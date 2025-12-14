أثارت جريمة مروعة الرأي العام في مدينة الموصل العراقية، بعد أن أقدم طبيب عراقي على حرق زوجته داخل سيارتها، أمام أعين أطفالهما، في حادثة سببت صدمة واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وقعت الجريمة في حي «النركال» بالمدينة، حين فقد الزوج السيطرة على غضبه، فحطم زجاج السيارة محاولاً الوصول إلى زوجته التي أحكمت غلق الأبواب والنوافذ، ثم ألقى عليها مادة البنزين وأشعل النار فيها قبل أن تصل فرق الإسعاف لإنقاذها ونقلها إلى المستشفى.

نجت الضحية بأعجوبة، إلا أنها تعاني من حروق شديدة بلغت 40% من جسدها، من الدرجتين الثانية والثالثة، تشمل الوجه والرقبة والأطراف العليا، إضافة إلى تعرضها لاستنشاق غازات سامة، وفق ما أفادت به نقابة أطباء محافظة نينوى، التي أكدت متابعتها المستمرة لحالتها الطبية في أحد مستشفيات المدينة.

وألقت السلطات الأمنية القبض على المتهم في منطقة «السرجخانة» بعد تتبعه عبر كاميرات المراقبة، واعترف بجريمته مبرراً فعلته بخلافات عائلية حادة مع زوجته.

وندد ناشطون على مواقع التواصل بما وصفوه بـ«سلوك غير إنساني يفتقد الرحمة والمسؤولية»، مشيرين إلى صدمة المجتمع من ارتكاب جريمة بهذا الشكل أمام الأطفال.

وأكد محمد الحوري نقيب الأطباء بالمحافظة أن نقابة الأطباء تواصل التنسيق مع الجهات القضائية والطبية لضمان متابعة حالة الضحية وتقديم الدعم اللازم لها خلال فترة علاجها المكثف.