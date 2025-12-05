Kuwaiti officials have revealed a case of nationality fraud dating back about 48 years, when a man obtained Kuwaiti nationality in the 1970s and then registered his sister as his daughter, with the aim of enabling her to benefit from the same nationality.

Security sources told the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Rai" that investigations began after information was received by the nationality investigations department indicating that one of the sisters was registered among the list of children, while two other sisters hold Arab nationality and live in Kuwait.

Genetic tests showed that the three women are indeed sisters, and that the woman registered as a daughter is not the man's biological child but his sister, which led to a comprehensive investigation into the entire naturalization file.

The sources confirmed that the citizen obtained nationality in 1977 under the "noble deeds" clause, as he was born in the desert, without disclosing his original nationality, in a violation that led to a reevaluation of his entire file.

Legal proceedings are currently moving towards revoking the nationality of the woman who was registered illegally, in addition to studying the possibility of revoking the man's nationality as well, after confirming that he provided false information. Investigations also revealed the registration of 62 dependents on the file, including children, grandchildren, and one wife who was naturalized under the same file.