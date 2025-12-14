The Rapid Support Forces shelled a United Nations headquarters, resulting in the death of 6 soldiers from Bangladesh yesterday (Saturday). They renewed their attacks with a drone on the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan state, central Sudan, for the second consecutive day.

Sudanese sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that the strikes focused on the eastern areas of Kadugli, causing panic and terror among the residents.



Siege and Communication Disruption



The city of Kadugli is experiencing difficult conditions due to the siege, communication disruptions, and a complete lack of cash liquidity.



The Rapid Support Forces intensified their targeting of movements along the Um Rawaba-Rahad-White Nile road, which connects the capital of North Kordofan state, the city of White Nile, with White Nile state.



A commercial truck was targeted near the city of Rahad through an airstrike in ongoing operations along the road for the fifth consecutive day.



The Sudanese army controls the Um Rawaba-Rahad-White Nile road after managing to lift the siege on the city of White Nile last February by firmly controlling this road and forcing the Rapid Support Forces to retreat from the areas they were occupying in the southeast of the state. Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces are attempting, through continuous targeting operations, to halt commercial movement and obstruct the movement of trucks to and from the city of White Nile in an effort to stop the flow of goods and supplies to the city.



Evacuation of Shelling Victims



The United Nations mission in Kadugli evacuated victims of the drone shelling that targeted one of its headquarters yesterday (Saturday) via a helicopter, with the assistance of the Sudanese army, resulting in the death of 6 Bangladeshi troops.



For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the horrific attack, reiterating in a statement his call for the parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease hostilities immediately.



The vast Kordofan region, known for agriculture and livestock breeding, serves as a strategic link for military unit movements and logistics, as it lies between the areas controlled by the army to the north, east, and center, and Darfur.