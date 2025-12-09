في تصعيد دراماتيكي ومقلق، لقي 74 مدنياً على الأقل مصرعهم وأصيب 83 آخرون في إقليم جنوب كيفو بشرق جمهورية الكونغو خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 7 ديسمبر الجاري، وفق تقرير أولي أصدرته بعثة الأمم المتحدة في الكونغو (مونوسكو).

واستخدمت في الاشتباكات العنيفة التي شهدتها مناطق أوفيرا، والونجو، موينجا، شابوندا، كاباري، فيزي وكاليهي أسلحة ثقيلة وقذائف سقطت على تجمعات سكانية، ما أدى إلى تدمير منازل ومدارس ومراكز صحية، في خرق صارخ للقانون الإنساني الدولي.

وقال منسق الشؤون الإنسانية للأمم المتحدة في الكونغو الديمقراطية، برونو لوماركي، في بيان صدر (الإثنين): «المدنيون والبنى التحتية المدنية ليسوا أهدافاً، ما نشهده الآن تصعيد مقلق للغاية يجب أن يتوقف فوراً».

وأجبرت المعارك أكثر من 200 ألف شخص على الفرار من قراهم منذ بداية الشهر الجاري، فيما عبر آلاف آخرون الحدود هرباً إلى بوروندي ورواندا، حيث يأتي هذا النزوح الجماعي الجديد في إقليم يستضيف أصلاً 1.2 مليون نازح داخلي، ما يفاقم واحدة من أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم.

وقُطعت الطرق الرئيسية بسبب الحواجز المسلحة، ما حال دون إجلاء الجرحى ومنع وصول المساعدات. وأكدت فرق الإغاثة استعدادها الكامل للتدخل فور تحسن الوضع الأمني.

ورحّب المسؤول الأممي بالتصديق على اتفاق السلام الذي وقّعته كينشاسا وكيغالي في 4 ديسمبر برعاية أنغولية، لكنه حذّر: «مصداقية هذا الاتفاق مرهونة بوقف فوري وكامل لإطلاق النار على الأرض».

وأكدت الفرق الإنسانية استعدادها للتدخل في المناطق المتضررة فور تحسن الوضع الأمني. وبحسب الأمم المتحدة، تلقى أكثر من 1.5 مليون شخص في الإقليم مساعدات منقذة للحياة بين يناير وسبتمبر.

لكن التصعيد الأخير يهدد بقلب كل هذه الجهود رأساً على عقب.