كشف مسؤولون كويتيون قضية تزوير جنسية تعود أحداثها إلى نحو 48 عاماً، حين قام رجل بالحصول على الجنسية الكويتية في السبعينيات، ومن ثم عمد إلى تسجيل شقيقته على أنها ابنته، بهدف تمكينها من الاستفادة من الجنسية نفسها.

وقالت مصادر أمنية لصحيفة «الراي» الكويتية إن التحقيقات بدأت بعد ورود معلومات لمباحث الجنسية تفيد بتسجيل إحدى الشقيقات ضمن قائمة الأبناء، في حين تحمل شقيقتان أخريان جنسية عربية ويعشن في الكويت.

وأظهرت الفحوصات الوراثية أن السيدات الثلاث شقيقات بالفعل، وأن المرأة المسجلة كابنة ليست من صلب الرجل بل هي شقيقته، ما أدى إلى فتح تحقيق شامل في ملف التجنيس بأكمله.

وأكدت المصادر أن المواطن حصل على الجنسية عام 1977 بموجب بند «الأعمال الجليلة» كونه من مواليد البادية، دون الإفصاح عن جنسيته الأصلية، في مخالفة أدت إلى إعادة النظر في كامل ملفه.

وتتجه الإجراءات القانونية حالياً نحو سحب جنسية المرأة التي تم تسجيلها بشكل غير قانوني، إضافة إلى دراسة إمكانية سحب جنسية الرجل نفسه، بعد التأكد من تقديمه معلومات غير صحيحة. كما كشفت التحقيقات تسجيل 62 تابعاً على الملف، بينهم أبناء وأحفاد، وزوجة واحدة تم تجنيسها على نفس الملف.