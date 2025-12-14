قصفت قوات الدعم السريع مقراً للأمم المتحدة، ما أدى إلى مقتل 6 جنود من بنغلاديش، أمس(السبت). وجددت هجماتها بطائرة مسيرة على مدينة كادوقلي بولاية جنوب كردفان، وسط السودان، لليوم الثاني على التوالي.
وأكدت مصادر سودانية وشهود عيان أن الضربات تركزت على الأنحاء الشرقية لمدينة كادوقلي، ما تسبب في حالة ذعر وهلع بين السكان.
حصار وانقطاع الاتصالات
وتعيش مدينة كادوقلي أوضاعاً صعبة نتيجة الحصار وانقطاع الاتصالات وانعدام السيولة النقدية بشكل كامل.
وكثفت قوات الدعم السريع في محور شمال كردفان استهداف التحركات على طريق أم روابة-الرهد -الأبيض، وهو الطريق الذي يربط عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان مدينة الأبيض بولاية النيل الأبيض.
واستهدفت شاحنة تجارية على مقربة من مدينة الرهد عبر غارة جوية في عمليات مستمرة على طول الطريق لليوم الخامس على التوالي.
وتسيطر قوات الجيش السوداني على طريق أم روابة -الرهد-الأبيض بعدما تمكنت من فك الحصار على مدينة الأبيض في فبراير الماضي بإحكام السيطرة على هذا الطريق وإرغام قوات الدعم السريع على التراجع من المناطق التي كانت تتواجد بها جنوب شرق الولاية. فيما تحاول قوات الدعم السريع من خلال عمليات الاستهداف المتواصلة وقف الحركة التجارية وإعاقة حركة الشاحنات من وإلى مدينة الأبيض سعياً لوقف تدفق البضائع والسلع للمدينة.
إجلاء ضحايا القصف
وأجلت بعثة الأمم المتحدة في كادوقلي أمس (السبت)، عبر طائرة مروحية وبمساعدة قوات الجيش السوداني، ضحايا قصف المسيرة التي استهدفت أحد مقراتها، ما أدى إلى مقتل 6 من القوات البنغلاديشية.
من جانبه، ندد الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش بشدة بالهجوم المروع، مجدداً في بيان دعوته أطراف النزاع في السودان إلى وقف الأعمال الحربية فوراً.
ويشكّل إقليم كردفان الشاسع، المعروف بالزراعة وتربية الماشية، صلة وصل إستراتيجية لحركة الوحدات العسكرية وعلى المستوى اللوجستي، إذ يقع بين المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش شمالاً وشرقاً ووسطاً ودارفور.
The Rapid Support Forces shelled a United Nations headquarters, resulting in the death of 6 soldiers from Bangladesh yesterday (Saturday). They renewed their attacks with a drone on the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan state, central Sudan, for the second consecutive day.
Sudanese sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that the strikes focused on the eastern areas of Kadugli, causing panic and terror among the residents.
Siege and Communication Disruption
The city of Kadugli is experiencing difficult conditions due to the siege, communication disruptions, and a complete lack of cash liquidity.
The Rapid Support Forces intensified their targeting of movements along the Um Rawaba-Rahad-White Nile road, which connects the capital of North Kordofan state, the city of White Nile, with White Nile state.
A commercial truck was targeted near the city of Rahad through an airstrike in ongoing operations along the road for the fifth consecutive day.
The Sudanese army controls the Um Rawaba-Rahad-White Nile road after managing to lift the siege on the city of White Nile last February by firmly controlling this road and forcing the Rapid Support Forces to retreat from the areas they were occupying in the southeast of the state. Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces are attempting, through continuous targeting operations, to halt commercial movement and obstruct the movement of trucks to and from the city of White Nile in an effort to stop the flow of goods and supplies to the city.
Evacuation of Shelling Victims
The United Nations mission in Kadugli evacuated victims of the drone shelling that targeted one of its headquarters yesterday (Saturday) via a helicopter, with the assistance of the Sudanese army, resulting in the death of 6 Bangladeshi troops.
For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the horrific attack, reiterating in a statement his call for the parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease hostilities immediately.
The vast Kordofan region, known for agriculture and livestock breeding, serves as a strategic link for military unit movements and logistics, as it lies between the areas controlled by the army to the north, east, and center, and Darfur.