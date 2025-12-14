A horrific crime has stirred public opinion in the Iraqi city of Mosul, after an Iraqi doctor set his wife on fire inside her car, in front of their children, in an incident that caused widespread shock on social media platforms.

The crime occurred in the "Nerkal" neighborhood of the city, when the husband lost control of his anger, smashing the car windows in an attempt to reach his wife, who had locked the doors and windows tightly. He then poured gasoline on her and set her on fire before the ambulance teams arrived to rescue her and take her to the hospital.

The victim miraculously survived, but she suffers from severe burns covering 40% of her body, of second and third degrees, including her face, neck, and upper limbs, in addition to suffering from inhaling toxic gases, according to the Ninawa Medical Association, which confirmed its continuous monitoring of her medical condition in one of the city's hospitals.

The security authorities arrested the suspect in the "Sergkhana" area after tracking him through surveillance cameras, and he confessed to his crime, justifying his act by citing severe family disputes with his wife.

Activists on social media condemned what they described as "an inhumane behavior lacking compassion and responsibility," pointing to the community's shock at the commission of such a crime in front of children.

Mohammed Al-Houri, the head of the medical association in the province, confirmed that the medical association continues to coordinate with judicial and medical authorities to ensure the victim's condition is monitored and to provide the necessary support during her intensive treatment period.