لفتت كاردي بي الأنظار بإطلالتها الأخيرة خلال مشاركتها في فعاليات موسم الرياض، الإطلالة جاءت بعيدة عن الخيارات التقليدية، مع اعتماد تصميم لافت يجمع بين الجرأة والفخامة، ما جعلها محط اهتمام الجمهور ووسائل الإعلام منذ لحظة ظهورها.

جاءت القطعة التي ظهرت بها كاردي بي بلون فوشي لافت يعكس جرأة واضحة وحضورًا مسرحيًا قويًا يتناسب مع طبيعة العروض الحيّة. التصميم اعتمد على خامة مرنة تحتضن القوام بانسيابية، مع تطريزات لامعة متناثرة بعناية على امتداد القطعة، ما أضفى بعدًا بصريًا متحركًا يتفاعل مع الإضاءة على المسرح ويعزز من قوة اللون وحيويته.

تميّزت القطعة بوجود غطاء للرأس متصل بالتصميم، جاء بأسلوب انسيابي أقرب إلى الشال أو الوشاح، ليمنح الإطلالة لمسة درامية ناعمة توازن بين الجرأة والأنوثة. هذا الغطاء لم يكن عنصرًا وظيفيًا فقط، بل تفصيلة جمالية مدروسة أضافت عمقًا للتصميم وساهمت في إبراز الطابع الاستعراضي للقطعة، خصوصًا مع حركته أثناء الأداء.