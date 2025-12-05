The leak of thousands of images that once again reveal the atrocities committed against detainees in the prisons of Bashar al-Assad's regime has taken over social media.



A Massive Archive of Images



A massive archive, possibly exceeding the "Caesar" file, has documented over 70,000 images taken by Syrian military police photographers to record deaths in prisons, most of which occurred between 2015 and the fall of the regime on December 8 of last year.



This leak prompted First Lieutenant Fared Al-Madhhan, known as "Caesar," who had previously leaked thousands of images condemning Assad's crimes against detainees, to address the Syrian Ministry of Justice and the National Commission for the Missing, speaking about a painful and shameful phenomenon that has spread since the fall of the previous regime.



In a post today (Friday), he stated that while he is grateful and appreciative of the efforts and work of some media institutions and humanitarian and rights organizations that are undoubtedly impartial in revealing the truth, the leaking of information and documents promoted as heroic acts by individuals who worked in Assad's regime, including doctors, officers, and security and military personnel, is unacceptable.



These Wave Riders



Al-Madhhan added that the false claim that the leakers worked and were recruited during the years of the revolution for the benefit of international human rights, humanitarian, and media organizations, and were given titles such as "brave" and "defectors," is incorrect, as they have never defected as they claim, but remained loyal to the killing machine throughout the years of the revolution, according to him.



He pointed out that some of them continued to commit "criminal acts" until the day of the regime's fall and Assad's escape, then decided to ride the wave, bringing with them thousands of documents, papers, and images.



Al-Madhhan accused these individuals of not carrying those documents and images in support of the detainees' cause or in service of justice, but rather presenting them in the political and media marketplace in exchange for granting them asylum in one of the Western countries to live in peace and security despite their crimes and bloodshed, as he expressed.



He called for the Syrian government to coordinate with media institutions and international human rights organizations, so that no statement, information, or leak related to these files is issued except through close coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and the National Commission for the Missing, clarifying that this is to ensure the pursuit of truth first and to preserve the feelings of the families of the missing.



The Damascus File: 70,000 Images



It is noteworthy that what has come to be known as the "Damascus File" reached a team of journalists from Northern Germany's NDR via a CD, and then to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), containing over 70,000 images of thousands of Syrians suspected of being killed by Syrian security forces.



The images documented 10,212 individuals who died in custody or after being transferred from prisons to military hospitals.



This archive, which is larger than the previously known collection of images referred to as the "Caesar Files," published in 2014, reveals the depth of the tragedy that befell detainees in prisons during Assad's era.



The new images were leaked by a former colonel who headed the evidence preservation unit in the military police in Damascus, according to NDR, which stated that the colonel shared the files through intermediaries on the condition of anonymity.



The images confirmed that the Assad regime did not refrain even after the Caesar case erupted in 2014, leading to U.S. sanctions on the previous regime. Arrests, torture, and killings continued on a large scale.