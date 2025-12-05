تصاعدت حوادث التحرش بالأطفال داخل المدارس أخيراً، ما جعل هذه الظاهرة تتحول من مشكلة محلية إلى أزمة عالمية تهدد سلامة الطفولة، وتتطلب تدخلاً عاجلاً على كافة المستويات.
في مصر، أثارت سلسلة حوادث صادمة داخل مدارس دولية غضب الرأي العام، أبرزها واقعة مدرسة «سيدز» الدولية في مصر، إذ تعرض 5 أطفال في مرحلة رياض الأطفال للاعتداء الجنسي على يد 4 من العاملين بالمدرسة، بينهم فرد أمن و3 موظفين، تحت تهديد السكاكين؛ لمنع الأطفال من الإفصاح.
كما شهدت مدرسة الإسكندرية الدولية للغات واقعة تحرش بـ4 أطفال، فيما ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية في أكتوبر الماضي القبض على مدرس تحرش بتلميذات في المرحلة الابتدائية بمدرسة أحمد زويل بالجيزة، مما يبرز هشاشة منظومة الحماية حتى في المؤسسات التعليمية المكلفة.
تُظهر البيانات الدولية حجم المشكلة، إذ تعرض نحو 650 مليون فتاة وامرأة للعنف الجنسي في مرحلة الطفولة، وفقاً لليونيسف، بينهن أكثر من 370 مليوناً تعرضن للاعتداء الجنسي المباشر. وفي هولندا، أظهرت الدراسات أن 27% من الطلاب تعرضوا للتحرش داخل المدارس، فيما سجلت الولايات المتحدة أكثر من 11% من فتيات المدارس الثانوية ضحايا اغتصاب عام 2017، أما في أفريقيا فبلغت النسبة 19.6% للفتيات و21.1% للذكور ضمن الفئة العمرية 11-16 عاماً.
وتؤكد مصادر تعليمية عربية أن تحول المدارس إلى مؤسسات ربحية دون الالتزام بالبروتوكولات التربوية والأخلاقية يسهم في انتشار هذه الظاهرة، في حين تظل بعض المدارس القليلة تحافظ على إجراءات صارمة لحماية الأطفال.
من الجانب النفسي، يقول استشاري الطب النفسي الدكتور جمال فرويز إن التحرش السلبي بين الأطفال يجب التعامل معه بحذر لتجنب زيادة تأثير التجربة عليهم، بينما يمثل التحرش الإيجابي من قبل البالغين مأساة حقيقية تتسبب باضطرابات نفسية، وفقدان الثقة، والشعور بالدونية، إضافة إلى انعكاسات طويلة المدى على النمو النفسي.
ويؤكد فرويز أهمية دور الأسرة في إعادة بناء شعور الطفل بالأمان، وغرس القيم والحدود الشخصية، وتوعيته بعدم الانصياع لأي تهديد، مع دعم جسور الثقة المفتوحة بين الطفل ووالديه.
من جهتها، أشارت أستاذة علم الاجتماع الدكتورة ميادة حماد إلى أن العوامل الاجتماعية والثقافية والاقتصادية، إضافة إلى ضعف التوعية والرقابة المدرسية، تسهم في تفاقم ظاهرة التحرش. وأوضحت أن انتشار المواد الإباحية عبر الإنترنت يعزز المشكلة ويزيد من تعرض الأطفال للخطر.
وأكدت حماد أن الحل يبدأ من التوعية الأسرية والمدرسية، وتدريب الأطفال على الحدود الشخصية وطلب المساعدة، مع ضرورة تفعيل القوانين وتشديد العقوبات، بما في ذلك توفير مراكز دعم نفسي ومجتمعي للضحايا لضمان حمايتهم وتعافيهم النفسي.
Incidents of child harassment within schools have recently escalated, transforming this phenomenon from a local issue into a global crisis that threatens the safety of childhood and requires urgent intervention at all levels.
In Egypt, a series of shocking incidents within international schools has sparked public outrage, most notably the case of the "Seeds" International School in Egypt, where 5 kindergarten children were sexually assaulted by 4 school staff members, including a security guard and 3 employees, under the threat of knives to prevent the children from disclosing the abuse.
The Alexandria International Language School also witnessed an incident of harassment involving 4 children, while security forces arrested a teacher last October for harassing female students in the elementary stage at Ahmed Zewail School in Giza, highlighting the fragility of the protection system even in designated educational institutions.
International data reveals the extent of the problem, as approximately 650 million girls and women have experienced sexual violence in childhood, according to UNICEF, including more than 370 million who have faced direct sexual assault. In the Netherlands, studies have shown that 27% of students have been harassed within schools, while the United States recorded more than 11% of high school girls as victims of rape in 2017. In Africa, the rates reached 19.6% for girls and 21.1% for boys within the age group of 11-16 years.
Arab educational sources confirm that the transformation of schools into profit-making institutions without adherence to educational and ethical protocols contributes to the spread of this phenomenon, while a few schools still maintain strict procedures to protect children.
From a psychological perspective, psychiatrist Dr. Jamal Farouiz states that negative harassment among children should be handled with caution to avoid increasing the impact of the experience on them, while positive harassment by adults represents a real tragedy that causes psychological disorders, loss of trust, and feelings of inferiority, in addition to long-term implications for psychological development.
Farouiz emphasizes the importance of the family's role in rebuilding the child's sense of safety, instilling values and personal boundaries, and educating them not to succumb to any threats, while supporting open bridges of trust between the child and their parents.
For her part, sociology professor Dr. Mayada Hamad pointed out that social, cultural, and economic factors, along with weak awareness and school supervision, contribute to the exacerbation of the harassment phenomenon. She explained that the spread of pornography online exacerbates the problem and increases children's exposure to danger.
Hamad affirmed that the solution begins with family and school awareness, training children on personal boundaries and seeking help, along with the necessity of activating laws and tightening penalties, including providing psychological and community support centers for victims to ensure their protection and psychological recovery.