A Syrian security source revealed the arrest of more than 11 members of the General Security and their referral for investigation following the attack on the American-Syrian forces in Palmyra directly.



Prior Warnings



Conflicting reports emerged regarding the perpetrator of the deadly attack that claimed the lives of two American soldiers and a civilian translator. The spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, stated that he had no leadership connection within the internal security, while the security source disclosed that the attacker was a member of the General Security apparatus.



The source, who requested anonymity, said today (Sunday): “The attacker had been a member of the General Security under the Ministry of Interior for more than 10 months and had worked with the General Security in several cities before being transferred to Palmyra.”



Al-Baba clarified yesterday evening that the internal security leadership had issued prior warnings to the partner forces in the international coalition regarding preliminary information indicating the possibility of breaches or attacks by the terrorist organization ISIS, but these warnings were not taken into account.



More than 5,000 Personnel



He pointed out that there are more than 5,000 personnel affiliated with the internal security leadership in the desert, and evaluations of the personnel are conducted weekly, based on which actions are taken.



He revealed that an evaluation was issued on the 10th of this month regarding the attacker, hinting that he may have extremist or radical ideas, and a decision was to be made regarding him today as it is the first working day of the week, but the attack occurred on Saturday, which is considered an administrative holiday.



This is the first time a similar incident has been recorded since the fall of the previous Syrian regime a year ago.



The American President Threatens



U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to respond to the attack, stating that it occurred in an area he described as “highly dangerous” and not fully under the control of the Syrian authorities.



The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the death of the attacker, two American soldiers, and a civilian translator, in addition to the injury of three other soldiers, noting that the delegation was in Palmyra as part of a mission to support ongoing operations against ISIS.



For its part, Damascus condemned the attack, labeling it as “terrorist,” and extended its condolences to the American government and people.



Syria officially joined the international coalition during Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara's visit to Washington last month.



American forces are primarily deployed in Syria in areas controlled by the Kurds in the northeast of the country, in addition to the Al-Tanf base near the border with Jordan, where Washington claims it focuses its military presence on combating ISIS.