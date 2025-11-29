In a single match, Al-Ahli displayed two different personalities. In the first half, Al-Ahli appeared weak, while the Qadisiyah players dominated the match that brought the two teams together in the quarter-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup. The Qadisiyah team delivered a fantastic first half, finishing ahead 3-0, almost doubling the score amidst the confusion of Al-Ahli. The Al-Ahli players merely watched the brilliance of Retiji and his teammates without any notable reaction.



As for the rest of the match, the second half and the full extra time carried a single title and one team, named Al-Ahli. The stars of Al-Ahli rallied and delivered an unforgettable football epic, coming back from behind and completely dominating the atmosphere of the match. The ball refused to enter the net several times before the penalty shootout smiled upon Al-Ahli, allowing them to win the confrontation with merit and deservingness.