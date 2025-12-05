وجَّه رئيس مجلس أمناء جامعة الأمير سلطان، الأمير عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف بتخصيص يوم الثُّلاثاء من كلِّ أسبوع ليكون للدراسة والعمل عن بُعد لجميع منسوبي الجامعة ابتداءً من الفصل الدراسيِّ الثاني من العام الأكاديمي الحالي.

وهذه الخطوة تسبقها منهجية للجامعة في ضوء جاهزيَّتها الرَّقميَّة؛ التي تهدف إلى الاستثمار الأمثل للوقت، ولتقنيات العمل -عن بُعد- وقطعت الجامعة في تطويرها شوطاً كبيراً، وستخضع المبادرة وفق توجيهه، للحوكمة المناسبة وللمراقبة والدراسة والتقويم بسبلٍ متعدِّدة منها الذكاء الاصطناعي؛ من أجل ضمان فاعليتها بوصفها مؤثِّراً إيجابياً في مسيرة العمل الأكاديميِّ والإداريِّ.