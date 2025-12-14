قصفت قوات الدعم السريع مقراً للأمم المتحدة، ما أدى إلى مقتل 6 جنود من بنغلاديش، أمس(السبت). وجددت هجماتها بطائرة مسيرة على مدينة كادوقلي بولاية جنوب كردفان، وسط السودان، لليوم الثاني على التوالي.

وأكدت مصادر سودانية وشهود عيان أن الضربات تركزت على الأنحاء الشرقية لمدينة كادوقلي، ما تسبب في حالة ذعر وهلع بين السكان.


حصار وانقطاع الاتصالات


وتعيش مدينة كادوقلي أوضاعاً صعبة نتيجة الحصار وانقطاع الاتصالات وانعدام السيولة النقدية بشكل كامل.


وكثفت قوات الدعم السريع في محور شمال كردفان استهداف التحركات على طريق أم روابة-الرهد -الأبيض، وهو الطريق الذي يربط عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان مدينة الأبيض بولاية النيل الأبيض.


واستهدفت شاحنة تجارية على مقربة من مدينة الرهد عبر غارة جوية في عمليات مستمرة على طول الطريق لليوم الخامس على التوالي.


وتسيطر قوات الجيش السوداني على طريق أم روابة -الرهد-الأبيض بعدما تمكنت من فك الحصار على مدينة الأبيض في فبراير الماضي بإحكام السيطرة على هذا الطريق وإرغام قوات الدعم السريع على التراجع من المناطق التي كانت تتواجد بها جنوب شرق الولاية. فيما تحاول قوات الدعم السريع من خلال عمليات الاستهداف المتواصلة وقف الحركة التجارية وإعاقة حركة الشاحنات من وإلى مدينة الأبيض سعياً لوقف تدفق البضائع والسلع للمدينة.


إجلاء ضحايا القصف


وأجلت بعثة الأمم المتحدة في كادوقلي أمس (السبت)، عبر طائرة مروحية وبمساعدة قوات الجيش السوداني، ضحايا قصف المسيرة التي استهدفت أحد مقراتها، ما أدى إلى مقتل 6 من القوات البنغلاديشية.


من جانبه، ندد الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش بشدة بالهجوم المروع، مجدداً في بيان دعوته أطراف النزاع في السودان إلى وقف الأعمال الحربية فوراً.


ويشكّل إقليم كردفان الشاسع، المعروف بالزراعة وتربية الماشية، صلة وصل إستراتيجية لحركة الوحدات العسكرية وعلى المستوى اللوجستي، إذ يقع بين المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش شمالاً وشرقاً ووسطاً ودارفور.