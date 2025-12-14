شنت قوات التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية اليوم (الأحد) حملة اعتقالات في مدينة تدمر بريف حمص في البادية السورية، على خلفية الهجوم الذي استهدف قوات أمريكية وسورية وأسفر عن قتلى وجرحى.


وذكرت قناة الإخبارية السورية أن عملية بدأت ضد خلايا تنظيم داعش الإرهابي بمناطق الفرقلس والقريتين والبادية بريف حمص، موضحة أن العملية تستهدف العناصر الإرهابية المتورطة في إثارة الفوضى والعنف.


وكان تلفزيون سورية قد نقل عن مصادر قولها إن عملية أطلقت أمس أدت إلى اعتقال قوات من التحالف، بمساندة قوى من الأمن السوري، 3 أشخاص على الأقل في مدينة تدمر.


وأشار التلفزيون السوري إلى أن العملية استمرت نحو ساعتين، حيث دخلت حي الوادي وحي الجمهورية في تدمر.


وكانت طائرات أمريكية قد ألقت أمس قنابل مضيئة في سماء المدينة، في حين نقلت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال عن مسؤول أمريكي رفيع قوله إن الولايات المتحدة أرسلت بعد الهجوم مقاتلتي إف-16 للتحليق فوق تدمر في استعراض للقوة.


وكان مصدر أمني سوري قد كشف في وقت سابق اليوم توقيف أكثر من 11 عنصراً تابعاً للأمن العام وإحالتهم للتحقيق بعد حادثة الهجوم على القوات الأمريكية السورية في تدمر مباشرة.


وتضاربت الأنباء بشأن منفذ الهجوم الدامي الذي أودى بحياة جنديين أمريكيين ومترجم مدني، إذ أعلن المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية نورالدين البابا أنه لا يملك أي ارتباط قيادي داخل الأمن الداخلي، فيما أفصح المصدر الأمني أنه كان عنصراً في جهاز الأمن العام.


وقال المصدر الذي طلب عدم كشف هويته اليوم (الأحد): «منفذ الهجوم كان عنصراً في الأمن العام التابع لوزارة الداخلية منذ أكثر من 10 أشهر، وعمل مع جهاز الأمن العام في أكثر من مدينة قبل أن يتم نقله إلى مدينة تدمر».