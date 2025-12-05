كشفت وكالة «رويترز» اليوم (الجمعة)، عن تفاصيل مؤامرة مثيرة للقلق تُدبر من المنفى في موسكو، حيث ينفق رئيس الاستخبارات العسكرية السابق لنظام بشار الأسد، اللواء كمال حسن، وابن عم الأسد الملياردير رامي مخلوف، ملايين الدولارات في جهود متعارضة لبناء قوات قتالية تهدف إلى قيادة انتفاضة على الساحل السوري.
كمال حسن اللواء السابق في نظام الأسد

وبحسب «رويترز» يتنافس الرجلان على السيطرة على شبكة من 14 غرفة قيادة تحت الأرض، مملوءة بالأسلحة والذخيرة، بُنيت في الأيام الأخيرة للديكتاتورية، بالإضافة إلى مخازن أسلحة سرية.

وفي الوقت نفسه، نشرت الحكومة السورية الجديدة، برئاسة أحمد الشرع، عميل الأسد سابقًا وصديق طفولة للرئيس الجديد، خالد الأحمد، لتحييد هذه المخططات من خلال إقناع الجنود والمدنيين العلويين بأن مستقبلهم مع سورية الجديدة.

وبعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024، الذي فرّ إلى روسيا حيث استقر في المنفى، رفضت بعض الشخصيات البارزة من حلقته الداخلية الاستسلام لفقدان السلطة.

ويُعتبر كمال حسن، الذي كان يدير نظام الاعتقال العسكري الذي اشتهر بابتزاز العائلات، وأشرف على نقل مقابر جماعية لإخفاء جرائم النظام، أحد أبرز هؤلاء، أما رامي مخلوف، فسيطر على اقتصاد سورية لأكثر من عقدين، وتملك إمبراطورية أعمال في الاتصالات والبناء والسياحة، بقيمة تفوق المليار دولار وفقًا لتقديرات الحكومة البريطانية.

ودعم مخلوف الجيش السوري خلال الحرب الأهلية التي اندلعت في 2011، لكنه وقع في غضب العائلة عام 2019، مما أدى إلى مصادرة أعماله ووضعه تحت الإقامة الجبرية لسنوات.

وفر مخلوف إلى لبنان في 8 ديسمبر 2024، بينما قُتل شقيقه إيهاب قرب الحدود أثناء محاولة الهروب، محملًا بملايين الدولارات نقدًا.

اليوم، يعيشان في موسكو، حسن في فيلا فاخرة، ومخلوف في طابق خاص بفنادق راديسون تحت حراسة مشددة.

ويرى حسن نفسه قائدًا عسكريًا يرسل رسائل صوتية يغضب فيها من فقدان نفوذه، ويصف رؤى طموحة لحكم الساحل السوري، الذي يُعدّ قاعدة العلويين الذين يشكلون أقلية مسلمة بنسبة 10% من السكان، مرتبطة تاريخيًا بعائلة الأسد.

تفاصيل المؤامرة

كشفت «رويترز»، بناءً على مقابلات مع 48 شخصًا على دراية مباشرة، ووثائق مالية وتشغيلية ورسائل صوتية ونصية، أن الرجلين وفصائل أخرى يمولون أكثر من 50 ألف مقاتل محتمل، معظمُهم علويون، لكسب ولائهم في الساحل السوري ولبنان.

ويدّعي حسن السيطرة على 12 ألف مقاتل، بينما يزعم مخلوف قيادة 54 ألفًا، مقسمين إلى 80 كتيبة في حمص وحماة وطرطوس واللاذقية، بموجب وثائق داخلية.

لكن قادة ميدانيين أكدوا أن هذه الأرقام مبالغ فيها، وأن الرواتب ضئيلة (20 - 30 دولارًا شهريًا لكل مقاتل)، وأن الكثيرين يتلقون أموالًا من الجانبين دون مشكلة، وسط الفقر المدقع الذي يعانيه آلاف العلويين السابقين في الجيش أو الوظائف الحكومية.

وأنفق مخلوف على الأقل 6 ملايين دولارعلى الرواتب منذ مارس 2025، عبر ضابطين سوريين بارزين: سهيل حسن وقحطان خليل، اللذين يديران نقل الأموال من لبنان والإمارات وروسيا.

كما حاول توفير أسلحة من مخازن مخفية تعود لعهد الأسد، ومناقشات مع مهربين لشراء جديدة، لكن لم يتم التحقق من التسليم.

أما حسن، فقد أنفق 1.5 مليون دولار على 12 ألف مقاتل، وأنشأ جمعية خيرية وهمية تطوير غرب سورية لكسب تأييد علوي، بالإضافة إلى تجنيد 30 هاكرًا سابقًا لشن هجمات إلكترونية على الحكومة الجديدة، حيث بِيع بيانات وزارات الاتصالات والصحة على الويب المظلم بـ150 - 500 دولار.

الجائزة الكبرى هي السيطرة على 14 غرفة قيادة تحت الأرض على طول 180 كيلومترًا في الساحل، مجهزة بأسلحة AK-47 وقنابل يدوية وكمبيوترات وطاقة شمسية وخرائط.

وأكد اثنان من الضباط وحاكم إقليمي وجودها، وأظهرت صور رأتها «رويترز» محتوياتها.

خطط أولية في يناير 2025 رسمت قوة شبه عسكرية من 5780 مقاتلًا، لكنها لم تُنفذ، والغرف تعمل لكنها خاملة.

وقال قائد يراقبها: "هذه الشبكة جزيرة الكنز، وهم جميعًا سفن تحاول الوصول إليها".

رد الحكومة السورية

حذّر حاكم طرطوس أحمد الشامي من أن السلطات على علم بالخطط، لكنها ضعيفة وغير فعالة، وقد ضُعفت الغرف بشكل كبير منذ "التحرير".

وأرسلت دمشق خالد الأحمد، الذي تحول إلى قائد شبه عسكري للأسد ثم انشق، لإقناع العلويين بالاندماج.

وقال الباحث أنسار شهود، الذي درس الديكتاتورية لأكثر من عقد: "هذا امتداد لنضال السلطة في نظام الأسد، لكن الهدف الآن البحث عن بديل له والسيطرة على المجتمع العلوي".
تأتي هذه المخططات وسط توترات طائفية متصاعدة، بعد فشل انتفاضة علوية في مارس 2025 في ريف اللاذقية، أسفرت عن مقتل 1500 مدني على يد قوات الحكومة، وغارات يومية واختطافات.

واندلعت احتجاجات كبرى في 25 نوفمبر 2025 في حمص والساحل، مطالبة بالاستقلال والإفراج عن معتقلين، بقيادة عالم دين معارض للرجلين.

يُخشى أن تؤدي انتفاضة إلى زعزعة الحكومة الجديدة، التي يدعمها الولايات المتحدة والقوى الإقليمية، وإشعال عنف طائفي جديد في بلد دُمِرَتْ حرب أهلية دامت 14 عامًا. لكن الاحتمالات ضعيفة: الرجلان متخاصمان، وتتلاشى آمالهما في دعم روسي، ويخشى العلويون الانتقام.

أما الداخلية اللبنانية والخارجية الروسية، فلم ترد على طلبات التعليق، بينما أكد مسؤول إماراتي التزام بلاده بمنع الاستخدامات غير الشرعية لأراضيها.