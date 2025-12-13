في أحدث تحذير أمريكي للدولة الواقعة في شرق أفريقيا، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (السبت)، إن أفعال رواندا في شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية «انتهاك واضح» لاتفاق السلام الذي وقعه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وكتب روبيو في منشور على منصة «إكس»: «ستتخذ الولايات المتحدة إجراءات لضمان الوفاء بالوعود التي قُطعت للرئيس».
وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد اتهمت رواندا في الأمم المتحدة، (الجمعة)، بتأجيج عدم الاستقرار والحرب في وقت يهدد فيه تقدم حركة 23 مارس المتمردة المدعومة من رواندا في شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية بعرقلة الجهود الأمريكية للتوسط في السلام بالمنطقة.
واتهم السفير الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك وولتز رواندا بجر المنطقة إلى «حرب» قائلاً: «بدل إحراز تقدم نحو السلام، كما رأينا برعاية الرئيس (ترمب) في الأسابيع الأخيرة، تجر رواندا المنطقة إلى مزيد من عدم الاستقرار وإلى حرب».
وأضاف خلال اجتماع لمجلس الأمن: «قوات الدفاع الرواندية قدّمت دعماً مادياً ولوجستياً وعلى صعيد التدريب، فضلاً عن أنها تقاتل إلى جانب حركة 23 مارس في جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية مع نحو 5 آلاف إلى 7 آلاف جندي اعتباراً من بداية ديسمبر، من دون احتساب زيادة ممكنة خلال الهجوم الجديد والمستمر للحركة»، موضحاً أنه في الأشهر الأخيرة، نشرت رواندا عدداً كبيراً من صواريخ أرض-جو وأسلحة ثقيلة أخرى ومتطورة في شمال وجنوب كيفو لمساعدة إم 23.
وأكد وولتز أن بلاده تمتلك معلومات عن زيادة في استخدام مسيّرات انتحارية ومدفعية من جانب إم 23 ورواندا، بما في ذلك تنفيذ ضربات في بوروندي.
ووقع زعيما جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية ورواندا اتفاق سلام في واشنطن في الرابع من ديسمبر، إلا أن القتال مستمر في المنطقة التي مزقتها الحرب.
In the latest American warning to the East African nation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated today (Saturday) that Rwanda's actions in eastern the Democratic Republic of the Congo are a "clear violation" of the peace agreement signed by President Donald Trump.
Rubio wrote in a post on the platform "X": "The United States will take action to ensure that the promises made to the president are fulfilled."
The United States accused Rwanda at the United Nations on Friday of fueling instability and war at a time when the advance of the Rwandan-backed March 23 Movement rebels in eastern the Democratic Republic of the Congo threatens to obstruct U.S. efforts to mediate peace in the region.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused Rwanda of dragging the region into "war," saying: "Instead of making progress toward peace, as we have seen under President Trump's sponsorship in recent weeks, Rwanda is dragging the region into further instability and into war."
He added during a Security Council meeting: "The Rwandan Defense Forces have provided material, logistical, and training support, and they are fighting alongside the March 23 Movement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with about 5,000 to 7,000 soldiers as of early December, not counting a possible increase during the new and ongoing offensive of the movement," clarifying that in recent months, Rwanda has deployed a significant number of surface-to-air missiles and other advanced heavy weapons in North and South Kivu to assist M23.
Waltz confirmed that his country has information about an increase in the use of suicide drones and artillery by M23 and Rwanda, including conducting strikes in Burundi.
The leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington on December 4, but fighting continues in the war-torn region.