Incidents of child harassment within schools have recently escalated, transforming this phenomenon from a local issue into a global crisis that threatens the safety of childhood and requires urgent intervention at all levels.

In Egypt, a series of shocking incidents within international schools has sparked public outrage, most notably the case of the "Seeds" International School in Egypt, where 5 kindergarten children were sexually assaulted by 4 school staff members, including a security guard and 3 employees, under the threat of knives to prevent the children from disclosing the abuse.

The Alexandria International Language School also witnessed an incident of harassment involving 4 children, while security forces arrested a teacher last October for harassing female students in the elementary stage at Ahmed Zewail School in Giza, highlighting the fragility of the protection system even in designated educational institutions.

International data reveals the extent of the problem, as approximately 650 million girls and women have experienced sexual violence in childhood, according to UNICEF, including more than 370 million who have faced direct sexual assault. In the Netherlands, studies have shown that 27% of students have been harassed within schools, while the United States recorded more than 11% of high school girls as victims of rape in 2017. In Africa, the rates reached 19.6% for girls and 21.1% for boys within the age group of 11-16 years.

Arab educational sources confirm that the transformation of schools into profit-making institutions without adherence to educational and ethical protocols contributes to the spread of this phenomenon, while a few schools still maintain strict procedures to protect children.

From a psychological perspective, psychiatrist Dr. Jamal Farouiz states that negative harassment among children should be handled with caution to avoid increasing the impact of the experience on them, while positive harassment by adults represents a real tragedy that causes psychological disorders, loss of trust, and feelings of inferiority, in addition to long-term implications for psychological development.

Farouiz emphasizes the importance of the family's role in rebuilding the child's sense of safety, instilling values and personal boundaries, and educating them not to succumb to any threats, while supporting open bridges of trust between the child and their parents.

For her part, sociology professor Dr. Mayada Hamad pointed out that social, cultural, and economic factors, along with weak awareness and school supervision, contribute to the exacerbation of the harassment phenomenon. She explained that the spread of pornography online exacerbates the problem and increases children's exposure to danger.

Hamad affirmed that the solution begins with family and school awareness, training children on personal boundaries and seeking help, along with the necessity of activating laws and tightening penalties, including providing psychological and community support centers for victims to ensure their protection and psychological recovery.