two hours, during which they entered the Al-Wadi neighborhood and the Al-Jumhuriya neighborhood in Tadmur.



American aircraft had dropped flares over the city yesterday, while the Wall Street Journal quoted a senior American official stating that the United States sent F-16 fighter jets to fly over Tadmur in a show of force after the attack.



A Syrian security source revealed earlier today the detention of more than 11 members of the General Security and their referral for investigation following the attack on the American-Syrian forces in Tadmur.



Conflicting reports emerged regarding the perpetrator of the deadly attack that claimed the lives of two American soldiers and a civilian translator, as the spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, stated that he has no leadership connection within the internal security, while the security source disclosed that he was a member of the General Security apparatus.



The source, who requested anonymity, said today (Sunday): “The attacker was a member of the General Security affiliated with the Ministry of Interior for more than 10 months, and he worked with the General Security in several cities before being transferred to the city of Tadmur.”