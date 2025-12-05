The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Prince Sultan University, Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, has directed that every Tuesday of each week be designated for remote study and work for all university staff, starting from the second semester of the current academic year.

This step is preceded by a methodology for the university in light of its digital readiness, which aims to optimize the use of time and remote work technologies. The university has made significant progress in its development, and the initiative will be subject to appropriate governance, monitoring, study, and evaluation through various means, including artificial intelligence, to ensure its effectiveness as a positive influence on the academic and administrative work process.