شنت قوات التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية اليوم (الأحد) حملة اعتقالات في مدينة تدمر بريف حمص في البادية السورية، على خلفية الهجوم الذي استهدف قوات أمريكية وسورية وأسفر عن قتلى وجرحى.
وذكرت قناة الإخبارية السورية أن عملية بدأت ضد خلايا تنظيم داعش الإرهابي بمناطق الفرقلس والقريتين والبادية بريف حمص، موضحة أن العملية تستهدف العناصر الإرهابية المتورطة في إثارة الفوضى والعنف.
وكان تلفزيون سورية قد نقل عن مصادر قولها إن عملية أطلقت أمس أدت إلى اعتقال قوات من التحالف، بمساندة قوى من الأمن السوري، 3 أشخاص على الأقل في مدينة تدمر.
وأشار التلفزيون السوري إلى أن العملية استمرت نحو ساعتين، حيث دخلت حي الوادي وحي الجمهورية في تدمر.
وكانت طائرات أمريكية قد ألقت أمس قنابل مضيئة في سماء المدينة، في حين نقلت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال عن مسؤول أمريكي رفيع قوله إن الولايات المتحدة أرسلت بعد الهجوم مقاتلتي إف-16 للتحليق فوق تدمر في استعراض للقوة.
وكان مصدر أمني سوري قد كشف في وقت سابق اليوم توقيف أكثر من 11 عنصراً تابعاً للأمن العام وإحالتهم للتحقيق بعد حادثة الهجوم على القوات الأمريكية السورية في تدمر مباشرة.
وتضاربت الأنباء بشأن منفذ الهجوم الدامي الذي أودى بحياة جنديين أمريكيين ومترجم مدني، إذ أعلن المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية نورالدين البابا أنه لا يملك أي ارتباط قيادي داخل الأمن الداخلي، فيما أفصح المصدر الأمني أنه كان عنصراً في جهاز الأمن العام.
وقال المصدر الذي طلب عدم كشف هويته اليوم (الأحد): «منفذ الهجوم كان عنصراً في الأمن العام التابع لوزارة الداخلية منذ أكثر من 10 أشهر، وعمل مع جهاز الأمن العام في أكثر من مدينة قبل أن يتم نقله إلى مدينة تدمر».
The international coalition forces led by the United States launched an arrest campaign today (Sunday) in the city of Tadmur in the Homs countryside in the Syrian desert, following the attack that targeted American and Syrian forces, resulting in casualties and injuries.
The Syrian news channel reported that an operation began against ISIS terrorist cells in the areas of Furqlus, Qaryatayn, and the desert in the Homs countryside, clarifying that the operation targets the terrorist elements involved in inciting chaos and violence.
Syrian television had reported that sources stated an operation launched yesterday led to the arrest by coalition forces, with the support of Syrian security forces, of at least three individuals in the city of Tadmur.
The Syrian television indicated that the operation lasted about two hours, during which they entered the Al-Wadi neighborhood and the Al-Jumhuriya neighborhood in Tadmur.
American aircraft had dropped flares over the city yesterday, while the Wall Street Journal quoted a senior American official stating that the United States sent F-16 fighter jets to fly over Tadmur in a show of force after the attack.
A Syrian security source revealed earlier today the detention of more than 11 members of the General Security and their referral for investigation following the attack on the American-Syrian forces in Tadmur.
Conflicting reports emerged regarding the perpetrator of the deadly attack that claimed the lives of two American soldiers and a civilian translator, as the spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, stated that he has no leadership connection within the internal security, while the security source disclosed that he was a member of the General Security apparatus.
The source, who requested anonymity, said today (Sunday): “The attacker was a member of the General Security affiliated with the Ministry of Interior for more than 10 months, and he worked with the General Security in several cities before being transferred to the city of Tadmur.”