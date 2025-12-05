تصاعدت حوادث التحرش بالأطفال داخل المدارس أخيراً، ما جعل هذه الظاهرة تتحول من مشكلة محلية إلى أزمة عالمية تهدد سلامة الطفولة، وتتطلب تدخلاً عاجلاً على كافة المستويات.

في مصر، أثارت سلسلة حوادث صادمة داخل مدارس دولية غضب الرأي العام، أبرزها واقعة مدرسة «سيدز» الدولية في مصر، إذ تعرض 5 أطفال في مرحلة رياض الأطفال للاعتداء الجنسي على يد 4 من العاملين بالمدرسة، بينهم فرد أمن و3 موظفين، تحت تهديد السكاكين؛ لمنع الأطفال من الإفصاح.

كما شهدت مدرسة الإسكندرية الدولية للغات واقعة تحرش بـ4 أطفال، فيما ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية في أكتوبر الماضي القبض على مدرس تحرش بتلميذات في المرحلة الابتدائية بمدرسة أحمد زويل بالجيزة، مما يبرز هشاشة منظومة الحماية حتى في المؤسسات التعليمية المكلفة.

تُظهر البيانات الدولية حجم المشكلة، إذ تعرض نحو 650 مليون فتاة وامرأة للعنف الجنسي في مرحلة الطفولة، وفقاً لليونيسف، بينهن أكثر من 370 مليوناً تعرضن للاعتداء الجنسي المباشر. وفي هولندا، أظهرت الدراسات أن 27% من الطلاب تعرضوا للتحرش داخل المدارس، فيما سجلت الولايات المتحدة أكثر من 11% من فتيات المدارس الثانوية ضحايا اغتصاب عام 2017، أما في أفريقيا فبلغت النسبة 19.6% للفتيات و21.1% للذكور ضمن الفئة العمرية 11-16 عاماً.

وتؤكد مصادر تعليمية عربية أن تحول المدارس إلى مؤسسات ربحية دون الالتزام بالبروتوكولات التربوية والأخلاقية يسهم في انتشار هذه الظاهرة، في حين تظل بعض المدارس القليلة تحافظ على إجراءات صارمة لحماية الأطفال.

من الجانب النفسي، يقول استشاري الطب النفسي الدكتور جمال فرويز إن التحرش السلبي بين الأطفال يجب التعامل معه بحذر لتجنب زيادة تأثير التجربة عليهم، بينما يمثل التحرش الإيجابي من قبل البالغين مأساة حقيقية تتسبب باضطرابات نفسية، وفقدان الثقة، والشعور بالدونية، إضافة إلى انعكاسات طويلة المدى على النمو النفسي.

ويؤكد فرويز أهمية دور الأسرة في إعادة بناء شعور الطفل بالأمان، وغرس القيم والحدود الشخصية، وتوعيته بعدم الانصياع لأي تهديد، مع دعم جسور الثقة المفتوحة بين الطفل ووالديه.

من جهتها، أشارت أستاذة علم الاجتماع الدكتورة ميادة حماد إلى أن العوامل الاجتماعية والثقافية والاقتصادية، إضافة إلى ضعف التوعية والرقابة المدرسية، تسهم في تفاقم ظاهرة التحرش. وأوضحت أن انتشار المواد الإباحية عبر الإنترنت يعزز المشكلة ويزيد من تعرض الأطفال للخطر.

وأكدت حماد أن الحل يبدأ من التوعية الأسرية والمدرسية، وتدريب الأطفال على الحدود الشخصية وطلب المساعدة، مع ضرورة تفعيل القوانين وتشديد العقوبات، بما في ذلك توفير مراكز دعم نفسي ومجتمعي للضحايا لضمان حمايتهم وتعافيهم النفسي.