أثارت جريمة مروعة الرأي العام في مدينة الموصل العراقية، بعد أن أقدم طبيب عراقي على حرق زوجته داخل سيارتها، أمام أعين أطفالهما، في حادثة سببت صدمة واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وقعت الجريمة في حي «النركال» بالمدينة، حين فقد الزوج السيطرة على غضبه، فحطم زجاج السيارة محاولاً الوصول إلى زوجته التي أحكمت غلق الأبواب والنوافذ، ثم ألقى عليها مادة البنزين وأشعل النار فيها قبل أن تصل فرق الإسعاف لإنقاذها ونقلها إلى المستشفى.
نجت الضحية بأعجوبة، إلا أنها تعاني من حروق شديدة بلغت 40% من جسدها، من الدرجتين الثانية والثالثة، تشمل الوجه والرقبة والأطراف العليا، إضافة إلى تعرضها لاستنشاق غازات سامة، وفق ما أفادت به نقابة أطباء محافظة نينوى، التي أكدت متابعتها المستمرة لحالتها الطبية في أحد مستشفيات المدينة.
وألقت السلطات الأمنية القبض على المتهم في منطقة «السرجخانة» بعد تتبعه عبر كاميرات المراقبة، واعترف بجريمته مبرراً فعلته بخلافات عائلية حادة مع زوجته.
وندد ناشطون على مواقع التواصل بما وصفوه بـ«سلوك غير إنساني يفتقد الرحمة والمسؤولية»، مشيرين إلى صدمة المجتمع من ارتكاب جريمة بهذا الشكل أمام الأطفال.
وأكد محمد الحوري نقيب الأطباء بالمحافظة أن نقابة الأطباء تواصل التنسيق مع الجهات القضائية والطبية لضمان متابعة حالة الضحية وتقديم الدعم اللازم لها خلال فترة علاجها المكثف.
A horrific crime has stirred public opinion in the Iraqi city of Mosul, after an Iraqi doctor set his wife on fire inside her car, in front of their children, in an incident that caused widespread shock on social media platforms.
The crime occurred in the "Nerkal" neighborhood of the city, when the husband lost control of his anger, smashing the car windows in an attempt to reach his wife, who had locked the doors and windows tightly. He then poured gasoline on her and set her on fire before the ambulance teams arrived to rescue her and take her to the hospital.
The victim miraculously survived, but she suffers from severe burns covering 40% of her body, of second and third degrees, including her face, neck, and upper limbs, in addition to suffering from inhaling toxic gases, according to the Ninawa Medical Association, which confirmed its continuous monitoring of her medical condition in one of the city's hospitals.
The security authorities arrested the suspect in the "Sergkhana" area after tracking him through surveillance cameras, and he confessed to his crime, justifying his act by citing severe family disputes with his wife.
Activists on social media condemned what they described as "an inhumane behavior lacking compassion and responsibility," pointing to the community's shock at the commission of such a crime in front of children.
Mohammed Al-Houri, the head of the medical association in the province, confirmed that the medical association continues to coordinate with judicial and medical authorities to ensure the victim's condition is monitored and to provide the necessary support during her intensive treatment period.