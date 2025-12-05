شغل تسريب آلاف الصور التي تظهر مجددا الفظاعات التي كانت ترتكب بحق المعتقلين في سجون نظام بشار الأسد، السوريين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.


أرشيف صور ضخم


ووثق أرشيف ضخم ربما يفوق أرشيف ملف «قيصر»، أكثر من 70 ألف صورة التقطها مصورو الشرطة العسكرية السورية لتوثيق الوفيات في السجون، معظمها بين عامي 2015 وحتى سقوط النظام في 8 ديسمبر من العام الماضي.


هذا التسريب، دفع المساعد أول فريد المذهان، المعروف بـ «قيصر»، والذي سبق أن سرب آلاف الصور التي تدين جرائم الأسد ضد المعتقلين ، إلى مخاطبة وزارة العدل السورية، والهيئة الوطنية للمفقودين، متحدثاً عن ظاهرة مؤلمة ومخزية انتشرت منذ سقوط النظام السابق.


وقال في منشور له، اليوم (الجمعة): إنه رغم الامتنان والتقدير لجهود وعمل بعض المؤسسات الإعلامية والمنظمات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي لا شك في نزاهتها في إظهار الحقيقة، لكن تسريب معلومات ووثائق يُروج لها على أنها بطولات لأشخاص كانوا يعملون في أجهزة نظام الأسد من أطباء وضباط وعناصر أمنيين وعسكريين، أمر غير مقبول.


هؤلاء ركاب الموجة


وأضاف المذهان أن الادعاء كذباً أن المسربين عملوا وجنَدوا خلال سنوات الثورة لصالح جهات ومنظمات حقوقية وإنسانية وإعلامية دولية، ومنحهم صفات مثل «الشجعان» و«منشقِّين»، أمر خاطئ، لأنهم في الحقيقة لم ينشقوا يوماً كما يزعمون، بل ظلّوا أوفياء لآلة القتل طوال سنوات الثورة، بحسب قوله.


ولفت إلى أن منهم من بقي يمارس «أفعالاً إجرامية» حتى يوم السقوط وهروب الأسد، ثم قرروا ركوب الموجة حاملين معهم آلاف الوثائق والمستندات والصور.


واتهم المذهان هؤلاء بأنهم لم يحملوا تلك الوثائق والصور نصرة لقضية المعتقلين أو خدمة للعدالة، بل عرضوها في سوق السياسة والإعلام للمقايضة لمنحهم اللجوء الى إحدى الدول الغربية ليعيشوا بسلام وأمان رغم إجرامهم ودمويتهم، بحسب تعبيره.


وطالب المذهان أن تعمل الحكومة السورية على التنسيق مع المؤسسات الإعلامية والمنظمات الحقوقية الدولية، بحيث لا يصدر أي تصريح أو معلومة أو تسريب يتعلق بهذه الملفات إلا عبر التنسيق والتعاون الوثيق مع وزارة العدل والهيئة الوطنية للمفقودين، موضحاً أن ذلك يأتي حرصاً على تحري الحقيقة أولاً، وصوناً لمشاعر أهالي المفقودين.


ملف دمشق 70 ألف صورة


يذكر أن ما بات يعرف بـ«ملف دمشق» وصل عبر قرص مدمج إلى فريق من الصحفيين من إذاعة شمال ألمانيا (NDR) ومن ثم إلى الاتحاد الدولي للصحافيين الاستقصائيين (ICIJ)، وتضمن أكثر من 70 ألف صورة لآلاف السوريين الذين يشتبه بقتلهم من قبل قوات الأمن السورية.


ووثق صور 10,212 شخصاً ماتوا في الاحتجاز أو بعد نقلهم من السجون إلى المستشفيات العسكرية.


وكشف هذا الأرشيف الذي يعد أكبر من مجموعة الصور السابقة المعروفة باسم «ملفات قيصر» والتي نُشرت عام 2014 عمق المأساة التي حلت بالمعتقلين في السجون خلال عهد الأسد.


وتم تسريب الصور الجديدة من قبل عقيد سابق، كان يرأس وحدة حفظ الأدلة في الشرطة العسكرية بدمشق، وفقاً لـNDR التي قالت إن العقيد شارك الملفات عبر وسطاء بشرط عدم الكشف عن هويته.


وأكدت الصور أن نظام الأسد لم يرتدع حتى بعدما تفجرت قضية قيصر في 2014 وأدت إلى فرض عقوبات أمريكية على النظام السابق. واستمرت عمليات الاعتقال والتعذيب والقتل على نطاق واسع.