In the latest American warning to the East African nation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated today (Saturday) that Rwanda's actions in eastern the Democratic Republic of the Congo are a "clear violation" of the peace agreement signed by President Donald Trump.



Rubio wrote in a post on the platform "X": "The United States will take action to ensure that the promises made to the president are fulfilled."



The United States accused Rwanda at the United Nations on Friday of fueling instability and war at a time when the advance of the Rwandan-backed March 23 Movement rebels in eastern the Democratic Republic of the Congo threatens to obstruct U.S. efforts to mediate peace in the region.



U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused Rwanda of dragging the region into "war," saying: "Instead of making progress toward peace, as we have seen under President Trump's sponsorship in recent weeks, Rwanda is dragging the region into further instability and into war."



He added during a Security Council meeting: "The Rwandan Defense Forces have provided material, logistical, and training support, and they are fighting alongside the March 23 Movement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with about 5,000 to 7,000 soldiers as of early December, not counting a possible increase during the new and ongoing offensive of the movement," clarifying that in recent months, Rwanda has deployed a significant number of surface-to-air missiles and other advanced heavy weapons in North and South Kivu to assist M23.



Waltz confirmed that his country has information about an increase in the use of suicide drones and artillery by M23 and Rwanda, including conducting strikes in Burundi.



The leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington on December 4, but fighting continues in the war-torn region.