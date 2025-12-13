في أحدث تحذير أمريكي للدولة الواقعة في شرق أفريقيا، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (السبت)، إن أفعال رواندا في شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية «انتهاك واضح» لاتفاق السلام الذي وقعه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وكتب روبيو في منشور على منصة «إكس»: «ستتخذ الولايات المتحدة إجراءات لضمان الوفاء بالوعود التي قُطعت للرئيس».


وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد اتهمت رواندا في الأمم المتحدة، (الجمعة)، بتأجيج عدم الاستقرار والحرب في وقت يهدد فيه تقدم حركة 23 مارس المتمردة المدعومة من رواندا في شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية بعرقلة الجهود الأمريكية للتوسط في السلام بالمنطقة.


واتهم السفير الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك وولتز رواندا بجر المنطقة إلى «حرب» قائلاً: «بدل إحراز تقدم نحو السلام، كما رأينا برعاية الرئيس (ترمب) في الأسابيع الأخيرة، تجر رواندا المنطقة إلى مزيد من عدم الاستقرار وإلى حرب».


وأضاف خلال اجتماع لمجلس الأمن: «قوات الدفاع الرواندية قدّمت دعماً مادياً ولوجستياً وعلى صعيد التدريب، فضلاً عن أنها تقاتل إلى جانب حركة 23 مارس في جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية مع نحو 5 آلاف إلى 7 آلاف جندي اعتباراً من بداية ديسمبر، من دون احتساب زيادة ممكنة خلال الهجوم الجديد والمستمر للحركة»، موضحاً أنه في الأشهر الأخيرة، نشرت رواندا عدداً كبيراً من صواريخ أرض-جو وأسلحة ثقيلة أخرى ومتطورة في شمال وجنوب كيفو لمساعدة إم 23.


وأكد وولتز أن بلاده تمتلك معلومات عن زيادة في استخدام مسيّرات انتحارية ومدفعية من جانب إم 23 ورواندا، بما في ذلك تنفيذ ضربات في بوروندي.


ووقع زعيما جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية ورواندا اتفاق سلام في واشنطن في الرابع من ديسمبر، إلا أن القتال مستمر في المنطقة التي مزقتها الحرب.