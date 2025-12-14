كشف مصدر أمني سوري، توقيف أكثر من 11 عنصراً تابعاً للأمن العام وإحالتهم للتحقيق بعد حادثة الهجوم على القوات الأمريكية السورية في تدمر مباشرة.


تحذيرات مسبقة


وتضاربت الأنباء بشأن منفذ الهجوم الدامي الذي أودي بحياة جنديين أمريكيين ومترجم مدني، إذ أعلن المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية نورالدين البابا أنه لا يملك أي ارتباط قيادي داخل الأمن الداخلي، فيما أفصح المصدر الأمني أنه كان عنصراً في جهاز الأمن العام.


وقال المصدر الذي طلب عدم كشف هويته، اليوم (الأحد): «منفذ الهجوم كان عنصراً في الأمن العام التابع لوزارة الداخلية منذ أكثر من 10 أشهر، وعمل مع جهاز الأمن العام في أكثر من مدينة قبل أن يتم نقله إلى مدينة تدمر».


وأوضح البابا، مساء أمس، أن قيادة الأمن الداخلي وجهت تحذيرات مسبقة للقوات الشريكة في التحالف الدولي حول معلومات أولية تشير إلى احتمال وقوع خرق أو هجمات من قبل تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، إلا أن هذه التحذيرات لم تؤخذ بالاعتبار.


أكثر من 5,000 عنصر


ولفت إلى أن هناك أكثر من 5,000 عنصر منتسبين لقيادة الأمن الداخلي في البادية، وهناك تقييمات للعناصر بشكل أسبوعي، وبناءً على هذه التقييمات يتم اتخاذ إجراءات.


وأفصح أن تقييماً صدر في الـ10 من الشهر الجاري بحق منفذ الهجوم، ألمح إلى أنه قد يكون يملك أفكاراً تكفيرية أو متطرفة، وكان هناك قرار سيصدر بحقه اليوم كونه أول يوم دوام في الأسبوع، لكن الهجوم وقع السبت الذي يعتبر يوم عطلة إدارية.


وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي تسجل فيها حادثة مماثلة منذ سقوط النظام السوري السابق قبل عام.


الرئيس الأمريكي يتوعد


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، توعد بالرد على الهجوم، وقال إن الهجوم وقع في منطقة وصفها بأنها «شديدة الخطورة» ولا تخضع لسيطرة كاملة من قبل السلطات السورية.


وأكدت القيادة العسكرية الأمريكية للشرق الأوسط سنتكوم، مقتل منفذ الهجوم وجنديين أمريكيين إضافة إلى مترجم مدني، وإصابة ثلاثة جنود آخرين، مشيرة إلى أن الوفد كان في تدمر في إطار مهمة دعم للعمليات الجارية ضد داعش.


من جهتها، أدانت دمشق الهجوم، ووصفته بأنه «إرهابي»، وقدمت تعازيها للحكومة والشعب الأمريكيين.


وانضمت سورية رسمياً إلى التحالف الدولي، خلال زيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع لواشنطن الشهر الماضي.


وتنتشر القوات الأمريكية في سورية بشكل رئيسي في المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الأكراد في شمال شرق البلاد، إضافة إلى قاعدة التنف قرب الحدود مع الأردن، إذ تقول واشنطن إنها تركز حضورها العسكري على مكافحة تنظيم داعش.