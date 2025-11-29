في مباراة واحدة، أظهر الأهلي شخصيتين مختلفتين، في الشوط الأول بدا الأهلي ضعيفاً، بينما سيطر القدساويون على القمة التي جمعت الفريقين في ربع نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وقدم بنو قادس شوطاً خيالياً أنهوه متقدمين بـ3 كادت أن تصل إلى الضعف وسط توهان أهلاوي، واكتفى لاعبو الأهلي بمشاهدة إبداعات ريتيجي ورفاقه دون ردة فعل تذكر.


أما بقية مجريات المباراة من شوطها الثاني وأشواطها الإضافية كاملة فحملت عنواناً واحداً وفريقاً وحيداً اسمه الأهلي، حيث انتفض نجوم الأهلي وقدموا ملحمة كروية لن تنسى، وعادوا بالنتيجة من بعيد وسيطروا تماماً على أجواء المباراة، ورفضت الكرة أن تدخل الشباك في مرات عدة، قبل أن تبتسم ركلات الترجيح للأهلي ويكسب المواجهة عن جدارة واستحقاق.